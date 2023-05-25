Confirmed XI: Martial leads the line against Chelsea; Rashford & Garnacho on the bench; one point needed

Manchester United face Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening – a match postponed because of their participation in the Emirates FA Cup, of which they reached the final – the first Manchester derby of FA Cup history – taking on Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. United need just a point against Chelsea to secure UEFA Champions League football next season but they will want to beat Chelsea again to prove a point.

If United got six points from their remaining two Premier League matches; Chelsea and Fulham, not only would they secure a top four finish but they would finish above Newcastle United, who secured UEFA Champions League football in their 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Monday evening. They are just a point ahead of United at this stage – which could see them finishing fourth this season – not that it matters as neither position gives any special favours over the other.

Liverpool had been seeking to break into the top four this season but their hopes look to be dashed with everything in the favour of United at this stage. However, should Chelsea beat them, it will give Liverpool a good chance of stealing their position because of their goal difference which is far superior to that of United’s. Erik ten Hag will demand victories from his team ahead of these two matches – keeping their good form ahead of their final match of the season at Wembley.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Martial

Substitutes

Butland; Maguire, Malacia, Dalot; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Weghorst, Garnacho

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga;

Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Fifana, Hall;

Chukwuemeka, Fernandez, Gallagher;

Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Substitutes

Mendy; Silva, Koulibaly, Gilchrist; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech; Felix, Fofana

United and Chelsea have met 61 times in the Premier League. United have won 17 times drawing 26 times and losing 18 times. United have scored 75 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four. Chelsea have scored 74 goals, winning four penalties, scoring all of them. United have kept 16 clean sheets with Chelsea keeping 19. United players shown 137 yellow cards and four red cards. Chelsea players have been shown 141 yellow cards and six red cards.

United and Chelsea met at Stamford Bridge back in October with Jorginho scoring a penalty in the 87the minute of the match. It looked like United were going to be defeated at Chelsea against but four minutes into added time Casemiro scored the equaliser for United to rescue a point from the match. United need to be doing so much better against this Chelsea side, who have had a lot of money spent on them but in terms on structure, it seems to be massively lacking.

Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Radamel Falcao, Juan Sebastian Veron, Mark Bosnich, Mark Hughes, Paul Parker, George Graham, Mal Donaghy and Ray Wilkins have played for both United and Chelsea in the history of both clubs. Wilkins will always be remembered by both sets of supporters for what gave to both clubs. Hughes and Parker were both successful at United with Matić, Mata and Lukaku successful for both teams during their careers.

Written by John Walker