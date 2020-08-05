Tahith Chong linked with Werder Bremen loan with agent in Germany

In March 2020, Tahith Chong ended weeks of speculation by signing a new contract at Manchester United which would keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, although there is the option for a third year to be added. However, since signing that contract, the Dutch winger made one appearance, playing 19 minutes in the 5-0 demolition of Linzer ASK in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg, also getting an assist in that match. At the time he signed his new contract, Chong, speaking to the official Manchester United website, said:

“When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true. It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game. “The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic. I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

It might not be seen as great for him to only feature once since signing his new contract but in that respect, the coronavirus pandemic stepped in after that LASK match with football suspended for at least three months and in that time, the Premier League 2 and all youth football was subsequently cancelled with players no longer training. Chong did train with United’s first team and was pictured on occasion after it was safe to return to training ahead of the Premier League restart.

However, the player was never picked for the squad of the matches United needed to play to end the domestic season. United did finish third in the Premier League, therefore playing UEFA Champions League football next season. Chong could well feature in the Europa League, especially against LASK, after being named in the squad but with United looking to win the competition, he might not be a starter if United go all the way. It would seem that a loan spell is on the table.

Chong’s agent has been in Germany, as reported by SportWitness who cite WESER-KURIER as the source which claims Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are interested in signing the player for the 2020/21 season, which would be good for the player. If United do end up signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, it would push the player further down the pecking order at the club, meaning he would probably not feature much or at all. Werder Bremen chief Frank Baumann is reported to have said”

“He is very fast, a real flank player and his profile fits [our requirement]. We can add two or three more players [who fit the profile]. “Borrowing players from top clubs like this can make sense to us. Because of our situation, he’s a player who could be interesting.”

However, it has been stated that the German club are not the only club interested in signing Chong but no other club is identified. It is just stated as a problem for the Bremen club, which may or may not be the case. During the 2019/20 season, Chong made a total of 11 appearances at first team level for United, scoring no goals but assisting twice – both in the Europa League. At youth level, he featured 10 more times, scoring seven goals and six assists.

