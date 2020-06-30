Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes brace and Mason Greenwood stunner silences the Seagulls; Paul Pogba looking near to his best too

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League at the Amex stadium on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been happy with is teams performance, the scoreline and the fact that another three points were in the bag. Mason Greenwood scored the opener with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brace. Paul Pogba played well in the match and United supporters will be happy to see him back.
United started the match well seeking to get a goal as early as possible after struggling so much against Norwich City in the FA Cup at the weekend. It was Mason Greenwood who opened the scoring in the 16th minute with United building the pressure. Aaron Wan-Bissaka fed the ball into Greenwood’s feet, setting up a on-on-one with Lewis Dunk that the teenager won, sliding the ball through the legs of Mat Ryan.
United doubled their lead in the 29th minute of the match with Bruno Fernandes scoring his fifth goal of the season. It was a great finish for the Portuguese magnifico, assisted by Paul Pogba, who had the ball played to him at the edge of the box, taking a moment to weigh up his options and despatching the ball to Fernandes, to slip home his fifth goal of the season. Solskjaer will be happy with what he has seen so far.
United scored their third goal of the match in the 50th minute, just five minutes after the restart with Fernandes scoring his second goal of the match and his sixth goal of the season. Greenwood provided the assist, playing the ball from the left to the Portuguese midfielder on the right with Fernandes thundering his effort into the back of the net. Game over for Brighton, who looked abject at best at the Amex.
Solskjaer made a triple substitution in the 63rd minute of the match with Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams replacing Fernandes, Pogba and Luke Shaw, who was booked before United scored the third goal of the match. 14 minutes later, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Odion Ighalo and Daniel James replacing Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday 4 July as they travel once against to the South Coast to face Bournemouth, who are in the relegation zone at this present time, although they will face Newcastle United at home on Wednesday evening. United have kept the chase with Chelsea on, who face West Ham United on Wednesday evening with United supporter hoping they slip up. I know I will be. I despise them.
Goals: Mason Greenwood 16′, Bruno Fernandes 29′, 50′
Assists: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 16′, Paul Pogba 29′, Mason Greenwood 50′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Williams 64′); Matic, Pogba (Pereira 64′); Greenwood, Fernandes (McTominay 64′), Rashford (James 78′); Martial (Ighalo 78′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Fred
Bookings: Luke Shaw 49′