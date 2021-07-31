Eight Years of Disappointment: Why this season could be different…

When Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa in April 2013 to secure a 20th, record extending title for Manchester United, it would have taken a brave person to predict that eight years later, the club wouldn’t add to their tally. And yet, due to a variety of factors, both on the pitch and away from it, United have failed to reach the summit of the Premier League again.

The 2013 season marked the end of an era at Manchester United, with their most successful manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson calling time on a decorated management career, 27 of those years having been spent at The Theatre of Dreams.

Why then have United been so unsuccessful in scaling the heights they once regularly did under the Scotsman? To put it in broad terms, a few rushed managerial appointments lead to wildly varying styles of play as well as personnel. The transfer policy at the club was also quite erratic with no real direction, a mix of star names and unproven youngsters, the vast majority of whom could not handle the pressure of playing for a club the size of Manchester United. Some poor boardroom decisions including giving fringe players exorbitant salaries meant that while the club signed players for astronomical fees, they had to sell low, leading to a vicious cycle.

League form throughout the past eight years has been inconsistent, with only four top four finishes, two of which came in the last two seasons. The post Ferguson era can be broadly divided into four sections, one each for the managers United has appointed.

David Moyes, the first of them, took over a title winning team, but it was a team that was on its last legs and never quite reclaimed the glories of the 2012/13 season. With Ferguson gone, it seemed like the intimidatory aura around the club had also evaporated and psychologically, opponents took the game to United a lot more. In spite of being linked with various big names in the transfer market, especially Toni Kroos, the club only signed Belgian forward Marouane Fellaini from Everton on deadline day. United finished the 2013/14 season in seventh place, their lowest finish in almost a quarter of a century, with Moyes relieved of his duties after 34 games.

Louis van Gaal took over as manager in the summer of 2014, and in an effort to revamp an aging squad, the club bought in a number of expensive signings including Angel Di Maria for a then British record fee of £60 million. The start to the season was promising however the team quickly became known for an extreme focus on safe, sideways, possession football without much effort to play progressively. Nevertheless, the club crawled over the line in fourth place, achieving the minimum requirement of securing Champions League qualification.

Two promising youngsters were signed in 2015, namely Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay, however there wasn’t significant improvement in how the team played, and although the FA Cup was won with a trademark comeback at Wembley, thus ending a three year trophy drought, a league finish of fifth place, just outside the Champions League places meant the curtains were drawn on Van Gaal’s reign.

The club then hired former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho as they tried desperately to claw their way back to the top of English football once again. Mourinho’s first transfer window was promising with former academy graduate Paul Pogba returning to the club after four years at Juventus. In a rare, shrewd bit of business, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was snapped up from Paris Saint-Germain on a free. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly were the other players who came in at the Theatre.

League form remained erratic as the club finished in sixth place, however this was the most successful season of the post Ferguson era in terms of trophies with a 3-2 win against Southampton sealing the League Cup while the club completed its European trophy set with a 2-0 win against Ajax in May 2017 in the Europa League final thus returning back to Champions League football.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku was the headline signing in 2017, while Nemanja Matic swapped the blue of Chelsea for the red of Manchester to come play for his former manager. Victor Lindelof, a Swedish centre back from Benfica, rounded off the club’s transfer business. After a promising start to the season, where it looked for a brief while that a challenge could be mounted against rivals Manchester City, a narrow derby defeat in early December meant that hopes for a title challenge faded away and the club solidified second place. A disappointing defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 and an FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea was an inauspicious end to a season that had promised much at the beginning.

The wheels came off at the beginning of the 2018/19 with an inconsistent start to the league as well as reports of a fallout between Mourinho and some senior players. Consecutive 3-1 defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool in mid-December left the club in eighth place in the league table after 17 games and the board terminated Mourinho’s contract and appointed former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis.

A run of victories in the league as well as a historic comeback victory against PSG secured Solskjaer the managerial post on a permanent basis, before another poor end to the season meant a sixth place finish.

Solskjaer’s two and half year reign has been characterized by runs of excellent form, an ability to go deep in almost every Cup competition the club plays in while staying reasonably competitive in the league. The one glaring weakness is his inability to guide the team across the line for a trophy, but on the whole, the club seems to be on an upward curve, a largely young squad which hasn’t yet hit its prime and could potentially stay together and dominate the league for years.

When it comes down to it, there are multiple reasons as to why the club hasn’t been genuine title contenders over the past eight years, but the primary one is probably the most obvious and boils down to a lack of genuine quality throughout the squad.

There has been a tendency to buy star names to fill in attacking positions in previous transfer windows, while the midfield and defence were largely ignored. It meant that while United did occasionally score in bursts, lack of creativity from midfield meant it was never a sustainable strategy. Additionally, the defence was never quite up to the standard required to sustain any sort of title challenge, with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, two wingers by trade, filling in at right and left back respectively for close to four seasons between 2015-2019.

Why then is this season likely to be different? To begin with, two long standing squad deficiencies have been addressed, with Jadon Sancho the first world class right winger the club has had in over a decade. Secondly, the acquisition of Raphael Varane means that the club finally has two world class centre backs (the other being captain Harry Maguire) who will operate together for the first time since the halcyon days of the Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic partnership. That defensive base is crucial to launching any sort of potential title challenge.

In the forward positions, the club is blessed, with most of the attackers able to play on either wing especially Sancho and Marcus Rashford, while Edinson Cavani provides an old fashioned focal point up front in the penalty box. Bruno Fernandes remains the heartbeat of this team, able to conjure up goals and assists out of nowhere, while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan Bissaka are adept both defensively as well as in building up attacks.

The midfield needs to be sorted out, especially the Pogba contract situation, and potential replacements need to be bought in the eventual case of his departure and possibly another right back needs to arrive, with Kieran Trippier heavily linked.

On the whole, this has been the most balanced squad the club has had in years, oozing quality and depth in almost all positions. Certainly in the post-Ferguson era, the 2021/22 season represents the best chance for United to sustain a title challenge and put red and black ribbons on the Premier League trophy once again for the first time in almost a decade.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

Like this: Like Loading...