Review & Ratings: Fernandes sharp and hungry to score, Dalot impressive, Martial stinking it up in 0-0 draw with Wolves

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a few good chances to break the deadlock but nothing seemed to work. Diogo Dalot had a late header to try and win the game but he was just off target. United have just over two weeks before their next match, time to get a rest ahead of a big push this season?

It was end to end football in the first half with Wolves having seven shots on goal; two of which were on target to United’s five shots on goal; one being on target. United had the most possession, 63% but yet again seemed able to make the break through. Debutant Bruno Fernandes had a shot on goal which excited the crowd – but was off target before having another which went straight into the arms of Rui Patricio.

In the second half, both teams had chances on breaking the deadlock but nothing was actually doing that. Fernandes had two free-kicks which were on target and saved by Patricio. Mason Greenwood, after replacing the terrible Andreas Pereira had an effort on goal and seemingly beat the goalkeeper with a deflection, however, Patricio made the save to derby United from taking the lead.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea Despite facing more shots on goal against Wolves, in the first half at least, he had little to do. His command in the box could be better in all honesty. United need a massive boost in confidence right now. Getting a fully fit team might do that. 1 2 3 4 5

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back spent a lot of the first half going forward and trying to play in a lot of crosses into the box. It rarely worked with Wolves defending so well. 1 2 3 4 5

2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman was better in the first half against Wolves that he was against City during the week. I was expecting Bailly to be given the opportunity today but he was removed from the team completely for some reason. 1 2 3 4 5

5 Harry Maguire The captain put in a few good plays against Wolves, breaking forward a lot of the time with United pressing. Shoed his class in defence also, which was good to see. Maguire made a good block, conceding a corner in the 85th minute to deny Wolves from possibly finding a goal. He then rose to defend the corner, making the clearance but Wolves nearly scored after receiving the ball but the player was offside. 1 2 3 4 5

23 Luke Shaw Traore was a big threat for Shaw. If Williams had started, I am sure he would have pocketed him again. Shaw is a weaker defender on the left that the 19-year-old. He was better in the second half, once Traore was off the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5

15 Andreas Pereira I cannot seem this lad playing much football when Pogba, McTominay and Matic are all able to play. Made a cynical foul at the edge of the box giving Wolves a chance to score, however, the free-kick was poor - a let off for Pereira. Played on the left-wing early in the second half and was just as poor. Nobody seems sure where his position in the team is - not on the pitch would be a good one. Had a shot on goal, which was saved in the 72nd minute, just before he was replaced by Greenwood. 1 2 3 4 5

17 Fred The Brazilian played well, as he had done for much of this season. He might not make the grade when Pogba and McTominay are both fit but he will be ahead of Pereira. 1 2 3 4 5

8 Juan Mata The Spanish midfielder did well despite playing a wide role much of the time. United's creativity needs a lot of improvement - the quality is there though. Had the best chance of the game in the 60th minute, which was just off target. Mata was replaced by Lingard in the 88th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5

18 Bruno Fernandes The debutant had a shot in the latter stages of the first half but it was wide of the target. The effort was good but Wolves had been frustrating United, as they have in each and every match they have played. In the 40th minute, he had a shot on goal which was straight to Patricio. Had a free-kick early in the second half, stung the keepers hands with the effort. A long-range effort in the 67th minute was denied by Patricio too. He played further back in the second half, but that will all change when Matic is back, and again when Pogba and McTominay are both back. 1 2 3 4 5

21 Daniel James He was a bit weak in the first half. He's played a lot of football so far this season. He has the ingredients to succeed. This season will be a wake up call for him. He seems to have the mentality to rise above criticism and keep trying. The Welshman was fouled a few times but he carried on. He was replaced in the 88th minute of the match by Dalot. 1 2 3 4 5

9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman was his usual self against Wolves. As the striker, I expect him to be there. At one point, United were on the advance with James playing the ball into the box but Martial was still outside the box. Pointless creating if he's not in the area looking to score. Ighalo will be confident of taking his place as the leading striker from the off, as long as he is actually fit to play. 1 2 3 4 5

Substitutes

26 Mason Greenwood Replaced Pereira 72'. Had a great shot on goal in the 79th minute, the deflection seemed to beat Patricio, however, he made the save. 1 2 3 4 5

20 Diogo Dalot Replaced James 88'. Came on late in the game to give United a but more freshness with the game at 0-0. Nearly scored a late goal with a header but he was just wide of the target. A better attacking option on the left than Pereira. 1 2 3 4 5