Menu

Review & Ratings: Rashford, Greenwood, Fred and Williams stand out in 3-1 City defeat; the squad needs reinforcement NOW!

January 7, 2020

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still in with a chance of reaching the final of the competition but only if they win by three clear goals to beat City’s aggregate scoreline, which is something that can only be dreamed about at this moment in time.

United conceded the first goal in the 17th minute of the match after Bernardo Silva finished superbly, leaving David De Gea guessing as to where he put it. United started the match well but soon lost their feet. City doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through Riyad Mahrez, assisted by Silva putting City into the driving seat in the match. An own goal by Andreas Pereira put City 3-0 up with United out of ideas.

United eventually got a goal from the game through Marcus Rashford, scoring his 17th goal of the season. It gives United a chance to get something from this fixture when they visit the Etihad at the end of the month. A win by three clear goals could see United make the final of the competition, although that seems pretty unlikely after witnessing the shocking state of the club in this match. Changes needed and fast.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

There was absolutely nothing that De Gea could have done to stop Silva's opening goal in the game. Mahrez's goal was pretty much untouchable too. In terms of leadership, De Gea should be offering more. I'm not sure where this poor form will end up. It seems it could be a much bigger rebuild that was first thought.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The right-back was one of the best defenders in this game, the other being Williams at left-back. He was not in the best of form but has played a lot recently.

12345

4 Phil Jones

Granted, the veteran defender is rusty after playing very few minutes this season but even after a run of matches, he puts in the same poor performances. It is so underwhelming seeing him play for United after all of this time, achieving nothing.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

The Swede has fallen in stature over the past few matches and has started to become a liability. United certainly know how to pick defenders who will let the club down. Saying that though, with a better midfield ahead of him, he could be a much better player. Where is it all going wrong?

12345

53 Brandon Williams

He has everything that is needed at the club right now. Fight, determination, hunger, desire. He also plays like it is him that has been playing first team football for the past five years. Shaw has a fight to get the left-back position back, in my opinion.

12345

17 Fred

Fred was the best midfielder at the club against City but that is not exactly hard when you are lining up alongside Pereira. United need investment in this position, immediately or Fred will one day decide that he's not going to try anymore as with these players in the team, what is the point?

12345

15 Andreas Pereira

He's not a midfielder. That was apparent last season. Granted, United have injury problems at this moment in time but promote youth rather than seeing this guy struggle in a position he's not going to excel in.

12345

21 Daniel James

He has been a great addition to the team this season but of late, it has gone stagnant for him. His technique needs to improve and in terms of crossing, they need to be successful in order to create something for his teammates. Every player has an off day its just that many at United have off days regularly, I don't want him heading in that direction.

12345

14 Jesse Lingard

Rubbish again. Hacked at half time. He's been linked with an exit this week. Why would any team want to buy an attacking player who creates nothing? Something needs to give and it won't be Lingard all of a sudden pulling it from the bag. That is a surety.

12345

10 Marcus Rashford

The clubs top scorer looked lively throughout the match and scored United's only goal, that counted for them anyway. 17 goals this season, which is good but United are struggling massively. Investment needed to aid the players that want to fight for the club.

12345

26 Mason Greenwood

He's a better option that Martial right now. He assisted for Rashford's goal and has all the ingredients to make it in this game. I think he should have stayed on the pitch though, however, with Saturday's match fast approaching, any bit of rest will be good for him to get up to speed as he should be leading the line.

12345

Substitutes

31 Nemanja Matic

Replaced Lingard 45'. The Serbian should have started in midfield, however, playing at the weekend, he might have needed the rest. He helped the midfield tick over in the second half. United played much better with him in the midfield.

12345

28 Angel Gomes

Replaced James 64'. He's better on the pitch than Lingard. He won the ball which led to United's goal late in the game. It is a shame that he could be leaving the club at the end of the season. Perhaps United need to try and change that.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

Replaced Greenwood 81'. Came on late in the game. He's not an impact striker. I'm not convinced that he has much impact at all right now.

12345

Goals: Marcus Rashford 70′; Bernardo Silva 17′, Riyad Mahrez 33′, Andreas Pereira 38′ (og)

Assists: Kyle Walker 17′, Bernardo Silva 33′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams; Fred, Pereira; James (Gomes 64′), Lingard (Matic 45′), Rashford; Greenwood (Martial 81′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Dalot; Mata, Chong

Bookings: Jesse Lingard 35′, Fred 52′, Brandon Williams 73′; Rodrigo 63, Kyle Walker 82′

Confirmed Starting XI: Greenwood leads the line against City; Rashford, Lingard and James in support; Martial on the bench

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Scouting The Opposition: Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League 2016/17

First TeamManagersOpinionScouting The Opposition 0
September 9, 2016

After a cancelled pre-season fixture and months of tabloid focus on the enmity between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, we will finally get to see how these two expensive… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Bailly back in the squad; Rashford, Lingard, Sanchez and Pogba all start against Leicester

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
February 3, 2019

Manchester United will be pitted against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side battled bac… Read more

Rivalry: Manchester United and Liverpool should be about football not mocking death

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
October 15, 2016

Manchester United and Liverpool have a massive rivalry, one which stems not only from football. The shipping trade is one of the main reasons of the rivalry with Liverpoo… Read more

Manchester United Player Season Review 2016/17: The Defence

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
June 11, 2017

Manchester United did not have the best of seasons during the 2016/17 campaign which commenced in high spirits with Jose Mourinho replacing Louis van Gaal as the manager,… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: