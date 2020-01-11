Review & Ratings: Rashford brace and goals from Martial and Greenwood sink the Canaries; Williams making the left-back position his own

Manchester United beat Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. It was the result that was needed after three poor results fo far in 2020. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the first half and doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half from the penalty spot. Goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured the points. Juan Mata assisted twice in the match.

United started well in the game and Marcus Rashford was hungry to increase his goal tally this season, showing his skills on his 200th appearance for the club. In the 27th minute of the match, United opened the scoring with Juan Mata playing in a superb ball to Rashford in the box who buried his shot from close-range. After taking the lead, United were pushing to find a second goal with some good attacking play.

United doubled their lead in the 52nd minute of the match from the penalty spot. Brandon Williams, who had shown his fight and determination in this match, ran into the box with the ball and drew a foul from Tim Krul. Rashford took the penalty, scoring his second goal of the game and piling the pressure on which Norwich side who will remain at the bottom of the table. United got everything right, so far.

Two minutes after Rashford put United 2-0 up, Anthony Martial got a goal, his 11th of the season and the third goal of the game. Mata played the assist into the box for the Frenchman to beat Krul, putting the game well and truly in United’s favour. This is just what the doctor ordered, a good win at the Theatre of Dreams heading into an Emirates FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Mason Greenwood replaced Andreas Pereira in the 71st minute of the match and score United’s fourth goal in the 76th minute, his ninth goal of the season. Norwich tried to head the ball away from the box with United on the attack and Greenwood collected, ran into the box and beat Krul for the fourth time in the game. Angel Gomes replaced Martial in the 80th minute of the match, giving him a run out with United dominant.

United will now have four days before welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Theatre of Dreams in their Emirates FA Cup replay, seeking to find a place in the fourth round of the competition, where the winner of this replay will face either Watford or Tranmere Rovers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happier with what he saw from his team in this match which will raise their confidence to face Wolves again.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish goalkeeper made a great save to deny Norwich from equalising at the end of the first half. In the second, he had little to do with United scoring three more goals and minimising the time Norwich had on the ball. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back was largely untroubled against Norwich. He ran the pace on the right flank and did what he needed to do in helping United get forward time and time again. Norwich will be happy when this game ends. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman was calm and composed against Norwich after a few turbulent matches which left United winless so far in 2020. However, that changed today. It will be interesting what happens when Bailly is back in the first team - it should bring out the best of all defenders who will be fighting for their places in the team. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire It was presumed that he would be another long injury lay off for the club, causing lost of discontent during the week but it was all rumour, little fact. He trained on Friday, after missing the City defeat and started against Norwich, playing a good game, although United's defence had little to do during the game. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The left-back is fastly becoming the best left-back at the club. He was heavily involved in the first half of the match and won a penalty in the second, which Rashford scored. He was unlucky to score himself but at the far post, he messed up his finish from close-range with a bouncing ball, missing the target and he looked annoyed with himself. He's still a class act in this team. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian midfielder played well again and should be commended for his rise in form this season, especially after last season. United have little movement in terms of midfielders at this moment in time but Fred has continued to put the effort into showing his ability. He's a player the manager can rely on. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Despite playing a lot of football recently, the Serbian was a good choice for this match. Granted Norwich did not offer much but he kept the midfield working and shielded the back four when needed. However, he cannot keep playing all these matches in a short period so United will need to find another gameplay in midfield. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira The Belgian-born Brazilian played well at times against Norwich. Granted, he's a player who has been passed around midfield of late but against Norwich, in the right-wing position, he did what he needed to do. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Greenwood. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Played well against Norwich and played a superb ball into Rashford to open the scoring in the 27th minute of the match. The Spanish midfielder got a second assist for Martial's goal - the third goal of the game. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford On his 200th appearance for the club, Rashford showed his skill when trying to find an early goal. He opened the scoring in the 27th minute, assisted by Mata. He scored from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Williams won the penalty after Krul made a poor challenge. In the 59th minute, Rashford was replace by James. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman scored United third goal of the game and playing a good attacking game with United in control from the first minute of the match. It was good to see Martial back on the scoresheet. His game was over in the 80th minute after Gomes replaced him. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 21 Daniel James Replaced Rashford 59'. The Welsh winger may have needed a rest but would have to play 30 minutes against Norwich as he replaced Rashford, who went straight down the tunnel. He did what he needed to do and United scored two more goals with him on the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood Replaced Pereira 71'. The 18-year-old continue his good first full season in the first team by scoring another goal, United's fourth against Norwich. His ability on an off the ball is great to see, as is his rise through the ranks as he works as hard as anyone else. 1 2 3 4 5 28 Angel Gomes Replaced Martial 80'. It was good to see Gomes given minutes in the team. He should get more in the coming weeks, which might change his contract situation. The confidence gained from playing regularly might return some form for him, giving him a platform to shine. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 27′, 52′, Anthony Martial 54′, Mason Greenwood 76′

Assists: Juan Mata 27′, 54′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood 71′), Mata, Rashford (James 59′); Martial (Gomes 80′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Dalot; Chong

Bookings:

