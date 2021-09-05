The Enigma of Daniel James

The summer of 2019 was one of flux for Manchester United. With the club having finished outside the Champions League places in the 2018/19 season (their fourth such finish since 2013), there was a recognition that certain areas of the squad needed an injection of fresh blood.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, the initial feel good factor of his interim reign had evaporated culminating in a rather disastrous end to the season, which only served to highlight the scale of the squad overhaul that awaited Solskjaer.

In the absence of Champions League football, it was understandable that the truly established names would be somewhat reluctant to come to the Theatre of Dreams, so the club instead focused on signing younger players, who weren’t yet household names, but had the potential to turn into them.

Daniel James was the first signing of the Solskjaer era, a quick and exciting winger from Swansea City who reportedly cost the club £15 million. In January of 2019, James was on the cusp of signing for United’s bitter rivals Leeds, before the move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

The raw numbers of James’ United career aren’t exactly flattering to the eye, with his 50 league appearances only resulting in six goals and seven assists. But as a famous phrase goes “There are lies, damned lies and statistics.”

James had a dream start to his United career, scoring as a substitute within minutes of coming on against Chelsea as the club ran out 4-0 winners on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 season. Further strikes against Crystal Palace and Southampton made it three goals in four games and it seemed United had struck gold while fishing in the Championship.

His form eventually tailed off, and though he did have assists against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the next few months, he never quite recaptured the heights of that glorious first month.

The emergence of Mason Greenwood pushed James further to the periphery of the first team, as United settled on a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Greenwood post the first lockdown, with Bruno Fernandes supplying the trio quite effectively as the club stormed past Chelsea and Leicester City to end the 2019/20 season in third place.

With the addition of Fernandes, Edinson Cavani in subsequent transfer windows and the more recent acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, it is easy to forget the earliest days of the 2019/20 season when James, along with Rashford and Martial, carried the United attack.

While he lacks the dribbling ability and close control in tight spaces that led parts of the United fanbase to label him (rather flippantly) as not of “United standard”, James’ true value lay in games against the big teams, where his off the ball pressing was crucial for the team to win the ball back in dangerous positions, especially since they were largely unable to control games from midfield.

Additionally, his blistering pace on the counter caused significant problems for the opposition, often leaving them no choice but to foul him to break up play, in the process winning United numerous freekicks and the odd penalty.

With the passage of time, James’ strengths and weaknesses became very evident. His pace meant he was always a threat in games where United ceded possession in midfield and relied on counter attacks for their goal scoring possibilities.

However, his lack of ball retention and often poor decision making such as choosing to shoot when passing was a more prudent option (and vice versa) meant he was a liability in games which needed the team to break down obdurate, low block defences.

Recognising this, Solskjaer made him a squad player in the 2020/21 season, only starting him in games which suited his specific style of play. James scored in wins against Southampton, Leeds United and Newcastle United, while also scoring his one, and as yet, only goal in the Champions League.

However, with the rather unexpected return of Ronaldo and the signing of Sancho, there was an awareness that one of Jesse Lingard or James had to leave. With West Ham United reluctant to meet the £25 million valuation of Lingard, United decided to cash in when Marcelo Bielsa, a long-time admirer of James, came calling for a second time, two and a half years after his first failed pursuit.

What then, did James’ signing represent in the larger scheme of the United rebuild? His value to the club lay beyond just goals and assists, with his inclusion in the squad a reminder to the rest of the players that hard work and a consistent work ethic would always be paramount, that mere talent wouldn’t be the sole arbitrating factor when it came to Solskjaer’s version of United.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

