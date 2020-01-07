Review & Ratings: Rashford, Greenwood, Fred and Williams stand out in 3-1 City defeat; the squad needs reinforcement NOW!

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still in with a chance of reaching the final of the competition but only if they win by three clear goals to beat City’s aggregate scoreline, which is something that can only be dreamed about at this moment in time.

United conceded the first goal in the 17th minute of the match after Bernardo Silva finished superbly, leaving David De Gea guessing as to where he put it. United started the match well but soon lost their feet. City doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through Riyad Mahrez, assisted by Silva putting City into the driving seat in the match. An own goal by Andreas Pereira put City 3-0 up with United out of ideas.

United eventually got a goal from the game through Marcus Rashford, scoring his 17th goal of the season. It gives United a chance to get something from this fixture when they visit the Etihad at the end of the month. A win by three clear goals could see United make the final of the competition, although that seems pretty unlikely after witnessing the shocking state of the club in this match. Changes needed and fast.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea There was absolutely nothing that De Gea could have done to stop Silva's opening goal in the game. Mahrez's goal was pretty much untouchable too. In terms of leadership, De Gea should be offering more. I'm not sure where this poor form will end up. It seems it could be a much bigger rebuild that was first thought. 1 2 3 4 5

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back was one of the best defenders in this game, the other being Williams at left-back. He was not in the best of form but has played a lot recently. 1 2 3 4 5

4 Phil Jones Granted, the veteran defender is rusty after playing very few minutes this season but even after a run of matches, he puts in the same poor performances. It is so underwhelming seeing him play for United after all of this time, achieving nothing. 1 2 3 4 5

2 Victor Lindelof The Swede has fallen in stature over the past few matches and has started to become a liability. United certainly know how to pick defenders who will let the club down. Saying that though, with a better midfield ahead of him, he could be a much better player. Where is it all going wrong? 1 2 3 4 5

53 Brandon Williams He has everything that is needed at the club right now. Fight, determination, hunger, desire. He also plays like it is him that has been playing first team football for the past five years. Shaw has a fight to get the left-back position back, in my opinion. 1 2 3 4 5

17 Fred Fred was the best midfielder at the club against City but that is not exactly hard when you are lining up alongside Pereira. United need investment in this position, immediately or Fred will one day decide that he's not going to try anymore as with these players in the team, what is the point? 1 2 3 4 5

15 Andreas Pereira He's not a midfielder. That was apparent last season. Granted, United have injury problems at this moment in time but promote youth rather than seeing this guy struggle in a position he's not going to excel in. 1 2 3 4 5

21 Daniel James He has been a great addition to the team this season but of late, it has gone stagnant for him. His technique needs to improve and in terms of crossing, they need to be successful in order to create something for his teammates. Every player has an off day its just that many at United have off days regularly, I don't want him heading in that direction. 1 2 3 4 5

14 Jesse Lingard Rubbish again. Hacked at half time. He's been linked with an exit this week. Why would any team want to buy an attacking player who creates nothing? Something needs to give and it won't be Lingard all of a sudden pulling it from the bag. That is a surety. 1 2 3 4 5

10 Marcus Rashford The clubs top scorer looked lively throughout the match and scored United's only goal, that counted for them anyway. 17 goals this season, which is good but United are struggling massively. Investment needed to aid the players that want to fight for the club. 1 2 3 4 5

26 Mason Greenwood He's a better option that Martial right now. He assisted for Rashford's goal and has all the ingredients to make it in this game. I think he should have stayed on the pitch though, however, with Saturday's match fast approaching, any bit of rest will be good for him to get up to speed as he should be leading the line. 1 2 3 4 5

Substitutes

31 Nemanja Matic Replaced Lingard 45'. The Serbian should have started in midfield, however, playing at the weekend, he might have needed the rest. He helped the midfield tick over in the second half. United played much better with him in the midfield. 1 2 3 4 5

28 Angel Gomes Replaced James 64'. He's better on the pitch than Lingard. He won the ball which led to United's goal late in the game. It is a shame that he could be leaving the club at the end of the season. Perhaps United need to try and change that. 1 2 3 4 5