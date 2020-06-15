Sheffield United in talks with Manchester United to keep Dean Henderson for another year – reports

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hopeful that he can secure Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the 2020/21 season after a conversation with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan at the South Yorkshire club for two seasons already and has come a long way in his development.

Solskjaer has already stated that he sees Henderson as the United and England number on goalkeeper in the future, showing that he has plans for the player at the club, with or without David De Gea. Prior to the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Henderson was the stand out performer at the Blades.

In his first season playing in the Premier League, England top-flight, Henderson has made 27 appearances, conceding 22 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in the league, playing three more times in the Emirates FA Cup, conceding three goals and keeping one clean sheet. It has been a season that the 23-year-old can be proud of moving forward.

De Gea is still the number one goalkeeper at United with the 29-year-old making a series of errors this season, still having the support of the manager, his teammates and the supporters at the club. However, Henderson will come through at some point. Wilder, talking about Henderson possibly remaining at the club for another season, said:

“We have had initial conversations. Of course, we would be open to Dean [Henderson] coming back. “He’s Manchester United’s player so they will make that decision with what is best for themselves, in conjunction with Dean. “And obviously from our point of view, if there is an opportunity, we would love to take that up. “I spoke to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] yesterday morning and I thanked him for his cooperation with Dean. “We are in the process over the next couple of days of finalising Dean staying with us until the end of the season. “I have to say, the manager was brilliant, and always has been with me and our football club. “He was very pro Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for us – and what we have done for Dean as well. “That can’t go amiss and understated in terms of the opportunities we have given Dean to play Premier League football. Certainly, he has hugely been involved with our performance and results over the last two years.”

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with the Blades in sixth place, two points adrift of United with a game in hand, which they will play on Wednesday evening against Aston Villa at Villa Park. A win against the relegation candidates, Villa, would put some pressure on United in the face for a top four place this season. Henderson will be seeking to end the season in style though, giving his all for the Blades.

