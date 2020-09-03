Sergio Reguilon tempted by Manchester United this summer; €30 million bid placed – reports

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon is tempted by a transfer to Manchester United this summer according to reports from AS in Spain. The 23-year-old is said to be valued at £27 million, approximately €30 million this summer and spent the last season on loan at Sevilla, where the player helped the club win their sixth UEFA Europa League title, knocking United out at the semi-final stage before beating Inter Milan in the final. The Spanish fullback will be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane does not feel the 23-year-old is ready to start for the club with both Ferland Mendy and Marcelo ahead of him in the pecking order at the club. His performances for Sevilla might say something very different, hence the interest from United with the left-back position being a problem area at the club with Luke Shaw’s injury record and the fact that Brandon Williams, fresh from his first season in the first team, largely inexperienced despite doing well last season.

It has been reported that the Madrid club might allow the left-back to leave if a bid of £22 million is received for his services but AS have valued him at around £27 million. Chelsea held interest in the Spaniard this summer but decided to swoop for former Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, a player that United had been linked with too, costing the London club around £50 million. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched his attention to Reguilon, presumably after seeing him in the flesh last month.

There is no doubt about the fact that Reguilon would challenge for a place in the United first team, putting pressure on both Shaw and Williams, which in turn could raise their game and make it all worthwhile for United. It will be a long hard season for United and having three players to pick for the fullback positions would show strength in the club with Williams able to play on both flanks and Tim Fosu-Mensah also vying for the right-back position with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being the regular starter in that position.

United might not have a free reign on the left-back this summer with both Inter Milan and Juventus said to be interested in him. Spanish journalist Lucas Navarrete has suggested that Real Madrid could try to include a buyback clause on the player, which is probably something that United would not be interested in adding as they could develop the player only for Real Madrid to buy him back at the drop of a hat, which is something that United would not be happy with.

This might be a ploy to get more money for the player this summer. United should aim to do business without buyback clauses being inserted into contracts as for a big club, it would be something that would make them look like a small club. If Real Madrid ever wanted Reguilon back, if he did leave for United, they should be made to agree a fee with United like they would any other player. Would the club have inserted a buyback clause for Cristiano Ronaldo when he signed for them in 2009?

Written by John Walker

