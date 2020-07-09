Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba destroyed Aston Villa in 3-0 romp at Villa Park; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thrilled, Dean Smith won’t be

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased that his team has stretched their unbeaten run to 17 matches now, onto a flier for the remainder of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored his eighth goal fo the season with Mason Greenwood scored his 16th and Paul Pogba scoring his first of the season in a cracking victory.

It was a slow start for United with some frustration showing with Villa getting stuck in on occasion. United won a penalty in the 26th minute of the match after Ezri Konsa took Bruno Fernandes out just inside the box. The penalty was given and checked by VAR. The Portuguese magnifico took the spot kick, firing United into the leas with his eight goal of the season so far. 1-0 to United and Villa looked out of it.

United doubled their lead in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the first half with Mason Greenwood scoring is 16th goal of the season. The 18-year-old hot them on the counter. Anthony Martial did well to win possession, releasing Greenwood, exchanging passes with the Frenchman before beating Pepe Reina at his near post. 2-0 to United and surely Villa were now out of the game and on their way out of the Premier League.

The first half ended with United 2-0 up and Villa needing to find a way back into the match, which seemed unlikely. In there 58th minute of the match, United scored their third goal of the game with Paul Pogba scoring his first goal of the season. Fernandes took the corner, finding Pogba on the edge of the box, him having all the time in the world to pick out the bottom corner with Reina looking useless. 3-0 to United.

Solskjaer made a double substitution in the 66th minute of the match with Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic. Five minutes later, another substitution was made with Fred replacing Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist in the game. A double change then followed in the 79th minute with Odion Ighalo and Daniel James replacing Martial and Greenwood.

United will not have a three day rest before facing Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday evening, chasing down Leicester City in the race to break into the top four this season. Leicester will need to keep winning to keep United at bay, otherwise it could be a costly finish for them this season with them potentially missing out on a UEFA Champions League place next season.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Another clean sheet for the Spanish goalkeeper, which will help build his confidence for the rest of the season which lies ahead. Its was a big appearance figure for him tonight, 399 appearances, surpassing Peter Schmeichel's record at the club with only Alex Stepney ahead of him with 539 appearances. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The fullback had a good game against Villa and could have opened up his account with a goal of his own, but it was not to be. He is a great addition to this United team, providing a lot of what the team needs to kick on. He was replaced by Brandon Williams in the 66th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman recovered from a back injury to start against Villa, keeping a clean sheet and not really having a lot to do at the back. He will be happy with his sides performance. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire It was a quiet night for the captain, seeing his team win 3-0 against Villa, the fourth game in a row with United scoring three goals of more and more importantly another clean sheet, which is even better. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back played well but I am sure some will criticise him for something that he did wrong somewhere. 17 matches unbeaten for United, which is a great result and something this team should be proud of. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian provided what United needed from the start of the game, continuing his run of good form. It might have been frustrating for United for the first 20-odd minutes of the match, but they got the first goal, scoring twice more. He was replaced in the 66th minute by Scott McTominay. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba The Frenchman played well against Villa and got himself on the scoresheet for the first time this season, which was a great feeling for him, assisted by Bruno Fernandes from the corner. It is good to see this Pogba back and hopefully kicking on to achieve something in this exciting new era. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old scored his 16th goal of the season against Villa, putting his club 2-0 up in added time at the end of the first half. It has been a great season for the teenager. He was replaced in the 78th minute by Daniel James. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder opened the scoring for United after winning a penalty, scoring it to put United 1-0 up in the game. He then assisted for Paul Pogba's goal, which saw `United go 3-0 up against Villa. It was a MOTM performance for me, again. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Fred. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward scored but was offside. It was unfortunate for him. He did not need to be the star of the show with the goals coming from elsewhere in the game, which takes the pressure off of him. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman could have scored in the game, hitting the bar instead, which will have frustrated him - actually it did, which was good to see as he is showing his passion and upset for not getting on the scoresheet. He was replaced by Odion Ighalo in the 79th minute of the match and did not look happy, which might inspire him for Monday's match against Southampton. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Wan-Bissaka 66'. Played at right-back once again and did not do to badly. It is clear that Williams has something to offer at both right and left-back, which is great for Solskjaer and creates more depth in the squad. He's a passionate player and fits into this team superbly. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Matic 66'. Came on to give Nemanja Matic a break after playing a lot of football since the restart. Played well and got involved in the game, despite no further goals scored after the 58th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Replaced Fernandes 71'. I feel the Brazilian needs to do a lot more to get into the team now with the quality in the squad. He's a squad player now, nothing more unless he produces something magnificent. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 79'. Came on late in the game with United 3-0 up. They kept attacking Villa and pushing them for the remainder of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Greenwood 79'. The Welsh winger came on and played a part in the teams victory despite no goals being scored after his introduction. It is good to see him get more minutes on the pitch this season. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 27′ penalty, Mason Greenwood 45+5′, Paul Pogba 58′

Assists: Anthony Martial 45+5′, Bruno Fernandes 58′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Williams 66′), Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic (McTominay 66′), Pogba; Greenwood (James 79′), Fernandes (Fred 71′), Rashford; Martial (Ighalo 79′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Pereira

Bookings: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 40′, Nemanja Matic 45+5′, Fred 87′

