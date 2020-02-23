Review & Ratings: Fernandes MOTM with a goal and an assist, Martial and Greenwood perform well in 3-0 victory over Watford

Manchester United beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ensured they got the better of the Hornets following the 2-0 defeat during the Christmas period. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, who also got an assist, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood saw the victory through with Scott McTominay coming back from long-term injury at the right time. Come on United.
United started well against Watford with the visitors also having a good start to the game. In the first half, both teams had many chances with United 10 shots, four on target with Watford having three shots, one on target. It was United who took the lead in the 42nd minute form the penalty spot after Daniel James played Bruno Fernandes through on goal with Ben Foster taking the Portuguese midfielder down in the box. Fernandes took the spot kick sending United 1-0 up.
Watford got a goal back in the 52nd minute through Troy Deeney but VAR disallowed the goal due to a handball win the run up to the goal; it being the third goal ruled out against United this week. United though, doubled their lead in the 58th minute of the match with Anthony Martial scoring his 15th goal of the season after he slipped in behind the defence, saw his initial shot saved by Foster, collected the rebound and found the back of the net with his strike. United were 2-0 to the good in this game.
United scored a third goal in the game with Mason Greenwood, assisted by Fernandes, scoring a stunning goal which saw Watford out of the game. Greenwood started the attack, feeding the ball into Fernandes, before he played the ball back to the 18-year-old who then unleashed a thunderous drive off the underside of the crossbar to effectively win the match for United, earning all three points as they rise back into fifth place in the Premier League, a good result to keep United chasing for top four.
Goals: Bruno Fernandes 42′ (pen), Anthony Martial 58′, Mason Greenwood 75′
Assists: Bruno Fernandes 75′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred (McTominay 79′), Matic; Greenwood (Chong 79′), Fernandes, James; Martial (Ighalo 80′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Williams; Mata
Bookings: Craig Cathcart 67′