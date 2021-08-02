The Keeper’s Game: Dean Henderson or David De Gea?

“For a goalkeeper, there is no hiding place.” Brad Friedel, former Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa goalkeeper

A goalkeeper is a very unique profile in football, because while they may not require the technical ability of a winger or central striker, football being a very low scoring sport means that one mistake from a goalkeeper could be catastrophic and cost their team trophies, unlike a forward who gets multiple chances to score a goal. Psychologically, the pressure of playing as a goalkeeper is unique and different to an outfield player.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly considering Dean Henderson as his preferred keeper for the upcoming season, David De Gea is left to be the reserve goalkeeper for Manchester United, a position he’s never had to face before in his career. While it is a reasonable assumption that De Gea would have preferred to play first team football as much as he could have, in a bid to force himself back into contention for the Spanish national team, his wages are a major obstacle to any future move.

De Gea has been an excellent player for United for a decade now having been signed from Atlético Madrid in 2011 as the successor to Edwin van der Sar, except for a couple of early seasons of uncertainty aside when he was still adjusting to life at the club. After a potential transfer to Real Madrid collapsed in the final hours of the 2015 summer transfer window, De Gea scaled new heights over the next three years and with a shaky and inconsistent backline ahead of him, singlehandedly kept the club competitive in that time, especially in the league.

He has won every trophy at the club except the Champions League, including being the number one keeper of the last United team to win the league in 2013 and is a modern day hero at the club.

However, a couple of uncharacteristic errors in the 2018 World Cup seemed to dent his confidence, and while he is still capable of making truly spectacular saves on his day, the errors have crept up in his game more frequently over the past three years, especially in high profile games such as quarters and semi-finals, which have cost the club and put the spotlight squarely on his shoulders.

De Gea’s most outstanding attribute as a keeper is his shot stopping ability, whether it be from long range shots or shots within the penalty area. Counter intuitively, his best spell as a keeper for the club came when the defence was very brittle and conceded a lot of chances, especially from open play, and consequently he had to save a very volume of shots, which he very often did.

However, with the defensive unit as a whole becoming more secure over the past couple of years, chances conceded from open play are quite few, however when the defence does get exposed, De Gea has been found wanting, and tactically, seems to have a weakness against shots which are struck low and hard at his near post.

Another major issue with De Gea is his reluctance to come out and claim crosses near his penalty area, whether it be from open play or set pieces. What this does is put pressure on the central defenders to win the first defensive header and clear the ball away because a failure to do so could lead to a general sense of chaos in and around the penalty area.

Dean Henderson, on the other hand has had a rather circuitous route to the top. Having had loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United, Henderson finally made his United debut in the 2020/21 season, and after De Gea took time off for paternity leave, Henderson was finally offered a regular run of games in the league, an opportunity he took with both hands.

At Sheffield United, he was a safe and reliable presence behind a five-man defensive unit, and his stop stopping was the attribute which stood out the most. However at Manchester United, at a team which plays a higher press and generally dominates possession a lot more, he has adapted well and always looks to come out and claim crosses, especially from set pieces thus eliminating a lot of chances for the opposition at the first phase itself.

While his shot stopping isn’t yet at an exceptional level, he did suffer from injuries at the end of last season, and is still only 24 years old, a very young age for a goalkeeper, and so has time to work on his weaknesses.

One area of their game where both Henderson and De Gea are roughly equal is their ball distribution, which is decent but not excellent. De Gea came from Atlético Madrid where he almost always kicked long and rarely played out from the back. While he has improved, he has never looked very comfortable playing it short especially when being closed down by the opposition striker. Similarly, Henderson played in the lower leagues where on the ball ability wasn’t very necessary, however he has looked reasonably secure when he’s played out from the back.

Additionally, Henderson can distribute well with his hands, especially seen in that Luke Shaw goal against Manchester City in the derby in March.

To summarize, having De Gea in goal means that the defence, especially the central defenders need to stay reasonably deep because De Gea doesn’t act as a sweeper keeper and thus the space between himself and the defenders needs to stay compact. Henderson allows the defenders, and thus the whole team, to play higher up the pitch because he is much more willing to leave his own box and clear the ball when his defenders are out of position, thus minimizing exposure to opposition counter attacks.

Consequently, De Gea by staying back invites more pressure on the defensive unit while Henderson allows the team to recycle possession quicker and sustain wave after wave of attack, which is especially useful when the team is trying to break down an opposition with a low block defensive structure.

While last season was unconventional, because there was a sort of transition, the goalkeeper is an essential part of the defensive unit, and thus, rotating them too frequently, especially two with such contrasting strengths and weaknesses is unsustainable in the long term because of the uncertainty it can create. To build a defensive fortress, familiarity is required and while Henderson is starting the season as first choice, Solskjaer has to quickly decide whether the Englishman is up to the task for the long term.

Written by Avitaj Mitra

