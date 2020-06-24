Review & Ratings: Martial MOTM with his first hat-trick; Rashford in good form; Pogba and Fernandes impressive

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the first match at Old Trafford since the Premier League season was restarted. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the performance of his team and so will Anthony Martial, who scored his first hat-trick for his club. Marcus Rashford assisted twice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the other.
United took the lead in the seventh minute of the game in what seemed an easy goal. Marcus Rashford showed a change of pace, deceiving Phil Jagielka to get to the by-line. He volleyed a powerful cross into the near post and Anthony Martial reacted quicker Chris Basham to put the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 to United.
United had other chances in the half, doubling their lead in the 44th minute of the match through Martial, who was assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It was a similar routine to the first goal with the right-back delivering the ball into the box with a low cross with Martial making his finish look easy. Chris Wilder had his head in his hands. 2-0.
Martial scored his first hat-trick in the 74th minute, assisted once again by Rashford, closing the game for the visitors. Paul Pogba found Bruno Fernandes with a crisp pass, putting the Blades on the back-foot. The ball was played to Martial, who played it out to Rashford on the left before playing it back into Martial to score his hat-trick. A good game, 3-0.
In the 80th minute of the match, Solskjaer made five changes with Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, and Juan Mata replacing Martial, Rashford, Pogba, Fernandes, and Greenwood. United will have a few days rest before taking on Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, another big game for United.
Goals: Anthony Martial 7′, 44′, 74′
Assists: Marcus Rashford 7′, 74′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 44′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba (McTominay 80′); Greenwood (Mata 80′), Fernandes (Pereira 80′), Rashford (James 80′); Martial (Ighalo 80′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Williams; Fred
Bookings: Luke Shaw 67′