Wolves striker flattered by Manchester United links with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking new striker – reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raul Jimenez has been flattered by the speculation linking him to a number of top clubs around Europe with them in the hunt for a new striker. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been credited with an interest in the player, with a club likely to make a move as soon as the transfer window opens.

However, the Mexican forward is not planning on leaving the West Midlands club yet, at least that is what is being suggested – many players take the same stance, many might be telling the truth, others playing the game. The striker has been intrinsic to Wolves’ success since winning promotion to the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.

The player is currently focussed on trying to reach the UEFA Champions League with Wolves, which is a possibility this season with them sitting sixth in the Premier League, two points clear of United in fifth place. If the remainder of the 2019/20 season is actually played, which seems likely with players returning to training, it will be a good season end.

Mexican news outlet, Medio Tiempo, has reported quotes from the player’s father, responding to the speculation linking his son to United, among others. The quotes seem to cast aside any chance of the player leaving the club this summer, but with the remainder of the current season left to play, I would not expect anything else. He said:

“Raul [Jimenez] has always said so, that [the interest] is something very cool. “He is very happy in his current team, hopefully getting into the Champions League positions and playing in the Europa League for now. “Always for him, all of it is very gratifying. It is very cool to hear those comments. “Right now there are lots and lots of rumours. God willing, he will be back next month and hopefully it will resume. “The rest, there is nothing. All he has commented on is only what he sees being published, but that’s not for now. “Whether there is something different later, we will see. But for now, yes, it is mere speculation and rumours.”

It was once stated that the 29-year-old would be interested in a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid but the current chance of something like that happening involves nothing concrete, although anything could change in the future. His age is not something that would keep United interested for a number of years, they will move onto another target if they get no joy.

During the 2019/20 season, before it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jimenez has made a total of 44 appearances for Wolves, playing in the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League and the Emirates FA Cup. The Mexican has scored 22 goals and 10 assists, which is a great rate for a striker in the peak of his career.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to bring in a new striker this summer, with Odion Ighalo spending a few months with the club on loan form Shanghai Shenhua, which might end before the Premier League resumes, could see the Norwegian make a permanent move for the Nigerian, who has done well scoring four goals and one assist in eight appearances.

However, the Old Trafford club have been linked with a number of strikers already with Moussa Dembele being continually linked, but the return of names such as Wassim Ben Yedder, who was linked to the club last summer, before his move to AS Monaco, with the principality club seemingly suffering financial problems currently.

