Review & Ratings: Mata's magic the difference in Wolves victory; Williams growing in stature, Matic showing his class; Rashford injury worries

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday evening. It was the first time that United have beaten the club since their return to the Premier League. It could be a costly game for United with Marcus Rashford coming on in the second half and coming off injured minutes later. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to be in the fourth round.
United started this game as they did the one at the Molineux a week and a half ago. It was not long before Wolves were pushing for a goal, breaking the deadlock in the tenth minute through Pedro Neto after Fred played the ball to Nemanja Matic which allowed Wolves to break. VAR disallowed the goal after Raul Jimenez was adjudged to have handled the ball. Again it was lucky for United to see another goal ruled out.
Daniel James had the chance to break the deadlock after breaking through on goal and dragging his left-footed shot wide of the far post. It was a shame the ball did not hit the back of the net – it was a good piece of play by the Welshman. United eventually broke the deadlock in the 67th minute of the match after Anthony Martial played a through ball to Juan Mata and he ended up chipping John Ruddy inside to box.
Goals: Juan Mata 67′
Assists: Anthony Martial 67′
Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James (Rashford 64′(Lingard 80′); Martial (Pereira 64′)
Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Dalot; Chong
Bookings: Fred 37′; Pedro Neto 59′