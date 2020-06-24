Review & Ratings: Martial MOTM with his first hat-trick; Rashford in good form; Pogba and Fernandes impressive

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the first match at Old Trafford since the Premier League season was restarted. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the performance of his team and so will Anthony Martial, who scored his first hat-trick for his club. Marcus Rashford assisted twice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the other.

United took the lead in the seventh minute of the game in what seemed an easy goal. Marcus Rashford showed a change of pace, deceiving Phil Jagielka to get to the by-line. He volleyed a powerful cross into the near post and Anthony Martial reacted quicker Chris Basham to put the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 to United.

United had other chances in the half, doubling their lead in the 44th minute of the match through Martial, who was assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It was a similar routine to the first goal with the right-back delivering the ball into the box with a low cross with Martial making his finish look easy. Chris Wilder had his head in his hands. 2-0.

Martial scored his first hat-trick in the 74th minute, assisted once again by Rashford, closing the game for the visitors. Paul Pogba found Bruno Fernandes with a crisp pass, putting the Blades on the back-foot. The ball was played to Martial, who played it out to Rashford on the left before playing it back into Martial to score his hat-trick. A good game, 3-0.

In the 80th minute of the match, Solskjaer made five changes with Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, and Juan Mata replacing Martial, Rashford, Pogba, Fernandes, and Greenwood. United will have a few days rest before taking on Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, another big game for United.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper had little to do against the Blades, which will be a boost in his confidence after that mistake against Spurs on Friday. De Gea has it in him to find his form and be the best again, hopefully it happens for him. He carried the club for a while, maybe we should carry him too. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back got an assist to his name against the Blades, helping Martial score his second of three goals against the Sheffield club. Solskjaer will be impressed with his performance. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman was better against the Blades than he was against Spurs. However, that might be down to the quality between the two teams. Bailly deserves a chance to form a partnership with Maguire though, which could be at Lindelof's expense. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The Captain had a good game against his former club and could have got himself on the scoresheet during the match. His defensive ability was netter than against Spurs, but that could have been based on fitness, it being the first game back and all. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back did well in the first match back at Old Trafford, getting forward a lot of the time and nearly providing an assist to Ighalo late in the game. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian had a big part to play in midfield, which gave both Pogba and Fernandes the space to drift off and help with creativity, which does not seem to with with either Fred or McTominay in his place. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba The French World Cup winger seems to be loving his time back on the pitch. He earned his start with an important cameo against Spurs, doing what he needed to do against the Blades for United to get all three points from the game. He should play in the advanced position against Norwich this weekend, giving Fernandes a break, albeit on the bench, if need be. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The young forward was good at times but was unable to get himself on the scoresheet against the Blades. It is all good experience for him though and well help him in the matches to come. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder did well against Sheffield United and was involved in a fair amount of the match. No goals of assists for him this time though. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward had a good game against the Blades, missing the target in the first half but assisting twice with Martial scoring a hat-trick. Onwards to Saturday. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Hat-trick hero. The Frenchman was on top of his game against the Blades. The first hat-trick for United in his career and the first United hat-trick since Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the Europa League against Saint-Etienne. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 80'. The Nigerian could have got himself on the scoresheet after Shaw played the ball into him but he was crowded out in the box. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Rashford 80'. The Welsh winger had ten minutes with United winning 3-0 on a hot evening at Old Trafford. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Pogba 80'. The Scotland international played a part in the victory, however it being sealed before he was utilised by Solskjaer. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Fernandes 80'. A cameo for the Belgian-born Brazilian but in terms of putting himself forward to play a bigger part, the jury is still out. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Greenwood 80'. The Spanish magician made his first appearance of Project Restart in the 3-0 victory over the Blades. He was not on the pitch long enough to influence the game. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Anthony Martial 7′, 44′, 74′

Assists: Marcus Rashford 7′, 74′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 44′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba (McTominay 80′); Greenwood (Mata 80′), Fernandes (Pereira 80′), Rashford (James 80′); Martial (Ighalo 80′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Williams; Fred

Bookings: Luke Shaw 67′

Like this: Like Loading...