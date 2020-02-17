Review & Ratings: Martial and Maguire score in Chelsea victory; Fernandes is some player – VAR hurts Chelsea with Two goals ruled out

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead in the 45th minute through Anthony Martial with Aaron Wan-Bissaka assisting. United doubled their lead in the 66th minute through Harry Maguire with Bruno Fernandes assisting. Chelsea had scored in-between with Kurt Zouma getting a goal back, which was ruled out by VAR. Olivier Giroud scored another, which was ruled out.

United started the game well, trying to play out of their own half. However, Chelsea were all over them seeking to put themselves in the driving seat in the match. Within five minutes, Chelsea had a chance to take first blood after United pressed, lost possession and Willian played the ball into Reece James, who missed the target from 20-yards. United had a corner three minutes later, failing to get anything from the set-piece. United needed to be doing much better.

Chelsea lost N’Golo Kante inside ten minutes to injury, which was a shame for the home side. Eight minutes later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka slipped and Pedro took advantage, keeping the ball on the by-line. The Spaniard tried to pick out Willian but Eric Bailly beat him to the ball to stop the attack. In the 22nd minute, VAR ruled out a red card for Harry Maguire, ruling out violent conduct from the foul. Chelsea had a few more chances in succession, not capitalising from anything so far.

United seemed to be doing everything they could to break Chelsea down but were not getting anywhere. Bruno Fernandes had a shot on goal in the 31st minute which was wide of the target. In the 35th minute, Chelsea were calling for a penalty after it seemed Willian was brought down in the box but he was booked for simulation for his cynical dive. United were banging on the door but not actually getting what they were trying to do but kept trying, never giving up.

Anthony Martial took the lead for United in the 45th minute, just before three minutes of added time was announced. Wan-Bissaka played a great cross into the Chelsea box with the Frenchman lying in wait and heading past Willy Caballero, who was scrambling. It was a good goal, Martial’s 13th goal of the season for the club. United need to keep doing what they have been doing – frustrating Chelsea and aiming to leave Stamford Bridge with another victory this season.

Chelsea drew level with United in the 55th minute of the match with Kurt Zouma, who came on at half time, scoring the goal. However, in the run up to the goal, it appeared that Brandon Williams was fouled by in the box and the goal was ruled out by VAR. Zouma was booked for a poor challenge on Martial in the 59th minute with Fred getting a booking too for his behaviour after the foul. United should be aiming to capitalise with both of Chelsea’s central defenders on yellow cards.

United doubled their lead in the 66th minute from a corner. Fernandes delivered a great ball into the box, to the back post with Maguire beating Rudiger and putting a belting header past Caballero scoring his second goal for United but his first for his new club in the Premier League. I am sure the Chelsea supporters will be moaning that Maguire should not have been on the pitch for the goal but they need to take that up with VAR and stop being bitter. Frank Lampard is a poor manager.

Chelsea scored again, this time through Olivier Giroud as Reece James got the ball down the right, swing in a perfect cross to the Frenchman to meet with a diving header. Chelsea were back in the game. Or were they? VAR had a look at the goal and again ruled out out, the time for offside. Giroud’s foot was offside when the ball came into the box. Lampard was looking annoyed on the sidelines but it is nobody’s fault but his own for his side not being able to beat United this season.

It may have been a bad night for Chelsea but United will be returning to Manchester with three important points in the bag, having beaten Chelsea three times this season, twice at Stamford Bridge. Odion Ighalo got his first appearance for United and could have capitalised with a goal seconds after coming on the pitch. Solskjaer will be happy with what he saw and will now look ahead to Thursday’s return to UEFA Europa League action against Club Brugge in Belgium.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number one was beaten twice in the game against Chelsea, however, both goals were ruled out by VAR. In the last minute of the match, he seemed to become injured after Chelsea tried to get back into the game. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly The Ivorian started off very rusty but soon got into the pace of the game, doing some important defensive work. Perhaps he's the player to form a partnership with Maguire this season? He played well throughout the match after his opening spell of insecurity and could stand in the way of Lindelof now. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire It could have been one of those matches for Maguire. Defensively, he did well for his club but he could have been sent off - something he will gain criticism for despite VAR not giving him a red card. It did look like he kicked out but accidents do happen. Scored his first Premier League goal for United, with a header assisted by Fernandes. The captain played well and will be happy with his goal and the all important three points for United. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Playing on the left of a back three, Shaw did well for United. Williams was playing further forward. Shaw threatened at times, busting a gut to get the ball forward but it did not always happen as he may have liked. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka I see a lot of criticism for Wan-Bissaka based on his attacking threat but for the opening goal against Chelsea, he could not have done much wrong. His crossing is better then any other player in his position at the club for the past seven years. He got the assist for an important goal. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian midfielder played well for United again, in a match which came too soon for McTominay. He was booked in the second half for defending Martial after he was fouled. He's going to be a good player to have in the team this season. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian was missed against Wolves about a fortnight ago. He did what he needed to do in midfield with him and Fred releasing Fernandes to play further forward, where he should be play8ing. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The teenager has become a permanent fixture in the first team this season, and rightly so. He's beyond his years in terms of ability and is clearly ready to carve his name into the footballing world. Not much seems to faze him - if anything. He was fouled in the build up to Chelsea's equaliser, which was ruled out for the foul. He also managed another booking for the season during the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder had a good game against Chelsea, showing his quality. He was unlucky with a few times in the game but from a corner. he set up Maguire to double United's lead in the game. He played well throughout the match, earning the ovation he received when being replaced by Dalot two minutes into added time. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James He played well and his pace was used at times. He did not really get stuck into the match but not every player is going to hit the ground running all of the time. He was replaced by Pereira in the 80th minute of the match, ending his game with United 2-0 up and strolling home. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman headed his effort into the back of the net at the end of the first half, assisted by Wan-Bissaka. The Frenchman was not at his best during the rest of the game and was replaced by Ighalo in the 90th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced James 80'. He did not really have much impact in the game other than to help United with his fresh legs. Chelsea's sting had been removed by this time in the game. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 90'. Came on with added time remaining. Could have made it a debut to remember, however, he was not able to score his goal. He might need more time to become a starter, however, Thursday could see him have more involvement. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot Replaced Fernandes 90+2'. Came on late in the game for Fernandes. Had little impact being on the pitch for three minutes or so. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Anthony Martial 45′, Harry Maguire 66′

Assists: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 45′, Bruno Fernandes 66′

Manchester United: De Gea; Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes (Dalot 90+2); James (Pereira 80′), Martial (Ighalo 90′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Jones; Mata; Greenwood

Bookings: Willian 35′, Antonio Rudiger 48′, Kurt Zouma 59′, Pedro 64′; Fred 59′, Brandon Williams 76′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 79′

