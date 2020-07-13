Review & Ratings: Martial the MOTM in fatigued Manchester United draw with the Saints; Fernandes off key, Pogba mistake costly – need to do better

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday evening. United came from behind with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the first half but a late equaliser from Michael Obafemi saw the points split and United, who could have been third after a win, stay in fifth and with all to play for to obtain UEFA Champions League football next season.

Southampton started well against United, throwing everything they had into attacking them at the Theatre of Dreams. It was because of that start that the visitors scored in the 12th minute of the match through Stuart Armstrong. Paul Pogba was sloppy in possession and Danny Ings was alert to David De Gea’s pass. The striker fed Nathan Redmond to his left with Armstrong in space, receiving the ball and firing past De Gea.

The lead did not last long with United getting the ball in the net, for the second time, the first being offside. Pogba had a part to play in the goal, paying back from his error for the first goal, wrapping the ball to the feet of Anthony Martial, who does well to hold the ball up and play the pass to Marcus Rashford, who had scored minutes earlier, with the England striker firing a confident finish to equalise.

















That was not it for United though, they were responding like they have not responded in the past, especially when other clubs mess up and leave the door open for them. Just three minutes later in the 23rd minute, Martial put United ahead in the match. Pogba played the ball to the feet of Bruno Fernandes, who spotted Martial in space down the left. Martial charged Kyle Walker-Peters and smashed the ball in at the near post.

Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 63rd minute of the match with Brazilian midfielder Fred replacing Pogba, who had not has the best of matches, despite having an involvement in all three goals scored in the match at the time he left the pitch. Luke Shaw received a knock on his ankle late in the game and he was quickly replaced by Brandon Williams in the 75th minute of the match.

Solskjaer made a double substitution in the 84th minute of the match with Scott McTominay and Daniel James replacing Fernandes and Mason Greenwood. Southampton then started to push for an equaliser of their own, so far not quite getting there. United might need to get themselves another goal here to guarantee all three points from this match, which would have seen them rise to third in the Premier League, instead Southampton scored the equaliser.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper made his 400th appearance for United against Southampton at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, he conceded the opening goal in the 12th minute of the match after Paul Pogba lost possession. It was a shame another clean sheet was not on the table tonight. Southampton scored an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time, something De Gea should have gone for but didn't. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back had a fatigued game for United, and may be in line for a rest on Thursday, or face being tired with three matches being played this week. Booked for the seventh time this season against the Saints. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman had a good enough match, at times against the Saints but with the Saints pushing for an equaliser late in the game, you just knew what was coming. Lindelof was unable to stop the equaliser and De Gea, who should have gone for it, did not. Three points lost tonight. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain was not on top of his game, possibly down to fatigue as he has played a lot of football this season. That is not an excuse though. For £80 million, he should be a rock at the back but is stuck seemingly playing a quiet game, needing instructions to become vocal with his teammates. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left back played well against his former club and got stuck in at times. Some criticise Shaw but he has improved this season but needs to add something more to his game. He seemingly injured his ankle late in the game and was replaced by Brandon Williams in the 75th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian might need a rest, which could come on Thursday against Crystal Palace, who will be seeking to comeback from a defeat to Aston Villa. United will have to be better than they were this evening to get three points on the road otherwise Champions League football might only come from winning the Europa League. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba The Frenchman lost possession of the ball which led to Stuart Armstrong opening the scoring with the Saints getting the better start in the match. However, the French midfielder had a part in United's equaliser eight minutes later with Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net. Pogba then had involvement in the goal which put United in the lead, feeding the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who assisted for Anthony Martial's strike. Fred replaced the Frenchman in the 63rd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old was unable to make it five goals (or more) in four matches, ending his mini-goalscoring run this season, which is not a criticism as it was always going to end sometime. He played well and used his speed to help get United on the front foot at times. He was replaced by Daniel James in the 84th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese magnifico had another good match for United, getting himself another assist, making his contribution eight goals and eight assists for the player in 16 appearances, which is a great stat. However, he played two sub-par deliveries of the ball early in the game, which he needs to be doing better with. He has turned this United team into a team that scored for fun now. Imagine what they could become at full strength. Fernandes was replaced by Scott McTominay in the 84th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward scored his 21st goal of the season, levelling the score in the 20th minute after Southampton opened the scoring. It was a cool finish for Rashford in his second goal since the restart. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman looked unhappy after being replaced against Aston Villa on Thursday. He used that disappointment to score United's second goal against the Saints, putting them in the lead. A frustrating game for the Frenchman, who was my MOTM. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 17 Fred Replaced Pogba 63'. The Brazilian helped United keep on the front foot against Southampton, presumably understanding that he will be a rotation option at the club, unless he does something special. He did what he needed to do - nothing more. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Shaw 75'. Brought on to replace a seemingly injured Luke Shaw but after a collision and a bad cut for the 19-year-old, his game was ended in stoppage time with United down to ten men for the remainder of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Fernandes 84'. The Scotland international came on late in the game, replacing Fernandes. He did what he needed to do as United needed to hang on to a 2-1 lead with ten men on the pitch, because of injury. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Greenwood 84'. The Welsh winger replaced Greenwood with six minutes of the match left, plus stoppage time, of which there was going to be a lot of. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 20′, Anthony Martial 23′; Stuart Armstrong 12′

Assists: Anthony Martial 20′, Bruno Fernandes 23′; Nathan Redmond 12′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Williams 75′); Matic, Pogba (Fred 63′); Greenwood (James 84′), Fernandes (McTominay 84′), Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Pereira; Ighalo

Bookings: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90+2; James Ward-Prowse 44′, Jack Stephens 53′, Kyle Walker-Peters 56′

Like this: Like Loading...