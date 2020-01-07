Review & Ratings: Rashford, Greenwood, Fred and Williams stand out in 3-1 City defeat; the squad needs reinforcement NOW!

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still in with a chance of reaching the final of the competition but only if they win by three clear goals to beat City’s aggregate scoreline, which is something that can only be dreamed about at this moment in time.
United conceded the first goal in the 17th minute of the match after Bernardo Silva finished superbly, leaving David De Gea guessing as to where he put it. United started the match well but soon lost their feet. City doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through Riyad Mahrez, assisted by Silva putting City into the driving seat in the match. An own goal by Andreas Pereira put City 3-0 up with United out of ideas.
United eventually got a goal from the game through Marcus Rashford, scoring his 17th goal of the season. It gives United a chance to get something from this fixture when they visit the Etihad at the end of the month. A win by three clear goals could see United make the final of the competition, although that seems pretty unlikely after witnessing the shocking state of the club in this match. Changes needed and fast.
Goals: Marcus Rashford 70′; Bernardo Silva 17′, Riyad Mahrez 33′, Andreas Pereira 38′ (og)
Assists: Kyle Walker 17′, Bernardo Silva 33′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams; Fred, Pereira; James (Gomes 64′), Lingard (Matic 45′), Rashford; Greenwood (Martial 81′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Dalot; Mata, Chong
Bookings: Jesse Lingard 35′, Fred 52′, Brandon Williams 73′; Rodrigo 63, Kyle Walker 82′