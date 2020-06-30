Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes brace and Mason Greenwood stunner silences the Seagulls; Paul Pogba looking near to his best too

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League at the Amex stadium on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been happy with is teams performance, the scoreline and the fact that another three points were in the bag. Mason Greenwood scored the opener with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brace. Paul Pogba played well in the match and United supporters will be happy to see him back.

United started the match well seeking to get a goal as early as possible after struggling so much against Norwich City in the FA Cup at the weekend. It was Mason Greenwood who opened the scoring in the 16th minute with United building the pressure. Aaron Wan-Bissaka fed the ball into Greenwood’s feet, setting up a on-on-one with Lewis Dunk that the teenager won, sliding the ball through the legs of Mat Ryan.

United doubled their lead in the 29th minute of the match with Bruno Fernandes scoring his fifth goal of the season. It was a great finish for the Portuguese magnifico, assisted by Paul Pogba, who had the ball played to him at the edge of the box, taking a moment to weigh up his options and despatching the ball to Fernandes, to slip home his fifth goal of the season. Solskjaer will be happy with what he has seen so far.

United scored their third goal of the match in the 50th minute, just five minutes after the restart with Fernandes scoring his second goal of the match and his sixth goal of the season. Greenwood provided the assist, playing the ball from the left to the Portuguese midfielder on the right with Fernandes thundering his effort into the back of the net. Game over for Brighton, who looked abject at best at the Amex.

Solskjaer made a triple substitution in the 63rd minute of the match with Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams replacing Fernandes, Pogba and Luke Shaw, who was booked before United scored the third goal of the match. 14 minutes later, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Odion Ighalo and Daniel James replacing Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday 4 July as they travel once against to the South Coast to face Bournemouth, who are in the relegation zone at this present time, although they will face Newcastle United at home on Wednesday evening. United have kept the chase with Chelsea on, who face West Ham United on Wednesday evening with United supporter hoping they slip up. I know I will be. I despise them.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number one had little to do against Brighton but when called upon he made a great save to deny the home side from scoring, helping United keep another clean sheet. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back has had a good season and had a good match against Brighton, assisting the opening goal which was scored by Greenwood. His defensive ability is great to see. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The iceman has been shaky recently but seemed composed in this match after a rest at the weekend. Another clean sheet and three important points is the best aspect of the match, along with ending the Amex hoodoo. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain played well against Brighton and will be happy with another clean sheet this season. This match seemed easier than the one against Norwich City at the weekend with United struggling to break them down the the captain playing two hours of football, plus this match in the space of a few days. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back played a good game against Brighton but was booked early in the second half just before United went 3-0 up. He was replaced by Brandon Williams in the 64th minute and will be happy to have taken all three points back to Old Trafford. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian midfielder did well against Brighton, putting in a good midfield display and getting involved in the action, playing the ball into Greenwood on the right in the run to provide the assist for Fernandes' second goal of the match. He is a good player to have at the club and certainly seems to have turned his form around. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba It is good to have Paul Pogba back and playing for Manchester United. He cannot be faulted for the way he has returned, seeking to get things moving and getting United winning. His focus has been second to none and his eye for his teammates in advanced positions is great to see. He assisted United's second goal, scored by Fernandes. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The young forward scored his 13th goal for United, opening the scoring against Brighton with a great finish from a good attack. The 18-year-old assisted the third goal of the match with a cool cross to Fernandes on the right with United, who slotted his finish home. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes It was a good match for Bruno Fernandes against Brighton. His partnership with Paul Pogba is going to be a good one. Her scored a stunning goal in the 29th minute of the match, assisted by the Frenchman to put United 2-0 up in the match, then scoring his sixth goal and United's third of the game five minutes after the restart. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford had a good match against Brighton but needs to be scoring more goals. Solskjaer set him with a task to show him that he can score more and I reckon they will come before the end of the season. He was replaced in the 78th minute by Daniel James. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman was a little quiet against Brighton but still have a decent match. It is good to see the goals come from midfield and from a wide player, which shows that United can do more than expect the striker to score. He should still be seeking to improve though but will be happy it is not left to him all of the time. He was replaced in the 78th minute by Odion Ighalo. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Shaw 64'. The left-back almost scored a goal for United shortly after his introduction in the match. He was pressed by Brighton in his position but did well. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Pogba 64'. The attacking midfielder needs to play a lot more to become part of United's future, amid speculation that he could be sold this summer. He did not have a bad game but should be capable of helping United finish their opposition, despite this actually being done before he came on. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Fernandes 64'. The Scotland international was unlucky not to score a goal against Brighton, seemingly stinging the palms of Mat Ryan. An impressive performance. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Rashford 78'. The Welshman will have been happy to get on the pitch at 3-0 up but was unable to help United stretch the lead any larger. It was good to see him get some more gamete though. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 78'. The striker did not get on the scoresheet this evening, but helped United pressure the home side towards the end of the match. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 16′, Bruno Fernandes 29′, 50′

Assists: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 16′, Paul Pogba 29′, Mason Greenwood 50′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Williams 64′); Matic, Pogba (Pereira 64′); Greenwood, Fernandes (McTominay 64′), Rashford (James 78′); Martial (Ighalo 78′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Fred

Bookings: Luke Shaw 49′

Like this: Like Loading...