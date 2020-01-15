Review & Ratings: Mata's magic the difference in Wolves victory; Williams growing in stature, Matic showing his class; Rashford injury worries

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday evening. It was the first time that United have beaten the club since their return to the Premier League. It could be a costly game for United with Marcus Rashford coming on in the second half and coming off injured minutes later. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to be in the fourth round.

United started this game as they did the one at the Molineux a week and a half ago. It was not long before Wolves were pushing for a goal, breaking the deadlock in the tenth minute through Pedro Neto after Fred played the ball to Nemanja Matic which allowed Wolves to break. VAR disallowed the goal after Raul Jimenez was adjudged to have handled the ball. Again it was lucky for United to see another goal ruled out.

Daniel James had the chance to break the deadlock after breaking through on goal and dragging his left-footed shot wide of the far post. It was a shame the ball did not hit the back of the net – it was a good piece of play by the Welshman. United eventually broke the deadlock in the 67th minute of the match after Anthony Martial played a through ball to Juan Mata and he ended up chipping John Ruddy inside to box.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The Argentinian goalkeeper always seems to be a safe pair of hands whenever he plays for the United. Granted, a goal was conceded inside ten minutes by VAR ruled it out for a handball in the box. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back is a great defender in his position. In an attacking sense, more may be needed but it is something that the squad should be able to deal with. He proves week after week that his signing was an important one. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman was the second-best central defender on the pitch against Wolves. He did what he needed to do and United kept a clean sheet, beating Wolves for the first time since they were promoted to the Premier League. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The England defender played well at the back for United. He seems to be getting some form back and coming forward as the leader in the team. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The left-back played a cracking game and got the better of Neto a few times. He's definitely secure his place in the starting XI for United. Shaw seems to be on borrowed time. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred It was not the best game for Fred and it may be an indication that a rest is needed and that cannot come at a worse time for the club with Liverpool on the horizon. After a few days though, he might be able to get something together to face the Premier League leaders. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian showed his experience against Wolves and was playing well, as would be expected from a professional player. When he has played recently, he has put in the performances needed to help United. It would be a loss for the club if he left this month. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood It was not the night for Greenwood against Wolves for the second time in a week and a half. Without Rashford starting, United had little attacking ability. He was replaced by Pereira in the 64th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata The Spanish magician put United ahead in the 67th minute of the match after Martial played a through ball with Mata beating the Wolves defenders and chipping Ruddy from inside the box. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welsh winger nearly put United ahead after playing a left footed shot across the goal and missing the target. His pace was causing Wolves a fair few problems during his appearance. He was replaced by Rashford in the 64th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman got the assist for the only goal of the game after he put the ball through for Mata in the 67th minute, seeing the Spaniard chipping Ruddy from close-range to settle the tie for United. More is needed from this team though with Liverpool lying in wait on Sunday. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced James 64'. The in form forward got some involvement in the game, showing his skills against Wolves. United scored with him on the pitch. Sadly, he seemed to be carrying an injury and could not continue, being replaced by Lingard in the 80th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Greenwood 64'. The attacking midfielder did well against Wolves and nearly got a goal for himself although Ruddy made the save easily. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Rashford 80'. Had ten minutes plus added time on the pitch. He did not really get much involvement in the game. It seems like we are seeing the twilight years of the player this season. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Juan Mata 67′

Assists: Anthony Martial 67′

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James (Rashford 64′(Lingard 80′); Martial (Pereira 64′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Dalot; Chong

Bookings: Fred 37′; Pedro Neto 59′

