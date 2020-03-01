Review & Ratings: Fernandes the player with the plaudits in 1-1 Everton draw; De Gea recovered well, Martial played well

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park, meaning neither side has the bragging rights this season with both matches resulting the same. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring through a David De Gea mistake with Bruno Fernandes scoring his first non-penalty goal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be happy with the result with United needing to win to add pressure to Chelsea, who are still three points clear.

Everton had a great start to the match getting a goal out of nothing in the third minute with David De Gea on the ball and looking to clear it with Dominic Calvert-Lewin rising forward and De Gea clearing the ball, it deflecting off the Everton forward and into the back the of the net. Moments later, Everton were throwing everything they had at United to unsettle them then Nemanja Matic hit the Everton crossbar on an attack.

United got themselves back into the game with an equaliser in the 31st minute of the match through Bruno Fernandes, who scored his third goal of the season for his new club. Nemanja Matic slotted the ball into Fernandes’ path with the Portuguese midfielder taking a few strides with the ball before unleashing his fierce strike on goal, beating Jordan Pickford, who dived the right way to try and make the save. Great goal.

There was some late drama in the match with Everton scoring a second goal at the death of the match, which was questioned by the referee and United’s players. VAR rescinded the goal, which was met with lots of booing from the home crowd. I guess they wanted to cheat to get the win? The drama was not over after the final whistle with Carlo Ancelotti being sent off by the referee – something he deserved for his reaction.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea It was a disaster start for De Gea in conceding a goal from nothing as he left it late to clear the ball from his area with Calvert-Lewin scoring from his block which deflected into the back of the net. The Spanish goalkeeper found his feet soon after with some great saves to deny Everton from capitalising some more. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back did well against Everton although the home side were pressing for much of the match, especially after capitalising from next to nothing to open the scoring. He provided United with some attacking play as they pressure Everton themselves. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The weakest defender at the club at this moment in time. Him playing gives me the same feeling as when Jones and Smalling played together. He has had good performances but seems to worry too much with Bailly a better fit. He was booked in the second half of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain did well, especially with Everton pressing and trying to get the better of United's defence. He made many headed clearances to stop them from taking the lead for a second time in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back did well against Everton and tried to help his side get forward to try and capitalise from the match. He was booked in the first half after things got quite nasty with Calvert-Lewin. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Did well, especially considering his long-term injury and the fact he does not seem to be rusty at all, especially when it comes to match fitness. He helped United in midfield and his teammates will thank him for that. He was replaced in the 72nd minute of the match by Mata. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The veteran Serbian midfield did his bit in the match against Everton. After United conceded in the third minute, he had a shot on goal, hitting the crossbar. He provided the assist for Fernandes' equaliser in the 31st minute of the match. Some commanding play from the Serbian. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Fred has been a good player to have at the club for the majority of the season. He got stuck into Everton today. He was booked in the second half for a handball, giving Everton a free-kick which came to nothing. He was incensed by the booking as the ball hit his thigh, looking at the replay. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes MOTM for me. His thunderous effort on goal to equalise for United was stunning. Three goals and two assists in six appearances shows what United were missing. A great player to have in this team. United now seem to have a purpose. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old played well, partnering Martial in attack against Everton. Whilst he did not score, he did play well and looked to capitalise at every opportunity that he had. He is largely inexperienced but has done well this season, showing what a player United could have in a few years time. He was replaced by Ighalo in the 82nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman played well against Everton and did his bit defensively also, which was good to see. However, on an attack, Martial or Greenwood were not really in positions that could have benefited some of the time, which may have cost United. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 8 Juan Mata Replaced McTominay 72'. Brought on to add something in midfield with McTominay seeming tired. Could have become creator in the final minute of the match after Pickford made a great double save to debt United. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Greenwood 72'. Could have scored again today. Mata set something up with Pickford making a save with the ball falling to Ighalo and Pickford making another save. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Martial 89'. Came on in the final minute with three minutes of added time to be played. Got involved in an attack, which came to nothing for United. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 3′; Bruno Fernandes 31′

Assists: Nemanja Matic 31′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Mata 72′), Matic, Fred; Fernandes; Greenwood (Ighalo 72′), Martial (Williams 89′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Lingard, Pereira

Bookings: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 41′, Tom Davies 43′, Djibril Sidibe 80′; Luke Shaw 40′, Harry Maguire 45′, Victor Lindelof 56′, Fred 70′

