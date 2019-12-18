Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. The first half gave nothing to write home about but six minutes into the second half, Marcus Rashford had United ahead. Five minutes after that, an own goal doubled United’s lead. Ten minutes after the first goal was scored, Anthony Martial had United 3-0 up and cruising into the semi-final draw.
United started well against Colchester and had many chances to open the scoring in the early stages of the match with Marcus Rashford missing chance after chance. The first half ended 0-0 and the highlights of the half seemed to be that three players were booked; two for Colchester. There were no changes for either team during the break with both teams seeking a way to reach the semi-final stages of the Carabao Cup.
It took United just six second half minutes to take the lead with Rashford scoring his 14th goal of the season in all competitions. Colchester were in the attack with Sergio Romero gathering a low ball into the box and sending United on the attack. The ball was lumped to Nemanja Matic, who released Rashford into space with the forward then cutting inside on his right foot to fire past Dean Gerken.
Just five minutes later, United were 2-0 up and it seemed Rashford had his second goal of the evening. Mason Greenwood drove into space down the right and delivered the ball into Rashford but he was beaten to the ball by Ryan Jackson with the ball deflecting off him and beating the keeper. Rashford’s celebration was short, seemingly knowing that he had not scored the goal. However, it really does not matter. 2-0!
United found their third goal of the game in the 61st minute of the match with Anthony Martial scoring his seventh goal of the season. Greenwood picked out Mata on the edge of the box with the Spanish midfielder floating the ball over the top which Rashford receiving it and passing it across the face of the goal for Martial to bury into the back of the net with a great finish to see of the League Two club.
Goals: Marcus Rashford 51′, Ryan Jackson 56′ (og), Anthony Martial 61′
Assists: Nemanja Matic 51′, Marcus Rashford 61′
Manchester United: Romero; Young, Tuanzebe (Garner 66′), Maguire, Shaw (Williams 62′); Matic, Pereira; Greenwood, Mata, Rashford (Lingard 62′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones; McTominay; Chong
Bookings: Ashley Young 22′; Harry Pell 18′, Dean Gerken 39′, Callum Harriott 73′