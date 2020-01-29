Review & Ratings: Matic winner kept United's winning run, Fred Man of the Match, Maguire a class act, De Gea getting back to form

Manchester United beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening. Nemanja Matic scored the only goal of the game, was booked early in the second half then sent off 25 minutes later. United had improved from the first leg but it was not enough as they ended up losing 3-2 on aggregate. United will now concentrate on Wolverhampton Wanderers, facing them for the third time in a month on Saturday.
City started the game well, pressing United from the very start, having a few chances to open the scoring with David De Gea making a string of good saved to deny the noisy neighbours. United pressed forward at times and in the 35th minute of the match, they took the lead through Nemanja Matic. Fred took a free-kick which was cleared with Matic getting the ball beating Claudio Bravo at the near post.
Seven minutes after United’s goal, Raheem Sterling had the ball in the net after Kevin De Bruyne played the ball across the face of the goal with Sterling beating De Gea from close-range. However, despite looking onside initially, a short VAR review took place with the offside decision. It was good for United, who needed another goal to make it a 3-3 draw on aggregate. Matic was sent off in the 76th minute, a second yellow card.
Goals: Nemanja Matic 35′
Assists: N/A
Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Mata 79′); Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Lingard (Pereira 65′); Greenwood (James 46′), Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Jones, Dalot
Bookings: Rodri 57′, Nicolas Otamendi 87′; Nemanja Matic 51′, 76′ s/o, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90+4′