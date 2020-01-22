Review & Ratings: Poor in Burnley defeat; investment in this ailing squad massively needed to avert decline…

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening after two stunning goals gave Burnley their first victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 1962. It is a problematic period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has already bene under pressure for the past few months. United are screaming out for reinforcements during this transfer window but just like a lack of urgency on the pitch, it seems to have spread from the boardroom.
Burnley opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the match. The visitors has a free-kick which was launched into the box from 50-yards. Ben Mee beat Nemanja Matic in the air with plenty of players forward in the United half. Chris Wood was the quickest player to react 12-yards out in United’s area and he beat David De Gea with a brilliant finish. It was a well-deserved goal for Burnley, one which silenced Old Trafford.
In the 56th minute, Burnley doubled their lead. Jay Rodriguez picked up the ball on the left and took a few forward touches before unleashing a rocket shot which caught De Gea out at the near post, sending the visitors 2-0 up, silencing Old Trafford for the second time of the evening. This has not been good enough by United, who desperately need something to make them a different team. The club is being run into decline.
Goals: Chris Wood 39′, Jay Rodriguez 56′
Assists: Ben Mee 39′, Chris Wood 56′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Jones, Williams (Shaw 69′); Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood 46′), Mata, James (Lingard 69′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Gomes
Bookings: Charlie Taylor 67′, Ashley Westwood 68′