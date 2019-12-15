Review & Ratings: Mason Greenwood to the rescue for United in 1-1 Toffees draw; Martial lacking instinct of a real striker

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League, missing a chance to close down the gap between them and Chelsea to just two points. It was Victor Lindelof that scored the opening goal of the game, an own goal putting Everton ahead. Mason Greenwood came off the bench to equalise and saving some face for United. Colchester United lie in wait in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
United started the game well and could have been at least been 1-0 up in the first minute of the match after Jesse Lingard had a chance on goal following good work from Fred, sending his effort wide of the target. With chances from both teams in the half, Everton took the lead in the 36th minute through a Victor Lindelof own goal. It went to VAR but the goal was awarded. United seemed out of it towards the end of the half.
United got themselves back into the game in the 77th minute with Mason Greenwood scoring his seventh goal of the season and his third goal of the week, marking their 4,000th game with academy players being involved with a goal from a player making his rise from youth to first team football. United then started to attack more, pushing Everton into their own half searching for that elusive winning goal.
Goals: Mason Greenwood 77′; Victor Lindelof 36′ (og)
Assists: Daniel James 77′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James (Mata 86′), Lingard (Greenwood 65′), Rashford; Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Young, Tuanzebe, Williams; Pereira
Bookings: Victor Lindelof 66′; Tom Davies 5′