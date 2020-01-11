Review & Ratings: Rashford brace and goals from Martial and Greenwood sink the Canaries; Williams making the left-back position his own

Manchester United beat Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. It was the result that was needed after three poor results fo far in 2020. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the first half and doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half from the penalty spot. Goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured the points. Juan Mata assisted twice in the match.
United started well in the game and Marcus Rashford was hungry to increase his goal tally this season, showing his skills on his 200th appearance for the club. In the 27th minute of the match, United opened the scoring with Juan Mata playing in a superb ball to Rashford in the box who buried his shot from close-range. After taking the lead, United were pushing to find a second goal with some good attacking play.
United doubled their lead in the 52nd minute of the match from the penalty spot. Brandon Williams, who had shown his fight and determination in this match, ran into the box with the ball and drew a foul from Tim Krul. Rashford took the penalty, scoring his second goal of the game and piling the pressure on which Norwich side who will remain at the bottom of the table. United got everything right, so far.
Two minutes after Rashford put United 2-0 up, Anthony Martial got a goal, his 11th of the season and the third goal of the game. Mata played the assist into the box for the Frenchman to beat Krul, putting the game well and truly in United’s favour. This is just what the doctor ordered, a good win at the Theatre of Dreams heading into an Emirates FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
Mason Greenwood replaced Andreas Pereira in the 71st minute of the match and score United’s fourth goal in the 76th minute, his ninth goal of the season. Norwich tried to head the ball away from the box with United on the attack and Greenwood collected, ran into the box and beat Krul for the fourth time in the game. Angel Gomes replaced Martial in the 80th minute of the match, giving him a run out with United dominant.
United will now have four days before welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Theatre of Dreams in their Emirates FA Cup replay, seeking to find a place in the fourth round of the competition, where the winner of this replay will face either Watford or Tranmere Rovers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happier with what he saw from his team in this match which will raise their confidence to face Wolves again.
Goals: Marcus Rashford 27′, 52′, Anthony Martial 54′, Mason Greenwood 76′
Assists: Juan Mata 27′, 54′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood 71′), Mata, Rashford (James 59′); Martial (Gomes 80′)
Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Dalot; Chong
Bookings: