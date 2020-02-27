Review & Ratings: Fernandes MOTM in 5-0 victory over Club Brugge; Fred immense with his brace, Shaw improved, proud for Ighalo

Manchester United beat Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, winning 6-1 on aggregate over the two legs – almost the same aggregate scoreline from the last time the two teams met in the Champions League qualification round. Bruno Fernandes was the MOTM for his performance, scoring a penalty and having involvement in Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay’s first half goals. Fred scored a brace in the second half. Round of 16 here we come.

United started on the front foot in the second leg clash, seeking to find an early lead with eight attempts on goal, four on target in the opening half hour. In the 22nd minute, United won a penalty after Simon Deli became the goalkeeper, making a save with his hand. He was immediately sent off but VAR had to check, after a near four minute delay. Bruno Fernandes took the kick beating Simon Mignolet from the spot to put United 1-0 up.

United doubled their lead in the 34th minute of the match with Odion Ighalo, on his first start for the club, scoring this first golfer the club. Fernandes turned Hans Vanaken sending the ball to Juan Mata at the back post. The Spanish magician then squared the ball to the Nigerian who buried his shot past Mignolet with a rousing celebration from the Old Trafford faithful.

A third goal was not that far away from United with Scott McTominay United’s third of the game, putting them 4-1 up on aggregate in the tie. It was Fernandes who set up the play again taking on two opposition players sending Fred into the area. The Brazilian then set up McTominay, who was unmarked curling his finish to put United 3-0 up in this fixture. It was a great half of football and probably another MOTM for Fernandes.

United were not finished. In the 82nd minute Fred got his name on the scoresheet, already getting an assist for McTominay goal which put United 3-0 up. Jesse Lingard filled in for Fernandes, after replaced him in the 65th minute, after a hustle from Luke Shaw to get the ball forward. Lingard was away down the left, skipping past Matej Mitrovic before cutting the ball in for Fred who was waiting for it. United made this look easy with some great football.

United scored a fifth at the death of the game. Fred struck for the second time putting United 5-0 up, winning 6-1 on aggregate over the two legs. Tahith Chong made the cut back picking out the Brazilian at the top of the area with the midfielder thundering his effort into the back of the net. Mignolet will not have been a happy chappy as United secured their place in the draw for the round of 16 on Friday. Well done United, now onto Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The Argentinian had little to do in this game. Brugge has seven shots - none of which were on target with four of them being blocked. It was another clean sheet, something he has done more often than not when playing for United. De Gea will be happy with the rest. Onwards to Sunday. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back played well against Brugge, doing everything that he needed to do. It was a game that United did not need to defend much in, playing a lot of attacking king football. Sunday against Everton will be different, I would imagine. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly The Ivorian was back to his best, helping United out in defence when the Belgian side were on the attack, which was not all that regular. United dominated the game, cruising to another Old Trafford victory. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain played a good game, not that he needed to do much as after the first goal, Brugge seldom attacked in a dangerous way. This was a much-needed result for Maguire and United who will be looking to press on in this competition and in the Premier League hopefully en-route to the Champions League next season. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Fantastic performance by Shaw. The challenge of Williams has been good for him. He's adapted to playing in a different position at times, playing at left-back tonight. He got forward a lot of the time and even had a hand in United's third goal, which was scored by Fred. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay It is so good to see McTominay back in the team. Some criticise him but he puts 100% into each appearances which is what is needed at this club. Not every player needs to be a star name - just needs to know what the club is about and McTominay gets it. The midfield is a lot better with him in it. There is a reason why Mourinho rated him so highly. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The midfielder played well and got himself two goals, United's fourth and fifth, also an assist for McTominay's goal which put United 3-0 up before half time. Fred has been an improvement this season and definitely has a place in this team, maybe as a squad player if Solskjaer delves into the transfer market for another midfielder in the summer. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata The Spaniard had a good game and got himself an assist for Ighalo's first goal for the club. Playing in a team with Fernandes brings the best out of Mata and means he's not the only footballing brain in the team now, which is a good thing. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Amazing. Scored the opening goal, from the spot with calmness and had a had in the set up of both Ighalo and McTominay's goals. This guy is immense. If United had started the season with him, they could have been in a much better position. MOTM for me. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welshman played well against Brugge and perhaps could have done more to ensure he got the better of his opposition. His has improved in recent weeks and will be longing for another goal to add to his tally this season. James was replaced by Chong at the start of the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo I am thrilled for the Nigerian. His first start, his first goal both at the Theatre of Dreams. He will have been dreaming about this moment for a long time and now he got to live it. He was in form and a problem for Brugge to defend against. He will have a big say in what United achieves this season. He just seems to understand how a striker plays and that seems alien to United, not having an out and out striker before Ighalo came to the club. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 44 Tahith Chong Replaced James 46'. It was a good run out for the Dutch forward. He did not have much impact but tried his best. He got an assist for Fred's second goal at the death of the game and Solskjaer will be happy with his performance - despite him not getting many appearances of late. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Fernandes 65'. Lingard got an assist and could have perhaps scored minutes later. He's not in the best of form but needed this appearance tonight to find his feet. Fernandes will keep him out of the team more often than not. He needs to work hard to find his place, otherwise in the future, he could be seeking another club. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood Replaced McTominay 72'. It was a lively performance for the teenager. He tried to get his name on the scoresheet once again but it did not work out for him. He got a run out and will be ready for Sunday, if he is called upon. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 27′ (pen), Odion Ighalo 34′, Scott McTominay 41′, Fred 82′, 90+3′

Assists: Juan Mata 34′, Fred 41′, Jesse Lingard 82′, Tahith Chong 90+3′

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Greenwood 72′), Fred; Mata, Fernandes (Lingard 65′), James (Chong 46′); Ighalo

Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Lindelof, Williams; Matic

Bookings: Simon Deli 22′

Like this: Like Loading...