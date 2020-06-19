Review & Ratings: Fernandes equaliser spared United’s blushes against Spurs; Pogba’s return could spark something; Greenwood a player for a new generation

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Friday evening. It was a seventh match without a win for Jose Mourinho’s side and the twelfth consecutive match without a defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. United will face Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a must-win match.

United started well in the game and looked like the brightest team and aside of Marcus Rashford’s effort on goal, nothing was seemingly coming forward. Spurs took the lead in the match in the 27th minute after a David De Gea error after Steven Bergwijn’s effort on goal was punched into the back of the net. A poor display there from the Spaniard.

Solskjaer made a double substitution in the 63rd minute of the match with Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba replacing Daniel James, who was booked in the first hand and Fred. With United still chasing an equaliser, Solskjaer made two more changes with Odion Ighalo and Nemanja Matic replacing Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof.

United equalised from the penalty spot after Pogba was fouled by Eric Dier, who was not booked for the foul. It would seem the referee fancied Spurs bu not showing them any cards with Erik Lamela needing a booking after four fouls. United were given a second penalty in the game, which was cancelled out by VAR. A point for each team was the result.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper made yet another error which has led to conceding a goal which is something De Gea needs to change, and quickly. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back played well against Spurs, despite the home side scoring a goal in the first half. United got a point, which was not the greatest result, but will do, for now. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The so-called Iceman has not been a revelation in defence. He was replaced by Matic in the 78th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The defender played well and put in a fair few clearances. This game was never going to be the game it could have been in March, but is part of the progress. United need to be more clinical. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back did well at times but will need to improve if United are to get where they want to be this season. When match fitness comes in, in a few matches time, we shall see. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Fred did well in stages for United with form well and truly out the window after three months without football. The Brazilian was seemingly upset that he was replaced in the 63rd minute with Pogba making his return from injury. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay The Scotland international did not have the best of games, but the whole squad seemed off. A draw and a point is not the best outcome, but not the worst either. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welshman was not the best player on the pitch against Spurs by a long shot on Friday evening but seemed to be booked after just one foul despite Lamela not being booked after about four of them. He was replaced in the 63rd minute by Greenwood. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder was probably the best player in the match, before Pogba came on. He scored his fourth goal at the club, albeit from the penalty spot, equalising for United. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England striker had a good chance for a goal in the first half of the game but didn't get it, obviously. The fitness is there but after three months, it was never going to be a spectacular match, as it could have been back in March. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman was back to sheer frustration against Spurs and seemed far too slow at times, giving that suggestion that he's not fit to lead the line again. With United still chasing a goal, he was replaced by Ighalo in the 78th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Fred 63'. There was a spark that didn't go out when Pogba came into the game. He seemed to work well with Fernandes and won the penalty which drew United level. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood Replaced James 63'. It was a great performance for the player who has been working hard during the lockdown. He will be a special player one day. He was unlucky to miss his chance late in the game. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 78'. The Nigerian should have perhaps been involved much earlier in the game with United chasing a goal. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Replaced Lindelof 78'. Did what he needed to do when he was on the pitch. No complaints from me. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Replaced McTominay 89'. Cam on too late to really get involved in the game. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Steven Bergwijn 27′; Bruno Fernandes 82′ penalty

Assists: Serge Aurier 27′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof (Matic 78′), Maguire, Shaw; Fred (Pogba 63′), McTominay (Bailly 89′); James (Greenwood 63′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Ighalo 78′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Williams; Mata, Lingard

Bookings: Daniel James 41′

