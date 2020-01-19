Review & Ratings: Fred, and Williams did well in Liverpool defeat; United need investment with Rashford injured…

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match with Roberto Firmino scoring a second in the 25th minute of the match which was ruled out by VAR. United did has a chance to get back in the game, putting pressure on Liverpool late in the game but the speed of Mohamed Salah was too much for United as his doubled the lead at the death of the game.
Liverpool took the lead in the eighth minute of the match after United gave away a corner. Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner and a virtually unmarked Virgil van Dijk jumped to meet the ball, sending it straight towards to goal beating David De Gea for the home side to take the lead in the game. In the 25th minute, Liverpool doubles their lead through Roberto Firmino but the goal was ruled out by VAR because of a foul. De Gea was booked for descent before the goal was ruled out.
United came close in the second half with Anthony Martial having the best chance of the game, shooting from an angle and missing the target completely. However, Liverpool were putting United inter severe pressure, hitting the woodwork and just missing the target with De Gea making a good save to deny them from doubling their lead in this game. United might have ben 1-0 down but there was some fight in the game to keep it that way. An equaliser would see a fair result in the game.
Late in the game, United were piling the pressure on Liverpool but not actually pressing for an equaliser. In the dying seconds of the game, Alisson kicked the ball out of the box and Mohamed Salah used his pace to collect it with Daniel James trying to catch him, matching his pace but not able to stop him from scoring the second goal of the game for the Anfield club, winning the game and putting them 30 points clear of United. It is not the end of the world, United will be back – eventually.
Goals: Virgil van Dijk 14′, Mohamed Salah 90+3′
Assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold 14′, Alisson 90+3′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Dalot 87′); Matic, Fred; James, Pereira (Mata 74′), Williams (Greenwood 74′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Jones; Lingard
Bookings: Mohamed Salah 90+4′; Nemanja Matic 8′, David De Gea 25′, Luke Shaw 72′