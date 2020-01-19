Menu

Review & Ratings: Fred, and Williams did well in Liverpool defeat; United need investment with Rashford injured…

January 19, 2020

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match with Roberto Firmino scoring a second in the 25th minute of the match which was ruled out by VAR. United did has a chance to get back in the game, putting pressure on Liverpool late in the game but the speed of Mohamed Salah was too much for United as his doubled the lead at the death of the game.

Liverpool took the lead in the eighth minute of the match after United gave away a corner. Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner and a virtually unmarked Virgil van Dijk jumped to meet the ball, sending it straight towards to goal beating David De Gea for the home side to take the lead in the game. In the 25th minute, Liverpool doubles their lead through Roberto Firmino but the goal was ruled out by VAR because of a foul. De Gea was booked for descent before the goal was ruled out.

United came close in the second half with Anthony Martial having the best chance of the game, shooting from an angle and missing the target completely. However, Liverpool were putting United inter severe pressure, hitting the woodwork and just missing the target with De Gea making a good save to deny them from doubling their lead in this game. United might have ben 1-0 down but there was some fight in the game to keep it that way. An equaliser would see a fair result in the game.

Late in the game, United were piling the pressure on Liverpool but not actually pressing for an equaliser. In the dying seconds of the game, Alisson kicked the ball out of the box and Mohamed Salah used his pace to collect it with Daniel James trying to catch him, matching his pace but not able to stop him from scoring the second goal of the game for the Anfield club, winning the game and putting them 30 points clear of United. It is not the end of the world, United will be back – eventually.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

Unfortunate to concede a goal in the opening eight minutes of the match but he was not going to stop van Dijk from scoring. The second goal was ruled out by VAR but resulted in De Gea being booked for descent. He conceded a second at the death through Salah.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The right-back did well at times and lacks a final ball when playing it into the box. He looks like he needs a rest, which could come this week against Burnley.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

The swede seemed to be the liability at times, but at others, he was doing his job. Bailly should be given a chance to form a partnership with Maguire this week.

12345

5 Harry Maguire

The England defender should have perhaps been marking van Dijk in the opening stages of the game but wasn't. He led United well at times and did the best he could. This team is lacking strength and now that Rashford is out, investment is needed more than ever.

12345

23 Luke Shaw

Some say he did well, other will say he didn't. He looked rusty, having come back from an illness and was definitely lacking match fitness. He struggled late in the game and was replaced by Dalot.

12345

17 Fred

The midfielder was probably the best player on the pitch for United. He was everywhere as certain points in the game. Those who continue to criticise him either have too high expectations or they don't actually watch him. It is good United have him right now otherwise they would be further up the creek with no sign of a paddle.

12345

31 Nemanja Matic

The veteran is a good player to have at this stage of the season with United lacking everything in midfield. If the hierarchy fail to get something down this month, United will be screwed this season.

12345

21 Daniel James

The Welsh winger seems tired and in need of a rest. Many are speaking out against him on social media as his delivery of crosses/passes has not been great - they talk like they are/have been professional footballers themselves but have only played FIFA.

12345

15 Andreas Pereira

I don't think this lad is good enough for United, not as a regular starter anyway. His technical ability is not good enough - he has the fitness but a professional footballer needs more. His passing is not thorough enough and he wastes any time he has to play a positive pass.

12345

53 Brandon Williams

The defender played well against Liverpool and did what he needed to do, keeping his head held high. He could not stop van Dijk from scoring in the eighth minute of the match but he should not have been marking him. Head held high.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman had the best chance to level in the game, sending his effort off target. He seemed to be aware but had little creativity behind him. Something needs to give with United screaming out for investment. There is a player out there that would be a good signing but United are messing about with penny-pinching tactics that result mainly in failure.

12345

Substitutes

8 Juan Mata

Replaced Pereira 74'. Came on late in the game and tried to give something the team was missing. However, it did not work all that well with United conceding at the death of the game.

12345

26 Mason Greenwood

Replaced Williams 74'. The youngster was involved in the game since his introduction and pressured the Liverpool defence, beating van Dijk to a header, however, failing to get a chance on goal with it.

12345

20 Diogo Dalot

Replaced Shaw 87'. Came on three minutes from time. Not enough time for him to get all that involved in the game.

12345

Goals: Virgil van Dijk 14′, Mohamed Salah 90+3′

Assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold 14′, Alisson 90+3′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Dalot 87′); Matic, Fred; James, Pereira (Mata 74′), Williams (Greenwood 74′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Jones; Lingard

Bookings: Mohamed Salah 90+4′; Nemanja Matic 8′, David De Gea 25′, Luke Shaw 72′

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial leads the line against Liverpool; Rashford misses out; Bailly on the bench

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

copyright: PB

