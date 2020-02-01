Review & Ratings: Fernandes sharp and hungry to score, Dalot impressive, Martial stinking it up in 0-0 draw with Wolves

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a few good chances to break the deadlock but nothing seemed to work. Diogo Dalot had a late header to try and win the game but he was just off target. United have just over two weeks before their next match, time to get a rest ahead of a big push this season?
It was end to end football in the first half with Wolves having seven shots on goal; two of which were on target to United’s five shots on goal; one being on target. United had the most possession, 63% but yet again seemed able to make the break through. Debutant Bruno Fernandes had a shot on goal which excited the crowd – but was off target before having another which went straight into the arms of Rui Patricio.
In the second half, both teams had chances on breaking the deadlock but nothing was actually doing that. Fernandes had two free-kicks which were on target and saved by Patricio. Mason Greenwood, after replacing the terrible Andreas Pereira had an effort on goal and seemingly beat the goalkeeper with a deflection, however, Patricio made the save to derby United from taking the lead.
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pereira (Greenwood 72′), Fred; Mata (Lingard 88′), Fernandes, James (Dalot 88′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Jones, Williams; Chong
Bookings: Bruno Fernandes 55′, Victor Lindelof 79′, Luke Shaw 84′; Ruben Neves 57′, Joao Moutinho 71′