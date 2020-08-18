Menu

West Ham United ready to sell £45 million rated defender this summer

August 18, 2020

Manchester United have received a boost regarding their interest in West Ham United central defender Issa Diop, although that interest seemed to be last summer with little interest in the player this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were linked to Diop last summer with the Hammers seeking £75 million for the French defender, which was a massive fee for a player that had not yet been capped by his country at senior level. The Sun has reported that the player could be available for £45 million this summer.

It is expected that United will be looking to strengthen their defence this summer as the club has been linked with Nathan Ake, who signed for Manchester City, Gabriel Magalhaes, who is linked to both Arsenal and Napoli and Pau Torres, despite links not being duplicated in the past three weeks or so. It would seem that Victor Lindelof may not be trusted by the manager long-term and could be set for a new role as a squad player at the Old Trafford club.

The 23-year-old made 35 appearances for the Hammers during the 2019/20 season, scoring three goals and one assist. It was suggested that Solskjaer was seeking a left-footed player in the centre of defence this summer, with Diop being right-footed, possibly not the player that United need right now. Diop signed for the Hammers in the summer of 2018 and has a contract that expires in the summer of 2023, meaning the club will be able to decide the transfer fee for the player, agreeing that £75 million was too much.

Personally, I don’t think that United should be looking at Diop as the player to help secure United’s defence as with him during the past season, the Hammers conceded 54 goals in the Premier League alone, which is not great. Granted, that will not all be on him and he only made one error which led to a goal but United need to combative player to partner Harry Maguire that will be able to play the ball forwards and help United on the attack – that is not Diop.

Newspapers end up linking players to clubs all of the time, sometimes based on something, other times based on nothing. It is suggested that David Moyes wants to rebuild his West Ham squad this summer and requires the funds to do that. I would imagine that a club at the level of the Hammers would be seeking to keep their better players and build around them, although they might have to get rid of one good player in order to have the funds to continue their rebuild.

That said, it does not mean that United should be seeking to sign the player fo £45 million as it could be a big mistake. United spent £80 million on Maguire last summer and despite the club having a better season in terms of conceded goals, there is still work to be done. Diop might become a good player in the coming years but in terms of being ready to play in the UEFA Champions League, I am not convinced one bit. United should steer clear of this transfer option and not help West Ham rebuild by over paying for a player that clearly does not have a future at the club.

Written by John Walker

Lucien Favre states that it's important Jadon Sancho stays at Borussia Dortmund Manchester United offer 23-year-old goalkeeper £100,000 per week contract

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ashley Young reportedly agrees a new one-year contract at Manchester United

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
February 6, 2019

Manchester United fullback Ashley Young has reportedly agreed on a new one-year contract with the Old Trafford club. It has been suggested that talks had been ongoing sin… Read more

Marouane Fellaini a target for AC Milan this summer, but only if he lowers his wage demands

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 8, 2018

Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, despite manager Jose Mourinho wanting the Belgian to remain at the Old Trafford club. After scoring th… Read more

Manchester United made a third summer signing in Lee Grant

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
July 3, 2018

Manchester United have completed their third signing of the summer for former Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant making the move to the Theatre of Dreams. The 35-year-old ha… Read more

World record signing Paul Pogba was a bargain, says Mino Raiola

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 31, 2017

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba from Italian side Juventus last summer for a world record £89 million fee. Many seemed to moan about the fee, the player and the fact… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: