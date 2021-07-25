Formation Change: Stick or Twist?

The 2020/21 season when viewed through a positive lens was the season of comebacks for Manchester United, with a record 31 points gained from losing positions. But even though they only suffered 6 defeats throughout the league campaign, the same number as champions Manchester City, the eventual table showed a 12 point difference between the two clubs.

A criticism that was labelled at United last season was their overtly cautious approach in certain games, especially against the other teams in the so called big six. While the team maintained their defensive shape in and out of possession, they were unable to have any sort of attacking fluency with most of the attempts at goal coming in short bursts. This led to a number of goalless draws as title aspirations eventually slipped away.

Throughout his time as United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used a variety of formations often changing it from one game to another based on opposition. The 3-5-2 with Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as wingbacks and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and Daniel James as split strikers was very effective in big games in the 2019/20 season where the team ceded possession in midfield, held a low block and counter attacked at pace.

However, the two most frequent formations that have been used has been the 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3. When he first came in as interim manager, Solskjaer used a 4-3-3 with Paul Pogba playing as an advanced playmaker, Ander Herrera as a box to box player and Nemanja Matic as a defensive midfielder threading passes for the forwards to chase.

This was replicated in the short period of games post the restart in the 2019/20 season where Bruno Fernandes was the playmaker, Pogba played as a box to box player and Matic at the base of midfield.

While what constitutes enjoyable football is, of course, quite subjective, there is a reasonable argument to be made that United played their most fluent attacking football in these two phases of games. That initial run from Christmas 2018 to March 2019, culminating in that improbable victory against Paris Saint-Germain secured Solskjaer the managerial post on a permanent basis while the 14 game unbeaten run from February to July 2020 catapulted United from sixth to third and secured Champions League football for the 2020/21 season.

The 4-2-3-1 was first used at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and it was initially out of necessity with Pogba getting injured and Matic in inconsistent form which left Solskjaer with only Fred and Scott McTominay as midfielders he could rely on to play every week. While the defensive shape of the team improved, the offensive play suffered and until the arrival of Bruno Fernandes midway through the season, goals and chance creation was at a premium.

The fundamental structural difference between the two formations is obviously the role of the midfielders in each system. The 4-3-3 requires all the midfielders to be exceptionally good on the ball, very press resistant and able to pick out passes even through narrow spaces on the field. Additionally, to make it truly work, it requires a defensive midfielder who has exceptional positional sense and can cover the midfield by himself when the other two midfielders go high up the pitch to assist in the offensive phase of play.

Briefly speaking, the 4-3-3 system requires a world class defensive midfielder to be fully functional, in the mould of a Sergio Busquets or a Claude Makelele, or to use a more recent example, a Kante. In terms of build-up play, this is a very direct and vertical system, with the fullbacks passing to the defensive midfielder who then either plays it short to the attacking midfielders or plays a diagonal ball into the flanks for the wingers to run into.

The 4-2-3-1 uses a pivot system, two midfielders at the base instead of one, which consequently places a greater burden to create chances on the single attacking midfielder. In order for this system to operate to its full potential, a world class attacking midfielder is required, a Kevin De Bruyne, Mesut Ozil or a Fernandes archetype.

The build-up play in this system is a lot more intricate, relying on little triangles and off the ball movement to receive the ball in space. While the technical ability of the pivot players does not need to be of the same level as a defensive midfielder in a 4-3-3, it is crucial that they are press resistant because losing the ball deep in midfield can often lead to opposition counter attacks where the centre back pairing gets exposed.

As far as the suitability of the systems go, the 4-3-3 is ideal for teams that expect to dominate possession and have very technically proficient midfielders. The 4-2-3-1 is possibly the more versatile formation in terms of trying to create attacking chances and is the most widely used formation in modern day football, with almost all clubs using it in some of their matches.

There have been recent reports that Solskjaer wants to switch to a 4-3-3 from the 4-2-3-1 that was used last season. In terms of personnel, this would indicate that one out of Scott McTominay or Fred becomes a bench player. However, the club currently lacks a defensive midfielder who can play week in week out, with Matic’s minutes needing to be managed carefully. It is essential that for this formation change to properly work, a midfielder is acquired, who is reasonably press resistant and can play vertical, line breaking passes. A defensive midfielder would also enable McTominay and Fred to play closer to the box in their more favoured role and free them of defensive responsibility to an extent.

The club have been linked with multiple midfielders over the past month including Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice as well as more recently Leon Goretzka although there isn’t likely to be much clarity regarding the midfield until the Raphaël Varane deal is completed.

To summarize, while the current set of midfield options at the club is most conducive to a 4-2-3-1, there is no reason to think that a shift to a 4-3-3 would not work as long as the club manage to sign the right profile of midfielder who can provide the defensive base for the likes of Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho to thrive going further forward in matches.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

