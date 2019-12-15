Menu

Review & Ratings: Mason Greenwood to the rescue for United in 1-1 Toffees draw; Martial lacking instinct of a real striker

December 15, 2019

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League, missing a chance to close down the gap between them and Chelsea to just two points. It was Victor Lindelof that scored the opening goal of the game, an own goal putting Everton ahead. Mason Greenwood came off the bench to equalise and saving some face for United. Colchester United lie in wait in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

United started the game well and could have been at least been 1-0 up in the first minute of the match after Jesse Lingard had a chance on goal following good work from Fred, sending his effort wide of the target. With chances from both teams in the half, Everton took the lead in the 36th minute through a Victor Lindelof own goal. It went to VAR but the goal was awarded. United seemed out of it towards the end of the half.

United got themselves back into the game in the 77th minute with Mason Greenwood scoring his seventh goal of the season and his third goal of the week, marking their 4,000th game with academy players being involved with a goal from a player making his rise from youth to first team football. United then started to attack more, pushing Everton into their own half searching for that elusive winning goal.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

It was not the best game for De Gea to be honest. He seemed to hurt himself early in the game stopping Mason Holgate from getting a goal, clattering with the post. Something was not quite right though as for Victor Lindelof's own goal, he did not seem to try to clear the danger, despite having an Everton arm in his face.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

I think he was United's MOTM today. He seemed to get his job done effectively and got forward a lot of the time. His slide tackle in Richarlison was sublime and it got the crown going once again.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

I do not think he had a good game. It started well as he could have got an assist but he claimed an own goal instead, which is worrying. I think Axel Tuanzebe needs to be given a chance to form a partnership with Harry Maguire, although the challenge of Eric Bailly is close to happening too.

12345

5 Harry Maguire

I expected more from the £80 million man against Everton. He did not seem to control the game much, as would be expected from a player of his calibre. The performances against Spurs and City seemed better from Maguire, not that I am complaining.

12345

23 Luke Shaw

Had a good shot on goal which drew a save from Jordan Pickford. I thought he seemed rusty after making his return from injury, which was expected. I a few weeks, he should be up to speed, if he place has not been taken by Brandon Williams.

12345

39 Scott McTominay

It was not the best game for the Scotland international against Everton. I am sure he will use it to better himself though.

12345

17 Fred

The Brazilian got stuck into the game and had a lot of involvement, unfortunately not a goal or an assist. He has definitely improved this season though, which is a good sign.

12345

21 Daniel James

The Welsh winger did not have the best of games. When Leighton Baines replaced Lucas Digne, he did not get the better of the veteran left-back. Got another assist though, which is a good sign.

12345

14 Jesse Lingard

The academy graduate did not play well for the majority of his apperance. He had some good moments but did not inspire his team. In the opening minute, he had a great chance on goal which he failed to get on target. He was replaced by Mason Greenwood, who scored United's equaliser.

12345

10 Marcus Rashford

The England forward had a good game against Everton and had a good opportunity to score when the game was still at 0-0. In the second half, with United chasing the game, Rashford was wasteful at times and perhaps tried to hard to get his team level, when after Greenwood's goal, find the winner.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

As a striker, the Frenchman needs to show a lot more to lead the line. Greenwood has now outscored him this season, playing fewer minutes and I could see the academy graduate benching him soon if he keeps this up. It is great when Martial scores but he needs to make it happen so much more.

12345

Substitutes

26 Mason Greenwood

Replaced Lingard 65'. Scored the equaliser for United. His third goal this week and his seventh this season, outscoring Anthony Martial. He could take Martial's position as the striker at this rate and good on him if he does.

12345

8 Juan Mata

Replaced James 86'. Not impressed with the vereran midfielder. On at attack, soon after his introduction, he stopped a clear chance on goal from being created. It was great that he scored a penalty during the week but when United need a goal, is Mata the one that could bring it? Not today he wasn't.

12345

Goals: Mason Greenwood 77′; Victor Lindelof 36′ (og)

Assists: Daniel James 77′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James (Mata 86′), Lingard (Greenwood 65′), Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Young, Tuanzebe, Williams; Pereira

Bookings: Victor Lindelof 66′; Tom Davies 5′

copyright: PB

