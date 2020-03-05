Review & Ratings: Ighalo double sees United finish Derby off in 3-0 victory; Shaw MOTM, Fernandes did well, McTominay back

Manchester United beat Derby County 3-0 in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Pride Park on Thursday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will now progress to face Norwich City at Carrow Road later this month. A goal from Luke Shaw and a brace from Odion Ighalo was enough to put United through. Not a great result for Wayne Rooney though, who was on the losing side in this match.
United started the game in fine fettle, pushing to score an early goal, which was not coming. United had more opportunities on goal than the home side with 10 attempts, three on target, one off target and six shots blocked unto and including United’s opener which was scored by Luke Shaw, although there was a bit of a deflection on Jesse Lingard, who surely would not try to claim that goal?
United scored a second goal in the first half with Odion Ighalo scoring his second goal for the club in the 41st minute of the match. Shaw was integral to the goal with him driving forward and trying to feed the ball to the Nigerian and would have had the assist if the ball did not deflect slightly off the Derby defender. At the end of the first half, United had 12 shots on goal, four being on target, one being off and seven being blocked.
United scored a third goal in the match twenty minutes from time with Ighalo scoring a second of the evening, his third goal for the club. Juan Mata could have had an assist after he squared the ball into the Nigerian but Derby tried to cut out possession but Ighalo regained control of the ball and smashed his shot into the roof of the net. United were 3-0 and heading into the quarter finals of the FA Cup, facing Norwich City.
Goals: Luke Shaw 33′, Odion Ighalo 41′, 70′
Assists: N/A
Manchester United: Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw (Williams 80′); Fred (Martial 74′), McTominay; Mata, Fernandes (Pereira 67′), Lingard; Ighalo
Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Tuanzebe; Matic; Greenwood
Bookings: Wayne Rooney 45+2′; Luke Shaw 17′, Eric Bailly 64′, Brandon Williams 90+3′