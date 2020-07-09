Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba destroyed Aston Villa in 3-0 romp at Villa Park; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thrilled, Dean Smith won’t be

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased that his team has stretched their unbeaten run to 17 matches now, onto a flier for the remainder of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored his eighth goal fo the season with Mason Greenwood scored his 16th and Paul Pogba scoring his first of the season in a cracking victory.
It was a slow start for United with some frustration showing with Villa getting stuck in on occasion. United won a penalty in the 26th minute of the match after Ezri Konsa took Bruno Fernandes out just inside the box. The penalty was given and checked by VAR. The Portuguese magnifico took the spot kick, firing United into the leas with his eight goal of the season so far. 1-0 to United and Villa looked out of it.
United doubled their lead in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the first half with Mason Greenwood scoring is 16th goal of the season. The 18-year-old hot them on the counter. Anthony Martial did well to win possession, releasing Greenwood, exchanging passes with the Frenchman before beating Pepe Reina at his near post. 2-0 to United and surely Villa were now out of the game and on their way out of the Premier League.
The first half ended with United 2-0 up and Villa needing to find a way back into the match, which seemed unlikely. In there 58th minute of the match, United scored their third goal of the game with Paul Pogba scoring his first goal of the season. Fernandes took the corner, finding Pogba on the edge of the box, him having all the time in the world to pick out the bottom corner with Reina looking useless. 3-0 to United.
Solskjaer made a double substitution in the 66th minute of the match with Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic. Five minutes later, another substitution was made with Fred replacing Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist in the game. A double change then followed in the 79th minute with Odion Ighalo and Daniel James replacing Martial and Greenwood.
United will not have a three day rest before facing Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday evening, chasing down Leicester City in the race to break into the top four this season. Leicester will need to keep winning to keep United at bay, otherwise it could be a costly finish for them this season with them potentially missing out on a UEFA Champions League place next season.
Goals: Bruno Fernandes 27′ penalty, Mason Greenwood 45+5′, Paul Pogba 58′
Assists: Anthony Martial 45+5′, Bruno Fernandes 58′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Williams 66′), Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic (McTominay 66′), Pogba; Greenwood (James 79′), Fernandes (Fred 71′), Rashford; Martial (Ighalo 79′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Pereira
Bookings: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 40′, Nemanja Matic 45+5′, Fred 87′