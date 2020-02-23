Review & Ratings: Fernandes MOTM with a goal and an assist, Martial and Greenwood perform well in 3-0 victory over Watford

Manchester United beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ensured they got the better of the Hornets following the 2-0 defeat during the Christmas period. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, who also got an assist, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood saw the victory through with Scott McTominay coming back from long-term injury at the right time. Come on United.

United started well against Watford with the visitors also having a good start to the game. In the first half, both teams had many chances with United 10 shots, four on target with Watford having three shots, one on target. It was United who took the lead in the 42nd minute form the penalty spot after Daniel James played Bruno Fernandes through on goal with Ben Foster taking the Portuguese midfielder down in the box. Fernandes took the spot kick sending United 1-0 up.

Watford got a goal back in the 52nd minute through Troy Deeney but VAR disallowed the goal due to a handball win the run up to the goal; it being the third goal ruled out against United this week. United though, doubled their lead in the 58th minute of the match with Anthony Martial scoring his 15th goal of the season after he slipped in behind the defence, saw his initial shot saved by Foster, collected the rebound and found the back of the net with his strike. United were 2-0 to the good in this game.

United scored a third goal in the game with Mason Greenwood, assisted by Fernandes, scoring a stunning goal which saw Watford out of the game. Greenwood started the attack, feeding the ball into Fernandes, before he played the ball back to the 18-year-old who then unleashed a thunderous drive off the underside of the crossbar to effectively win the match for United, earning all three points as they rise back into fifth place in the Premier League, a good result to keep United chasing for top four.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper was largely untroubled by Watford with only their disallowed goal beating him in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back played well against Watford, especially defensively. The visitors has five shots on goal just one of those on target during the entire match. United were deserving of the three goals they scored and the three points they had in the bag. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The iceman did well against Watford, at times being the player that made an important block and interception to stop Watford from breaking forward and getting the better of United, which after the first goal, they had little of. I would like to see Bailly play ahead of him though, when fully fit and ready to fight for his place in the team. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain could have been at fault for Watford's after Deeney out-muscled him, poking the ball into the back of the net at close-range. However, it was a let off as VAR ruled it out. After this, Maguire raised his game and was 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back played well against Watford, especially in the initial stages, getting the better of the attacking Watford players by cutting down possession of the ball. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian has continued to develop and adapt to the pressures of the Premier League this season. With McTominay back from injury, there will be less of a reliance on Fred, who will get a greater at times. Fred missed a good chance to score in this game but did his bit inn midfield. McTominay replaced him in the 79th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The veteran midfielder has been a stand out player at this stage of the season, starting more often than not and seeming to be rejuvenated. It is a wonder what difference some creativity in this team does. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old recovered from injury to start for United against Watford. He was showing his skill and ability during the match before scoring United's third goal of the game, assisted by Fernandes. He was replaced by Chong in the 79th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The attacking midfielder has been a breath of fresh air since he first played for United, filling in for the lack of creativity in the squad with Pogba out injured. The Portuguese midfielder was taken out by Foster in the Watford box, winning a penalty which he took himself, opening his account for United. He finished the match with a goal and an assist. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welshman had a few opportunities to get something from this game, his shot on goal going wide of the target. Some will abuse him and suggest he's not good enough, forgetting about his start at the club. He's played a lot of football this season and will benefit from that. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman, who needed support in the attacking areas in this match but was not getting it, scored United's second goal of the game, minutes after Watford's equaliser was ruled out by VAR. He initially rounded the defence and shot on goal, which Foster saved. Martial then got the rebound and finished his effort, scoring his 15th goal for the club this season. Ighalo replaced Martial in the 80th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Fred 79'. Good to see him back from injury. He did not really get much involvement in the game but came through his return without any problems. 1 2 3 4 5 44 Tahith Chong Replaced Greenwood 79'. He used his pace to try and help United but in terms of impact, he had little. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 80'. Almost scored his first goal for United again, getting the better of a defensive error, trying to round Foster but unable to do so, crossing a shot towards goal which did not do what he attempted. Good to have him though. In a few matches, he might be fit enough to start in this team. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 42′ (pen), Anthony Martial 58′, Mason Greenwood 75′

Assists: Bruno Fernandes 75′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred (McTominay 79′), Matic; Greenwood (Chong 79′), Fernandes, James; Martial (Ighalo 80′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Williams; Mata

Bookings: Craig Cathcart 67′

