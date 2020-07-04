Review & Ratings: Mason Greenwood shows his ability with two goals against Bournemouth; Fernandes with one goal and two assists

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 5-2 at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, the first 3pm kick off that has been shown (involving United) on television. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with this victory, despite Bournemouth scoring an embarrassing goal at the start of the match. Mason Greenwood scored twice plus one for each of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Bruno Fernandes.

Despite a good start for United, Bournemouth took the lead in the 16th minute through Junior Stanislas which made Eddie Howe happy. The Cherries threw four players into the box, the ball dropped to Stanislas who took advantage of some poor defending by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He then nutmegged Harry Maguire and squeezed the ball between David De Gea and the near post to put Bournemouth ahead in the match. 1-0.

It took United 14 minutes to get back into the game, equalising though Mason Greenwood in the 29th minute of the match, the 18-year-old scoring his 14th goal of the season. Marcus Rashford bust away from Diego Rico, despite the latter claiming a foul. He moved inside to Bruno Fernandes who kept up the high-pace of the attack and toe-poked the ball into Greenwood’s path, hitting the back of the net from 15-yards. 1-1.

United found themselves ahead in the game after Bournemouth gave United a penalty after Adam Smith dangled his hand in the box, hitting the ball. Rashford took the penalty in the 35th minute, squeezing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale, who guessed the right direction but Rashford’s power and accuracy was just too great for the goalkeeper to make the save. 20 goals for Rashford now. 2-1 to United. Eddie who?

Two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the half, United scored their third goal of the game through Anthony Martial, who had a quiet first half against Bournemouth but popped up off the left, cut inside and opened up from 22-yards. The Frenchman took aim for the top corner and caught the ball sweetly. Ramsdale flew through the air to make the save but got nowhere near it. 20 goals for the Frenchman too. 3-1.

It was a good start to the second half by Bournemouth. Eric Bailly, who replaced Victor Lindelof at half time was adjudged to have handled the ball, albeit hitting his shoulder with Mike Dean giving the penalty. VAR gave it too. Josh King scored the resulting penalty for Bournemouth, bringing the score to 3-2. Moment later, that had the ball in the back of the net again, 3-3, but the flag was up, luckily for United.

United restored their two goal lead in the 54th minute of the match with Greenwood scoring his second goal of the game and his 15th goal of the season. It was what United needed, putting Bournemouth back in their place. The 18-year-old scored with his weaker right foot. It seemed he was going nowhere down the right but took a strike on goal with his right foot. He generated some power, which was extraordinary. 4-2.

That was not it for United though as Bruno Fernandes, who as assisted two goals today already got in on the scoresheet too. United won a free-kick from around 20-yards. Fernandes pulled rank and took the kick and smacked a curling effort into the far corner. It started as a good match for Bournemouth but turned into a great game for United. Seven goals for Fernandes and six assists. 5-2 to United.

Solskjaer made his second substitution of the match with Fred replacing Nemanja Matic in the 67th minute, opting to keep the Serbian fresh for the visit to Villa Park next week with United still looking to break into the top four this season. Solskjaer then made two more changes with Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo replacing Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. It was a good win for United. Aston Villa next for United.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper did not have the best start against Bournemouth, conceding the opening goal in what seemed like another mistake in him not being able to stop the ball creeping in past him at the near post. These mistakes need to be cut out of his game. He conceded a penalty in the 49th minute, then another soon after, which was flagged for offside. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back made a mistake for Bournemouth's opener with some lazy defending but he soon corrected that mistake and raise his game considerable in this game. There might not be a better right-back in the league that Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman played well at times against Bournemouth and was not at fault for the opening goal of the match, scored by the Cherries. He was replaced at half time by Eric Bailly. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain was nutmegged by Junior Stanislas for the opener, which was not a great moment for the England defender. However, as the match grew, Maguire raised his game and helped United push for goals, taking a 3-1 leads before half time. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back did well at times and got forward a lot of the time. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian played a good game for United, despite his side conceding twice against Bournemouth. He assisted for Mason Greenwood in the 54th minute of the match and was replaced by Fred in the 67th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Paul Pogba did not seem to be as sharp as he has been recently, perhaps feeling the pressure of the number of matches he has played in a short period of time. He got stuck in as United were banging the goals in though, showing his ability both on and off the ball. He had a free-kick in added time, which was just saved by the keeper. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old had a great match against Bournemouth, scoring two goals; his first the equaliser after the Cherries' opener then his second restoring a two-goal lead over the relegation candidates this season. He was replaced by Daniel James in the 75th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese magnifico got himself two assists; for Mason Greenwood's and Anthony Martial's first half goals, scoring one of his own, a free-kick in the 59th minute of the match. It has been a pleasure to watch Fernandes at United since January. Seven goals and six assists for his club now. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward scored a penalty with United taking a 2-1 lead in the game after conceding early against Bournemouth. Rashford was unlucky with another, which was ruled out. 20 goals this season, the first time he has scored this many goals for his club in one season, at this level. He was replaced by Juan Mata in the 80th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The French forward got a goal against Bournemouth, making it 20 goals for his this season too, which is his best season at the club - just days after scoring his first hat-trick of his career. He was replaced by Odion Ighalo in the 80th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 3 Eric Bailly Replaced Lindelof 46'. The Ivorian defender gave away a penalty in the 49th minute of the match, which seemed to come off his shoulder. It was given by Mike Dean and VAR though. United soon stabilised their weaknesses in defence and restored their lead in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Replaced Matic 67'. The Brazilian did not really do much in the game but the game was won when he came on. Good to see him get some minutes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer able to give some players. a rest. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Greenwood 75'. The Welsh winger came in with 15 minutes remaining, He did not really get into the game and will be seeking another goal. He seems to get a lot of criticism from those Twitter fans, who are not fans at all. Nobody seems willing to give him a chance. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Rashford 80'. The Spanish magician made his 34th appearance of the season. United won a free-kick in added time but Pogba won the right to take it. It was good to see him back on the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 80'. The Nigerian striker came on with ten minutes of the match to play and United having won it already. He played about with his opposition and tried to get United further ahead with his teammates. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 29′, 54′, Marcus Rashford 35′ (penalty), Anthony Martial 45+2′, Bruno Fernandes 59′; Junior Stanislas 16′, Joshua King 49′ (penalty)

Assists: Bruno Fernandes 29′, 45+2′, Nemanja Matic 54′; Joshua King 16′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof (Bailly 46′), Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Williams; Mata, Pereira, Fred, James, McTominay; Ighalo

Bookings: Jefferson Lerma 31′

