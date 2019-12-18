Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. The first half gave nothing to write home about but six minutes into the second half, Marcus Rashford had United ahead. Five minutes after that, an own goal doubled United’s lead. Ten minutes after the first goal was scored, Anthony Martial had United 3-0 up and cruising into the semi-final draw.

United started well against Colchester and had many chances to open the scoring in the early stages of the match with Marcus Rashford missing chance after chance. The first half ended 0-0 and the highlights of the half seemed to be that three players were booked; two for Colchester. There were no changes for either team during the break with both teams seeking a way to reach the semi-final stages of the Carabao Cup.

It took United just six second half minutes to take the lead with Rashford scoring his 14th goal of the season in all competitions. Colchester were in the attack with Sergio Romero gathering a low ball into the box and sending United on the attack. The ball was lumped to Nemanja Matic, who released Rashford into space with the forward then cutting inside on his right foot to fire past Dean Gerken.

Just five minutes later, United were 2-0 up and it seemed Rashford had his second goal of the evening. Mason Greenwood drove into space down the right and delivered the ball into Rashford but he was beaten to the ball by Ryan Jackson with the ball deflecting off him and beating the keeper. Rashford’s celebration was short, seemingly knowing that he had not scored the goal. However, it really does not matter. 2-0!

United found their third goal of the game in the 61st minute of the match with Anthony Martial scoring his seventh goal of the season. Greenwood picked out Mata on the edge of the box with the Spanish midfielder floating the ball over the top which Rashford receiving it and passing it across the face of the goal for Martial to bury into the back of the net with a great finish to see of the League Two club.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The Argentinian did not have a lot to do against Colchester. In the second half, with Colchester attacking, he gathered a low ball in the box and sent United forward, passing to Matic, who set Rashford up to score the first goal of the game. He is a great second goalkeeper to have in a team - never moans about a lack of playing time and puts in his best performance every time he plays. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Ashley Young The veteran winger-cum-fullback added some experience at the back against the League Two side. He was booked in the first half for a cynical challenge but added a sense of professionally as the team worked hard to break down Colchester and get the win. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe The academy graduate was a good performer against Colchester at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. It was good to see him get some more time on the pitch. He's got leadership in him and he's one of our own. He will be rivalling Victor Lindelof soon enough. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The England defender nearly had his first goal for the club in the 84th minute against Colchester with the goalkeeper pulling off a great save to deny the £80 million man. He played well in his sixth consecutive match for the club with three big games coming up before the end of the year. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back got forward a lot of the time with United seeking to find the opening goal. It is good to see him back in the team as he clearly needed some minutes to help his match fitness. He was replaced by Brandon Williams in the 62nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian international has not really played a lot of football this season and finds himself being linked to Inter Milan, among others as we head towards the January transfer window. Matic set up the opening goal for Rashford after being played forward by Romero after he intercepted a low ball in the box. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Statistically, United's app would have you believe that Pereira was the most influential player on the pitch but in the first half, he was shocking. He struggled to string a pass, break his League Two opposition down or do anything of note. To think he;'s a first team player makes you wonder. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The academy graduate was unable to get his name on the scoresheet against Colchester but he had some involvement in the scoreline with his ball into Rashford for the second goal becoming an own goal. He gained some valuable experience in the first team, which will benefit him as the season progresses. He has risen in stature and can now be considered a first team player, which is a good thing. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata The Spanish magician seemed lackadaisical in the first half of the game with the team struggling to break down the League Two side. The second half was much better and Mata was involved in helping get the better of Colchester; his corner which forced a save from Maguire was his highlight from the game. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford It seemed it was going to be one of those matches for Rashford after many misses in the first half. However, after six second-half minutes, he has his goal. It seemed like he had another but it was an own goal. The forward was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 62nd minute of the match having a goal and an assist to his name. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman got his name back on the scoresheet matching Mason Greenwood's seven goal this season. In the first half, United seemed to be buoyed with the pressure of the League Two side but in the second half, it did not take long to get things moving. He needs to find his feet and lead from the front and get amongst the goals again, like he did in his debut season at the club. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Shaw 62'. The left-back does not take any prisoners and got amongst it through his appearance, which will see Solskjaer happy with United pushing their opposition a bit more in the second half. He nearly got his name on the scoresheet again but a lack of space and maybe a but of luck stopped that from happening. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Rashford 62'. The attacker got stuck into the game as United had risen in stature after the first goal was scored. 1 2 3 4 5 37 James Garner Replaced Tuanzebe 66'. The academy graduate came on with 24 minutes remaining and Matic seemingly moved into the defence. Garner did well to help keep United moving forward despite the fact they were 3-0 up at the time of his introduction. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 51′, Ryan Jackson 56′ (og), Anthony Martial 61′

Assists: Nemanja Matic 51′, Marcus Rashford 61′

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Tuanzebe (Garner 66′), Maguire, Shaw (Williams 62′); Matic, Pereira; Greenwood, Mata, Rashford (Lingard 62′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones; McTominay; Chong

Bookings: Ashley Young 22′; Harry Pell 18′, Dean Gerken 39′, Callum Harriott 73′

