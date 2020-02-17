Review & Ratings: Martial and Maguire score in Chelsea victory; Fernandes is some player – VAR hurts Chelsea with Two goals ruled out

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead in the 45th minute through Anthony Martial with Aaron Wan-Bissaka assisting. United doubled their lead in the 66th minute through Harry Maguire with Bruno Fernandes assisting. Chelsea had scored in-between with Kurt Zouma getting a goal back, which was ruled out by VAR. Olivier Giroud scored another, which was ruled out.
United started the game well, trying to play out of their own half. However, Chelsea were all over them seeking to put themselves in the driving seat in the match. Within five minutes, Chelsea had a chance to take first blood after United pressed, lost possession and Willian played the ball into Reece James, who missed the target from 20-yards. United had a corner three minutes later, failing to get anything from the set-piece. United needed to be doing much better.
Chelsea lost N’Golo Kante inside ten minutes to injury, which was a shame for the home side. Eight minutes later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka slipped and Pedro took advantage, keeping the ball on the by-line. The Spaniard tried to pick out Willian but Eric Bailly beat him to the ball to stop the attack. In the 22nd minute, VAR ruled out a red card for Harry Maguire, ruling out violent conduct from the foul. Chelsea had a few more chances in succession, not capitalising from anything so far.
United seemed to be doing everything they could to break Chelsea down but were not getting anywhere. Bruno Fernandes had a shot on goal in the 31st minute which was wide of the target. In the 35th minute, Chelsea were calling for a penalty after it seemed Willian was brought down in the box but he was booked for simulation for his cynical dive. United were banging on the door but not actually getting what they were trying to do but kept trying, never giving up.
Anthony Martial took the lead for United in the 45th minute, just before three minutes of added time was announced. Wan-Bissaka played a great cross into the Chelsea box with the Frenchman lying in wait and heading past Willy Caballero, who was scrambling. It was a good goal, Martial’s 13th goal of the season for the club. United need to keep doing what they have been doing – frustrating Chelsea and aiming to leave Stamford Bridge with another victory this season.
Chelsea drew level with United in the 55th minute of the match with Kurt Zouma, who came on at half time, scoring the goal. However, in the run up to the goal, it appeared that Brandon Williams was fouled by in the box and the goal was ruled out by VAR. Zouma was booked for a poor challenge on Martial in the 59th minute with Fred getting a booking too for his behaviour after the foul. United should be aiming to capitalise with both of Chelsea’s central defenders on yellow cards.
United doubled their lead in the 66th minute from a corner. Fernandes delivered a great ball into the box, to the back post with Maguire beating Rudiger and putting a belting header past Caballero scoring his second goal for United but his first for his new club in the Premier League. I am sure the Chelsea supporters will be moaning that Maguire should not have been on the pitch for the goal but they need to take that up with VAR and stop being bitter. Frank Lampard is a poor manager.
Chelsea scored again, this time through Olivier Giroud as Reece James got the ball down the right, swing in a perfect cross to the Frenchman to meet with a diving header. Chelsea were back in the game. Or were they? VAR had a look at the goal and again ruled out out, the time for offside. Giroud’s foot was offside when the ball came into the box. Lampard was looking annoyed on the sidelines but it is nobody’s fault but his own for his side not being able to beat United this season.
It may have been a bad night for Chelsea but United will be returning to Manchester with three important points in the bag, having beaten Chelsea three times this season, twice at Stamford Bridge. Odion Ighalo got his first appearance for United and could have capitalised with a goal seconds after coming on the pitch. Solskjaer will be happy with what he saw and will now look ahead to Thursday’s return to UEFA Europa League action against Club Brugge in Belgium.
Goals: Anthony Martial 45′, Harry Maguire 66′
Assists: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 45′, Bruno Fernandes 66′
Manchester United: De Gea; Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes (Dalot 90+2); James (Pereira 80′), Martial (Ighalo 90′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Jones; Mata; Greenwood
Bookings: Willian 35′, Antonio Rudiger 48′, Kurt Zouma 59′, Pedro 64′; Fred 59′, Brandon Williams 76′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 79′