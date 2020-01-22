Menu

Review & Ratings: Poor in Burnley defeat; investment in this ailing squad massively needed to avert decline…

January 22, 2020

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening after two stunning goals gave Burnley their first victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 1962. It is a problematic period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has already bene under pressure for the past few months. United are screaming out for reinforcements during this transfer window but just like a lack of urgency on the pitch, it seems to have spread from the boardroom.

Burnley opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the match. The visitors has a free-kick which was launched into the box from 50-yards. Ben Mee beat Nemanja Matic in the air with plenty of players forward in the United half. Chris Wood was the quickest player to react 12-yards out in United’s area and he beat David De Gea with a brilliant finish. It was a well-deserved goal for Burnley, one which silenced Old Trafford.

In the 56th minute, Burnley doubled their lead. Jay Rodriguez picked up the ball on the left and took a few forward touches before unleashing a rocket shot which caught De Gea out at the near post, sending the visitors 2-0 up, silencing Old Trafford for the second time of the evening. This has not been good enough by United, who desperately need something to make them a different team. The club is being run into decline.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

The Spanish number one was beaten twice by Burnley.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of the players who could hold his head high after this defeat. He tried, got forward a lot of the time but United just were not there in the flesh

12345

5 Harry Maguire

Partly responsible for the first goal after he lost his man, Maguire did not have the best game for United. To be beaten by Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 should bring shame on this entire squad.

12345

4 Phil Jones

He did not really put a foot wrong replacing Lindelof against Burnley. Granted United conceded two goals but neither were attributed to his errors. For a player who made his sixth appearance of the season, he was not all that rusty.

12345

53 Brandon Williams

The left-back can hold his head high as he was an effective player on the pitch in terms of the fact he tried to do something. When a 19-year-old is playing in this way, it should put a rocket up the more experienced players, but it hasn't.

12345

17 Fred

The Brazilian stuck with It against Burnley. His improvement has been clear to see this season. However, he's not a magician and cannot do anything on his own. When the team is to performing, there is not a lot he can do. This has become more than a bad day at the office.

12345

31 Nemanja Matic

The Serbian has been a good player to have recently but he was not as effective as he could have been against Burnley. The performances of the team lately just scream an ailing team in need of funding to increase the productivity on the pitch.

12345

15 Andreas Pereira

Terrible performance. Pereira lacks everything needed to be a professional footballer and should not be at Manchester United. Where is his strongest position? Off the pitch completely!

12345

8 Juan Mata

He's the football brain in the team but when few of his teammates share the same attribute, it just will not work. He's been in good form of late but tonight the entire team was terrible.

12345

21 Daniel James

The Welshman was not the star of the show but he tried to get into the game. He was not expected to be playing this much football in his debut season at the club and he's in need of a rest but with a thin squad, there is nobody to play ahead of him, especially now. The criticism he's getting from the Twitter massive is piss poor and reactionary at best.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman is not a striker. He was never in the box when he needed to be. He lacks the cutting edge and the capability to lead the line for Manchester United. Martial FC may not agree but I'm not all that arsed, in all honesty.

12345

Substitutes

26 Mason Greenwood

Replaced Pereira 46'. He tried but creativity is at an all time low in this team. The owners need to back the manager now or start thinking about leaving this cash cow alone.

12345

23 Luke Shaw

Replaced Williams 69'. Got the ball in the net but it was ruled out because of a foul in the run up.

12345

14 Jesse Lingard

Replaced James 69'. Pointless bringing him on. He's done nothing of note in an entire calendar year, bringing him on a goal down was always going to end in this way. This young lad's career is in decline.

12345

Goals: Chris Wood 39′, Jay Rodriguez 56′

Assists: Ben Mee 39′, Chris Wood 56′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Jones, Williams (Shaw 69′); Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood 46′), Mata, James (Lingard 69′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Gomes

Bookings: Charlie Taylor 67′, Ashley Westwood 68′

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Pereira, Mata, and James lead the line; Jones back in the team against Burnley

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.



