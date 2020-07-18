United close in on Sancho transfer agreement as player to ‘wait and see’ – reports

Manchester United are ‘edging towards completing the signing of Jadon Sancho’ according to Neil Custis of The Sun. United and Borussia Dortmund are said to be ‘close to an agreement‘ for the £100 million-plus rated winger who is said to want a move to the Premier League. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored 60 goals between them this season, making a further 24 assists but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to strengthen his attack.

During his time as a player for United, Solskjaer regularly lined up against the likes of Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham during the 1998/99 treble-winning season with United lifting the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, scoring 128 goals that season with Yorke scoring 29 goals, Cole scoring 24 and Solskjaer scoring 18. Sancho, 20, will fit into Solskjaer’s squad being young, English and fact on his feet, not to mention able to score and assist goals.

During the 2019/20 season, Sancho made 44 appearances for Dortmund, playing in the DFL-Supercup, the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists for his club, which shows what he is capable of and why United would like to sign him. He would fit in on the right-wing, which is a problem area for the club, despite the fact that Greenwood is doing a good job in the position at this moment in time. United would like other options though.

However, there are conflicting reports based on what Custis of The Sun has reported. Sancho has spoken to the media, with his comments playing down the reports of Custis, which suggested that both clubs were close to an agreement. However, with £109 million wanted for the player and United the only club able to pay that, it could be a long summer. Especially as the player has spoken about his family’s love of John Barnes, Liverpool supporters might think they will sign him now. Sancho, speaking to World Soccer magazine, reported by The Sun, said:

“My dad was a big fan of John Barnes. He had a couple of videos of him at home and I used to watch them a lot. “I used to look at Ronaldinho on YouTube. That was a big thing for me. He used to try things that no-one else would try and that made me like him a lot. “I didn’t have a team that I supported, though. I just idolised a lot of great players.”

Sancho was also asked what the summer held for him, presumably trying to get an inkling of a transfer which may lie ahead for him but the player remaining tightlipped, saying:

“I don’t know what to say to that. It’s hard to say. That’s the future. You never know what could happen, so we will wait and see.”

It would seem that the typical response of ‘let’s see what the future brings’ or words to that effect have been said once again, ahead of what will be expected to be the biggest or one of the biggest transfers during the summer of 2020. Hopefully, United get the signing completed and pay what is needed, which has been on the table for some time, based on all of the reports. For every article written about Sancho, there seems to be. Dortmund supporter willing to show their discontent on Twitter, so as long as that happens, there must be some understanding that Sancho could leave this summer.

Written by John Walker

