Menu

Review & Ratings: Mata's magic the difference in Wolves victory; Williams growing in stature, Matic showing his class; Rashford injury worries

January 15, 2020

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday evening. It was the first time that United have beaten the club since their return to the Premier League. It could be a costly game for United with Marcus Rashford coming on in the second half and coming off injured minutes later. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to be in the fourth round.

United started this game as they did the one at the Molineux a week and a half ago. It was not long before Wolves were pushing for a goal, breaking the deadlock in the tenth minute through Pedro Neto after Fred played the ball to Nemanja Matic which allowed Wolves to break. VAR disallowed the goal after Raul Jimenez was adjudged to have handled the ball. Again it was lucky for United to see another goal ruled out.

Daniel James had the chance to break the deadlock after breaking through on goal and dragging his left-footed shot wide of the far post. It was a shame the ball did not hit the back of the net – it was a good piece of play by the Welshman. United eventually broke the deadlock in the 67th minute of the match after Anthony Martial played a through ball to Juan Mata and he ended up chipping John Ruddy inside to box.

Manchester United

22 Sergio Romero

The Argentinian goalkeeper always seems to be a safe pair of hands whenever he plays for the United. Granted, a goal was conceded inside ten minutes by VAR ruled it out for a handball in the box.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The right-back is a great defender in his position. In an attacking sense, more may be needed but it is something that the squad should be able to deal with. He proves week after week that his signing was an important one.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

The Iceman was the second-best central defender on the pitch against Wolves. He did what he needed to do and United kept a clean sheet, beating Wolves for the first time since they were promoted to the Premier League.

12345

5 Harry Maguire

The England defender played well at the back for United. He seems to be getting some form back and coming forward as the leader in the team.

12345

53 Brandon Williams

The left-back played a cracking game and got the better of Neto a few times. He's definitely secure his place in the starting XI for United. Shaw seems to be on borrowed time.

12345

17 Fred

It was not the best game for Fred and it may be an indication that a rest is needed and that cannot come at a worse time for the club with Liverpool on the horizon. After a few days though, he might be able to get something together to face the Premier League leaders.

12345

31 Nemanja Matic

The Serbian showed his experience against Wolves and was playing well, as would be expected from a professional player. When he has played recently, he has put in the performances needed to help United. It would be a loss for the club if he left this month.

12345

26 Mason Greenwood

It was not the night for Greenwood against Wolves for the second time in a week and a half. Without Rashford starting, United had little attacking ability. He was replaced by Pereira in the 64th minute of the match.

12345

8 Juan Mata

The Spanish magician put United ahead in the 67th minute of the match after Martial played a through ball with Mata beating the Wolves defenders and chipping Ruddy from inside the box.

12345

21 Daniel James

The Welsh winger nearly put United ahead after playing a left footed shot across the goal and missing the target. His pace was causing Wolves a fair few problems during his appearance. He was replaced by Rashford in the 64th minute of the match.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman got the assist for the only goal of the game after he put the ball through for Mata in the 67th minute, seeing the Spaniard chipping Ruddy from close-range to settle the tie for United. More is needed from this team though with Liverpool lying in wait on Sunday.

12345

Substitutes

10 Marcus Rashford

Replaced James 64'. The in form forward got some involvement in the game, showing his skills against Wolves. United scored with him on the pitch. Sadly, he seemed to be carrying an injury and could not continue, being replaced by Lingard in the 80th minute of the match.

12345

15 Andreas Pereira

Replaced Greenwood 64'. The attacking midfielder did well against Wolves and nearly got a goal for himself although Ruddy made the save easily.

12345

14 Jesse Lingard

Replaced Rashford 80'. Had ten minutes plus added time on the pitch. He did not really get much involvement in the game. It seems like we are seeing the twilight years of the player this season.

12345

Goals: Juan Mata 67′

Assists: Anthony Martial 67′

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James (Rashford 64′(Lingard 80′); Martial (Pereira 64′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Dalot; Chong

Bookings: Fred 37′; Pedro Neto 59′

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Greenwood, Mata and James lead the line against Wolves

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

How Manchester United could look against Astana; 4-3-3 with five debutants – Ramazani, Levitt, Laird, Mengi and Bernard

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionStarting XI 0
November 26, 2019

Manchester United will play their penultimate UEFA Europa League group stage match against Astana in the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Thursday afternoon (in… Read more

Review & Ratings: Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford score in 3-1 Brighton victory; Scott McTominay did well, Brandon Williams impressive

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
November 10, 2019

Manchester United beat Brighton And Hove Albion 3-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Andreas Pereira opened the scoring with Scott McTominay ge… Read more

Report: United defeated by Hull, but earn a place in the EFL Cup final

First TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinion 0
January 26, 2017

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Hull City in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, but earned a 3-2 aggregate victory, heading through to the final to meet South… Read more

Starting XI: Leicester City v Manchester United – FA Community Shield

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
August 7, 2016

Manchester United face Leicester City to contest the FA Community Shield at Wembley this afternoon. The Premier League champions versus the Emirates FA Cup winners. Unite… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: