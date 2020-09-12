Sergio Reguilon would love to sign for Manchester United; Real Madrid in change of heart?

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon would love to sign for Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. In a transfer update, the journalist confirmed that Sevilla were close to signing Sporting Clube de Portugal left-back Marcos Acuña, negating to need to try and sign Reguilon again on a season long loan spell. It was previously reported that Reguilon had been offered to United this summer for £27 million with the Madrid club wanting a buyback clause in the deal for the same amount.

This is not something that United should be looking to accept as it does not seem to be a good deal for United, who could lose the player with them seeing a return on their initial investment only, something that would be beneficial for Real Madrid if Reguilon found his feet at the Old Trafford club, resulting in the buyback clause being activated. In a report in The Mirror, it is suggested that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has had a change of hear on the buyback clause, which probably comes from above.

The report in The Mirror seems to come from El Desmarque which suggests that Zidane and Real Madrid are now happy to sanction the deal to sell the 23-year-old this summer. However, nothing ever seems easy for United as Romano suggests that United do not want to spend £27 million (€30 million) on the player this summer, seemingly seeking a lower fee. It was once suggested that Reguilon would be worth £22 million, which might be a price that United would agree to pay for the player.

One of the reasons given in relation to the Madrid club dropping their buyback clause for Reguilon is because the club is still interested in signing Paul Pogba and they believe that building good relations with United could help them in their cause. Pogba’s contract is due to expire at United next summer, although there is an additional year that can be added to his contract, if the player does not sign a new contract this year – it will likely to added to stop the player from leaving as a free agent.

If might be a tactic that builds relations between United and Real Madrid but whether it results in the club signing Pogba remains to be seen. It will not happen this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, many seem to think that United have signed a replacement for Pogba in Donny van de Beek, who is the only player to have been signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, despite United still seeking to sign at least three more players.

If a deal can be done between United and Real Madrid for Reguilon, it will be good for United to have a left-back that is experienced and able to challenge Luke Shaw for the starting position in the team, also help Brandon Williams develop into a player that could rival both Reguilon and Shaw for the role in the years to come, or even challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back role, which is the role Williams has played in more often in the clubs academy, before coming through into the first team last season to cover for an injured Shaw.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...