The Curious case of McFred…

The midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred played a key role in Manchester United finishing second comfortably in the Premier League. However, the narrative amongst the fans with regards to the duo is along the lines of “not good enough” or “not Manchester United quality”. The truth lies somewhere in the middle. SWOT matrix is a technique used by organizations to evaluate their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats, in this case the matrix is applied on the McFred duo.

Strength

The biggest strength of McTominay and Fred is their defensive output. Looking at their stats, both midfielders complement each other by being in the 80th percentile [Player compared to positional peers in Men’s big five leagues and European competition over the last 365 days] in each category, where McTominay and Fred cover for each other’s defensive weakness. Fred especially is very effective defensively as he ranks in the top 90 percentile when the ball is on the ground. Since they are defensively sound, they lay a strong foundation for our more creative players to go out and express themselves.

It is important to remember that with the McFred combination, United lost only four games last season (Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool). Against Arsenal, the duo did not play as a double pivot (a diamond formation with Fred as a lone anchor). Against PSG, Fred played well until he was wrongly sent off by the referee. There are no excuses for the losses against City (Carabao Cup) and Liverpool, but they are very good sides. These results show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trust in McFred is warranted.

Weakness

When going forward, Fred and McTominay have a very similar pass completion of about 88%. However, Fred plays the riskier passes with progressive passes in the 85th percentile but McTominay is only in the 65th percentile. Conversely, McTominay is better at carrying the ball and hence the better dribbling stats. Last season Fred had 2092 touches and McTominay had 1581 touches with 609 and 548 touches in the defensive third in the Premier League.

This explains the struggles that the combo had against high pressing teams. In the defensive third, Fred received the ball more often than McTominay which means Fred becomes the primary outlet and along with his dodgy first touch, he can be pressured into making mistakes. This leads into the narrative that “Fred is a terrible passer of the ball” which is partly Fred’s shortcoming in terms of technique but also the fact that McTominay doesn’t make himself available to receive the ball. Even if McTominay does receive the ball, his passing range is not very good, which translates to slow sideways passing and thus United struggling to move the ball from the defensive third to the offensive third (lack of vertical passes). This is shown with our results where we ground out multiple boring scoreless draws against big teams and narrow victories.

Opportunities

The best way for this duo to go to the next level is through individual improvement and better chemistry. Fred needs to improve his first touch and awareness of opponents around him. McTominay needs to improve his passing range and make himself available more to receive the ball. Both midfielders need to improve the chemistry between them, to ensure that they work in tandem with each other during transitions rather than being isolated from each other.

They need to improve their contribution in the offensive third by contributing more in terms of assists and goals.

Threats

The negative narrative and overboard criticism surrounding the duo can influence their confidence and thus leading them to play safe passes which will further highlight their weaknesses.

The tactical setup by the United coaching staff tends to task the duo with conservative roles i.e. they don’t have the freedom to go forward into the attacking third/penalty box and thereby reducing their attacking output.

Conclusions

The most attacking managers in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa played with two defensive midfielders (the two games that ended scoreless) to counter act the work rate of the McFred duo. United comfortably beat City and Leeds United 2-0 and 6-2 respectively. That recognition from Guardiola and Bielsa is the biggest compliment McTominay and Fred can get.

On the other hand, there are far too many ugly victories and boring draws especially when their work rate and tenacity is matched, they can’t be relied on to produce moments of magic.

So here are the questions to think about.

How long does Solskjaer persist with the duo? What should the coaching staff do individually to improve Fred and McTominay individually and in terms of chemistry? Should one of them or both be replaced? Should United move away from the double pivot system to a single anchor in midfield to accommodate more creative players like Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek?

Written by John Handel Kennedy

