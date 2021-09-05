Manchester United’s Transfer Window Analysis

This is a comprehensive analysis of Manchester United’s transfer activity in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Parameter One: Quality of players brought in

Tom Heaton: An unspectacular, but a solid signing, bought in to be third choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson, Heaton will most likely get game time in the domestic cup games, and maybe the occasional league game.

Jadon Sancho: A transfer almost two years in the making finally reached its conclusion with the acquisition of this young winger from Borussia Dortmund, who has electrified regular watchers of the Bundesliga for the past three seasons. Capable of playing on either side of the pitch, Sancho has been earmarked as a future world class player right from the beginning, and is set to explode into life under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams.

Raphael Varane: United capitalized on Real Madrid’s financial uncertainty, and have certainly landed a coup in the French World Cup winner, a mainstay of the Los Blancos backline for the past decade. The signing has parallels to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move in the opposite direction 12 years back, a player who had won it all in one league moving to another big club in search of a fresh challenge. Everyone associated with Manchester United would be hoping Varane has a similar impact at the club as Ronaldo did at Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo: While by no means a planned signing, United knew they had to act quickly once reports of Ronaldo’s probable arrival at rivals Manchester City started to gather pace in the media. Within a whirlwind 12 hours, United had flexed their power in the market (something they rarely do), with Sir Alex Ferguson playing a key part in bringing his former protege back at Old Trafford.

Rating: 5/5

Parameter Two: Squad deficiencies addressed?

Right Wing: Sancho is an excellent signing, and adds a different dimension to the attack, lessening United’s reliance on the left side and allowing them to break down low block defences from both wings. Additionally, Sancho is an excellent crosser which is something United haven’t always done with frequency in the past three seasons, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial preferring to cut in and dribble instead.

Central Defence: While Victor Lindelof is a very good centre back, his one major weakness is his lack of aerial strength, a deficiency that has been exploited by opposition central strikers, especially at set pieces. Varane’s arrival promises to address that, and helps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rotate between his central defenders as well.

Defensive Midfielder: The one glaring deficiency not addressed in this window, with West Ham United’s valuation of Declan Rice always making a serious pursuit for Solskjær’s first choice target unlikely. There were reports that the club wanted Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but the player himself preferred a move to Madrid and ended up as a deadline day signing at the Spanish club.

Right Back: Despite interest in Kieran Trippier throughout the summer, Atletico Madrid’s refusal to budge on their £40 million valuation for the Englishman meant United weren’t willing to shell out that amount for a squad player and instead recalled Diogo Dalot from his loan at AC Milan.

Rating: 3.5/5

Parameter Three: Loan spells for academy and squad players?

Amad Diallo’s move to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord broke down at the last moment due to an injury, but Ethan Laird and James Garner secured moves to Swansea City and Nottingham Forest respectively. While the ideal scenario for Garner was a loan to a Premier League club, another season with minutes under his belt isn’t the worst compromise. Facundo Pellistri also went back to Deportivo Alaves for another season. Axel Tuanzebe also secured a season of first team Premier League football after moving to Aston Villa.

Rating: 4/5

Parameter Four: Unneeded players sold?

With the arrivals of Sancho and Ronaldo, it was apparent that one out of Jesse Lingard or Daniel James had to leave. Although the club’s preference was to sell Lingard to West Ham United to potentially fund a move for Rice, the academy graduate wanted to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his spot and never showed much enthusiasm to move away.

Leeds United came in with a last minute deal for James for a reported £25 million and United felt it was a fair price for the Welsh winger, whose minutes this season would have been severely limited in the light of available options. Andreas Pereira was also loaned to Brazilian club Flamengo, with a potential buy option. Despite some inquiries about Phil Jones, no club was willing to take a chance on the injury plagued central defender who is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Rating: 1.5/5

Here is the total rating, out of 20, suggesting how Manchester United’s summer transfer window was with the new players arriving at the club, the squad deficiencies being addressed, academy and squad players being loaned and the club clearing the unneeded players from the squad.

Total Rating: 14/20

Written by Avitaj Mitra

