Review & Ratings: Fernandes MOTM in 5-0 victory over Club Brugge; Fred immense with his brace, Shaw improved, proud for Ighalo

Manchester United beat Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, winning 6-1 on aggregate over the two legs – almost the same aggregate scoreline from the last time the two teams met in the Champions League qualification round. Bruno Fernandes was the MOTM for his performance, scoring a penalty and having involvement in Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay’s first half goals. Fred scored a brace in the second half. Round of 16 here we come.
United started on the front foot in the second leg clash, seeking to find an early lead with eight attempts on goal, four on target in the opening half hour. In the 22nd minute, United won a penalty after Simon Deli became the goalkeeper, making a save with his hand. He was immediately sent off but VAR had to check, after a near four minute delay. Bruno Fernandes took the kick beating Simon Mignolet from the spot to put United 1-0 up.
United doubled their lead in the 34th minute of the match with Odion Ighalo, on his first start for the club, scoring this first golfer the club. Fernandes turned Hans Vanaken sending the ball to Juan Mata at the back post. The Spanish magician then squared the ball to the Nigerian who buried his shot past Mignolet with a rousing celebration from the Old Trafford faithful.
A third goal was not that far away from United with Scott McTominay United’s third of the game, putting them 4-1 up on aggregate in the tie. It was Fernandes who set up the play again taking on two opposition players sending Fred into the area. The Brazilian then set up McTominay, who was unmarked curling his finish to put United 3-0 up in this fixture. It was a great half of football and probably another MOTM for Fernandes.
United were not finished. In the 82nd minute Fred got his name on the scoresheet, already getting an assist for McTominay goal which put United 3-0 up. Jesse Lingard filled in for Fernandes, after replaced him in the 65th minute, after a hustle from Luke Shaw to get the ball forward. Lingard was away down the left, skipping past Matej Mitrovic before cutting the ball in for Fred who was waiting for it. United made this look easy with some great football.
United scored a fifth at the death of the game. Fred struck for the second time putting United 5-0 up, winning 6-1 on aggregate over the two legs. Tahith Chong made the cut back picking out the Brazilian at the top of the area with the midfielder thundering his effort into the back of the net. Mignolet will not have been a happy chappy as United secured their place in the draw for the round of 16 on Friday. Well done United, now onto Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
Goals: Bruno Fernandes 27′ (pen), Odion Ighalo 34′, Scott McTominay 41′, Fred 82′, 90+3′
Assists: Juan Mata 34′, Fred 41′, Jesse Lingard 82′, Tahith Chong 90+3′
Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Greenwood 72′), Fred; Mata, Fernandes (Lingard 65′), James (Chong 46′); Ighalo
Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Lindelof, Williams; Matic
Bookings: Simon Deli 22′