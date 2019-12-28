Menu

Review & Ratings: Martial and Rashford scored in 2-0 victory over Burnley; Williams, Fred and James all played well in the victory

December 28, 2019

Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor in their final Premier League match of 2019, keeping their unbeaten record in their final match of each year since 2011. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his side rise from eighth to fifth, just a point away from Chelsea, who face Arsenal on Sunday. It ends a busy month and year for United but January 2020 brings more of the same with United possibly playing eight times in the month.

United, despite the squad selected for this game, looked good at times, especially in attack. In the first half, Anthony Martial had two good shots on goal which were cleared from the line and Brandon Williams played in some good crosses, despite no attacking players being near them in the box. United opened the scoring in the 44th minute through Martial. Andreas Pereira won the ball slipping it to Martial to score.

Martial had the ball in the net against early in the second half but it was disallowed for a foul on the Burnley player in the box. Daniel James was utilising his pace throughout the match, beating his man most of the time. He drew a lot of fouls from his opposition, possibly because his pace beats them the majority of the time. Solskjaer made his first change after it seemed James could not continue but Jesse Lingard replaced Pereira.

United had an opportunity to score against in the final eight minutes of the match after James played Martial through to goal but the Burnley goalkeeper came off his line to cut the angle and the Frenchman passed to Lingard, who then tried to pass back to Martial which resulted in Burnley gaining possession once again. Luke Shaw replaced Martial at the death, possibly to waste a bit of time at the end of the game.

United had an unbelievable finish in the game with Williams, Lingard and Fred being booked in the final two minutes of added time. That led to United digging deep and finding their second goal through Marcus Rashford rounding Nick Pope and sealing the victory for United. It was a great finish to the match and an even better finish to the year. United now sit in fifth place, a point behind Chelsea who face Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

The Spanish goalkeeper had little to do for the majority of the game against Burnley. He made a good save in the last twenty minute with Bardsley seeking an equaliser.

12345

18 Ashley Young

The captain seemed injured in the first half after landing awkwardly but recovered.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

The Swede did well in the centre of defence for United. Burnley had just one shot on goal during the game, which just was not good enough for a team in the Premier League.

12345

5 Harry Maguire

The £80 million man did well against Burnley. A clean sheet in the Premier League was much needed with United not keeping once since the victory over Leicester City back in September.

12345

53 Brandon Williams

The young left-back got forward a lot of the time in the first half and was crossing the ball well - with no attacking players to receive it, which was frustrating. Luke Shaw is going to have to dig a lot deeper to keep his place in the team at this rate. He put in a really mature performance and threw himself at whatever challenge he faced. He was booked in added time for a dive, apparently. It was not a dive - he anticipated contact from Bardsley and tried to avoid it.

12345

17 Fred

Fred did well for United once again. It is good to see him thrive in the centre of midfield and work well in the team. It is clear that he is a talented player and the raise in game of the Premier League was something he just needed to adapt to. He's going to be a good squad player as United move forward.

12345

31 Nemanja Matic

The Serbian midfielder did well against Burnley given the absence of Paul Pogba from the squad after playing just two days ago. He did his job in the centre of the pitch and played well with Fred in the heart of midfield.

12345

21 Daniel James

The Welsh winger was hacked down a few times against Burnley after using his pace to beat his man. Most of the time he gets the better of his man, which is why he draws so many fouls. He seemed to get a knock in the final twenty minutes and it seemed he was going to be taken off, but he recovered and played on. Got an assist late in the game as he fed Rashford on the attack in the dying seconds.

12345

15 Andreas Pereira

The Belgian-born Brazilian got another assist for the season against Burnley after he won the ball in the Burnley half and played it to Martial, who slotted home. Pereira did not make many mistakes in the game and played well at times. He was replaced by Lingard in the 73rd minute of the match.

12345

10 Marcus Rashford

I think Rashford did well against Burnley although he did not break through much to create of score goals. He still had a positive impact on the game with the scoreline flattering Burnley at times. Got a late goal after being fed through by James five minutes into added time.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman could have scored multiple goals in the first half against Burnley with two chances being cleared off the line. He broke the deadlock in the 44th minute after Pereira slipped the ball into him scoring his tenth goal of the season. Martial scored in the second half too but it was disallowed by the referee for a foul in the box.

12345

Substitutes

14 Jesse Lingard

Replaced Pereira 73'. The academy graduate was possibly not the best player on the pitch, as has been seen this season. United were played on goal through James with Martial running into the box. Pope closed him down and the ball was played to Lingard, who made a pigs ear of it. No matter what is going on for him off the pitch, he needs to apply himself or miss out.

12345

23 Luke Shaw

Replaced Martial 89'. Came on at the death for the goalscorer. Did not have enough time in the pitch to get involved in the result.

12345

Goals: Anthony Martial 44′, Marcus Rashford 90+5′

Assists: Andreas Pereira 44′, Daniel James 90+5

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira (Lingard 73′), Rashford; Martial (Shaw 89′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata; Greenwood

Bookings: Phil Bardsley 23′, Ben Mee 61′, Charlie Taylor 71′, Dwight McNeil 89′; Brandon Williams 90+2′, Jesse Lingard 90+4′, Fred 90+4′

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

