James Garner: The Future of Manchester United’s Midfield?

As a club, Manchester United has had a proud and rich tradition of providing a pathway for academy graduates to transition into the first team. Since the 1938/39 season, there has been an academy graduate in every match day squad United has put out, and the sequence continues till this day.

Right from the days of the Busby Babes in the 1950s (some of whom tragically lost their lives in the Munich disaster in February 1958) and 1960s to Fergie’s fledglings in the early 1990s (referring to the class of ’92), the eras in which the club has tasted success and dominated the landscape of English football has been built on the strong foundations laid by the academy.

Out of the many academy graduates that have put on the United jersey under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the one who has had the most impact on the first team so far has been striker Mason Greenwood.

However, this article focuses on a midfielder, the position which is widely considered to be the weakness (relatively speaking) in the current United team, with the club still searching for a long term successor for a player in the mould of former maestro Michael Carrick and more recently, Nemanja Matic.

James Garner joined the Manchester United academy at under eight level and initially played as a centre back before switching into midfield. He had his first experience of training and playing with the first team in preseason before the 2018/19 season, making appearances against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

He made his first team debut under Solskjaer’s interim tenure, coming on as a substitute in a victory against Crystal Palace in February 2019. He made his European debut for the club the following season in a victory against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League group stages.

Having then signed a contract extension at the club, Garner had two fruitful loans in the Championship in the 2020/21 season as he searched for regular game time. For the first half of the season, he was at Vicarage Road and although he started promisingly, Watford changed managers midway through the season and Garner struggled to get minutes under new manager Xisco Munoz. United terminated his loan on 30th January to rectify the situation.

Garner then joined fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, and had a highly successful loan tenure, with his skills and work ethic praised by fans and pundits alike.

In total, Garner ended up playing 1,129 minutes across 20 games at Watford and 1,610 minutes across 19 games at Nottingham Forest. He played 90 minutes in all but one game at Forest, thus showing a degree of robustness and high levels of fitness in a very physically demanding league.

For the upcoming season, the club are looking to ideally loan him to a premier league club in order to continue his progression and test himself within the league itself, but without the pressure that United brings.

There have been rumours linking him to Brighton and Hove Albion as well as recently promoted Norwich City, though the club has yet to take a definitive decision regarding where he will end up.

In terms of style of play, Garner has drawn comparisons to current first team coach Michael Carrick. While Garner can play across the midfield as a number eight (a box to box role) as well as a 6 (a classical defensive midfielder), he is most naturally suited to play as a number six.

He played an average of 40 passes per game at Forest, with an 81% passing accuracy, with (and most crucially) half of those passes being played forward, breaking the lines through the midfield.

Garner can also play cross field diagonal passes straight to the feet of wingers, being able to switch up the direction of play with ease.

He created 1.06 chances per game at Forest, a high number for a defensive midfielder, largely because of his tendency to play as many forward, line breaking passes as possible. Additionally, he made 2.07 tackles and 1.73 interceptions per game, showing the natural defensive awareness of a deep lying midfielder.

Last, but not the least, his technical quality means he can put in some excellent crosses both from open play, and especially from set pieces, something which an old fashioned penalty box poacher can benefit immensely from.

Also, given the opportunity, he can score long range goals as his only goal at Forest last season showed, a shot which swerved and dipped viciously before arrowing into the top corner.

The only thing which Garner lacks at the moment is Premier League experience, something which the club is looking to rectify in the current season. Long term however, there is little doubt that Garner will carve out a place for himself in the Manchester United midfield, most likely as a defensive midfielder. At this moment, it is not a question of if but when he makes the breakthrough.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

