A successful transfer window for Manchester United: The Ingredients

Coming into this season, there were four major areas where Manchester United needed to strengthen in order to firstly challenge, and then, sustain a possible title challenge.

This article looks at the transfer business that the club have done, and the sort of signings they still need to get over the line for it to be considered a successful transfer window.

Jadon Sancho: Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo a dozen years back, United have lacked a truly world class right winger. Antonio Valencia did a decent job for a few years, before there were some expensive signings in Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, players who came in with a big reputation but ultimately failed to light up the Theatre of Dreams.

However, that search seems to have come to an end with the purchase of Jadon Sancho, an electrifying prospect who has wowed Bundesliga audiences over the past three seasons and had struck up a lethal partnership with Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland.

Signed for £73 million on an initial five year contract, he is potentially the bargain of the decade, capable of playing on either wing as well as centrally, able to score and assist with either foot and at the age of only 21, has the potential to lock down the right wing for the next decade.

Raphael Varane: While Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are a competent enough centre back pairing, there are fundamental weaknesses in Lindelof’s game that makes the possibility of winning a title rather remote with him and Maguire as the defensive base.

Varane, a French World Cup winning centre back, is supposedly on the verge of completing a move to the club for a fee in the region of £43 to £48 million. While this is not yet a done deal, reliable journalists from Spain, Italy and England have reported that negotiating a fee with Real Madrid should not be a problem.

Varane is a proven champion and his style of play complements Harry Maguire perfectly, and at the age of 28, he is in his prime and would bring an immediate injection of quality in central defence.

Kieran Trippier: As discussed in an earlier article, the right back situation is a bit more tricky because while United do not require a first team signing in that position, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s workload needs to be managed and thus depth is required.

It would seem that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Diogo Dalot is good enough for United in the long term and there have been links to Kieran Trippier, formerly of Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur and currently a La Liga champion with Atlético Madrid.

Trippier is very versatile, capable of playing at either fullback position as well as a wingback in a back three. He is adept at crossing and is a threat from set pieces as well, especially from close range freekicks. His arrival is largely dependent on Dalot leaving, most likely to AC Milan on a loan with an obligation to buy deal.

Central/defensive midfielder: This is the one position in which the club has been linked to multiple players without any truly concrete movement towards finalizing a deal. It is also the only position where they would most likely have to sell in order to buy, with Paul Pogba the most likely to leave having not signed a new contract, or shown any willingness to do so either. If he were to leave, Paris Saint-Germain would be the most likely destination for a fee around the £55-60 million mark.

There were reports of advanced talks with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the beginning of this month but those have not progressed further. Saul Niguez, Ruben Neves and Declan Rice are the other possibilities, though it appears the club is seeking to clarify Pogba’s situation before committing to making any signings. Out of these, Declan Rice would likely be the most expensive option while Saul and Neves would be relatively cheaper.

There is also uncertainty about Jesse Lingard’s future at the club, with there being not much clarity about whether United want to let him go, and if so, for how much, considering his contract is up next year.

Whatever the club end up deciding, it is imperative that a defensive midfielder is signed especially since there have been reports that Solskjaer wants to shift to a more attacking 4-3-3 formation, a shift which necessitates the need for a player who is comfortable both as a screen for the defence as well as a passer who can break through the lines.

In terms of loan signings, Facundo Pellistri has shown a willingness to go back to Alaves and continue his development. Teden Mengi has agreed personal terms with Derby County and it is up to the club to finalize the duration of his loan. James Garner impressed on loan last season at Nottingham Forest and a loan at a top flight club seems to be the next logical step in his progression. Brighton are a possible destination, and winger Daniel James could be offered as part of a loan. Brentford is another option, though Solskjaer isn’t expected to make a decision until after the pre-season fixtures have been completed.

In terms of the goalkeeping situation, Tom Heaton has been signed as a third choice option and while it is not ideal to have David De Gea on the bench considering his wages, it does not appear that the club can find a buyer for him in this cash strapped market.

Sancho, Varane, a defensive midfielder and Trippier are the essential signings the club must look to finalize in an official capacity over the next three weeks before the season starts, with the panic of last summer’s deadline day still fresh in the minds of fans and pundits. Proactiveness does not only help the players to settle in quicker in a different environment, it gives the club the best chance of making a fast start in the league, with a theoretically kind run of fixtures to begin the season, and lay down a marker for the rest of the teams.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

