Review & Ratings: Fernandes the player with the plaudits in 1-1 Everton draw; De Gea recovered well, Martial played well

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park, meaning neither side has the bragging rights this season with both matches resulting the same. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring through a David De Gea mistake with Bruno Fernandes scoring his first non-penalty goal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be happy with the result with United needing to win to add pressure to Chelsea, who are still three points clear.
Everton had a great start to the match getting a goal out of nothing in the third minute with David De Gea on the ball and looking to clear it with Dominic Calvert-Lewin rising forward and De Gea clearing the ball, it deflecting off the Everton forward and into the back the of the net. Moments later, Everton were throwing everything they had at United to unsettle them then Nemanja Matic hit the Everton crossbar on an attack.
United got themselves back into the game with an equaliser in the 31st minute of the match through Bruno Fernandes, who scored his third goal of the season for his new club. Nemanja Matic slotted the ball into Fernandes’ path with the Portuguese midfielder taking a few strides with the ball before unleashing his fierce strike on goal, beating Jordan Pickford, who dived the right way to try and make the save. Great goal.
There was some late drama in the match with Everton scoring a second goal at the death of the match, which was questioned by the referee and United’s players. VAR rescinded the goal, which was met with lots of booing from the home crowd. I guess they wanted to cheat to get the win? The drama was not over after the final whistle with Carlo Ancelotti being sent off by the referee – something he deserved for his reaction.
Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 3′; Bruno Fernandes 31′
Assists: Nemanja Matic 31′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Mata 72′), Matic, Fred; Fernandes; Greenwood (Ighalo 72′), Martial (Williams 89′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Lingard, Pereira
Bookings: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 41′, Tom Davies 43′, Djibril Sidibe 80′; Luke Shaw 40′, Harry Maguire 45′, Victor Lindelof 56′, Fred 70′