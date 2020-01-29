Review & Ratings: Matic winner kept United's winning run, Fred Man of the Match, Maguire a class act, De Gea getting back to form

Manchester United beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening. Nemanja Matic scored the only goal of the game, was booked early in the second half then sent off 25 minutes later. United had improved from the first leg but it was not enough as they ended up losing 3-2 on aggregate. United will now concentrate on Wolverhampton Wanderers, facing them for the third time in a month on Saturday.

City started the game well, pressing United from the very start, having a few chances to open the scoring with David De Gea making a string of good saved to deny the noisy neighbours. United pressed forward at times and in the 35th minute of the match, they took the lead through Nemanja Matic. Fred took a free-kick which was cleared with Matic getting the ball beating Claudio Bravo at the near post.

Seven minutes after United’s goal, Raheem Sterling had the ball in the net after Kevin De Bruyne played the ball across the face of the goal with Sterling beating De Gea from close-range. However, despite looking onside initially, a short VAR review took place with the offside decision. It was good for United, who needed another goal to make it a 3-3 draw on aggregate. Matic was sent off in the 76th minute, a second yellow card.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number one had a good game against City, making quite a few good saves to deny City from scoring. It was the De Gea of old. Perhaps shining through at the right time with United seeking to make this season much better. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Getting Bailly back in the team cannot come fast enough. Lindelof seemed too nervous at times and shaky at others. Not what any defence needs. Improvement is needed if he wants to keep his place in the starting XI. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire I think this was Maguire's best match for United. Sunday's victory much have shown him what United were capable of, even plagued by injuries. He was commanding, like any leader should be. Should be partnered by Bailly though to see how the duo do together. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Played on the left of a back three. Not a role he has played before. His performance was alright, considering. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back was not at his best at the start of the game but soon found his feet. He was booked in added time for a bad tackle. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian was the engine of this team, as he has been recently. He ran his socks off and tried to do all he could to in order to get a victory in this match and reach the final at Wembley. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian midfielder scored the only goal of the game against City, was booked at the start of the second half then found himself sent off late in the second half for a second booking. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams Gave Walker some problems at times. A good player to have in this team. He's definitely the main left-back at the club when United play four at the back. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Poor. Seemed to be the target of shouting from the gaffer. When Fernandes is at the club and playing, Lingard will be seeing much of his football either from that stands or on the television at home. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The 18-year-old had little impact against City but went off with a slight injury at half time. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Still not convinced that he's a striker. He's a winger. I don't care what Martial FC say, they are mostly clueless. He needs to do so much more otherwise, he's going to find himself occupying a position on the bench as Rashford is better than him on the left. He put plenty of work into his game though, despite the low output. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 21 Daniel James Replaced Greenwood 46'. He's not a game changer, yet. He used his pace to help take the game to City but there was no real end product. He's been relied upon too much this season and needs a break. The winter break might just do that after this weekends matches. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Lingard 65'. The Belgian-born Brazilian played his part in the game but in terms of bringing something to the table, he fell short. His mind may have been to get United another goal but his ability is still playing catchup. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Shaw 79'. Came on too late to be that decisive player in this match. City had their backs to the wall and their squad quality helped to get the better of United, despite losing. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Nemanja Matic 35′

Assists: N/A

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Mata 79′); Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Lingard (Pereira 65′); Greenwood (James 46′), Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Jones, Dalot

Bookings: Rodri 57′, Nicolas Otamendi 87′; Nemanja Matic 51′, 76′ s/o, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90+4′

