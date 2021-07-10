The Last Dance: Juan Mata

Juan Manuel Mata Garcia signed a contract extension to the end of the 2021/22 season. Having won almost every trophy as a football player, but with diminishing contribution to the team, what does he bring to the first team and the whole of Manchester United Football club?

The 32-year-old Spanish midfielder was signed for £37.1 million from Chelsea in January 2014 during the doomed David Moyes Era. Since the transfer, he has won the FA cup, League Cup and Europa League under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. Mata started games in the right wing but usually drifted in the middle of the park and influenced the proceedings from there. He was not blessed with pace or dribbling, but his positional intelligence along with a great first touch enabled him to create space to play passes behind the opposition defense for assists and “assists of the assist”.

As Mata became older, his output has diminished which resulted in less times on the pitch. Too often, games passed by, with Mata not being able to influence the game. With the signings of Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Jadon Sancho (a deal yet to be finalized) along with the emergence of young guns, Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo, his time on the pitch is expected to go down even more. However, the experience of Mata will contribute to the development of younger players since they usually struggle with positional intelligence where Mata excels.

Mata is one of the few members of United who has experience with consistently winning trophies and has won every trophy available (domestically and international level) except for the Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup. The saying goes “winning breeds winning” and it is important to have winners in the team to guide the team especially in big moments where nervousness might drain the confidence of the team (e.g. Europa League final defeat in May 2021). And when there is a lack of confidence, mistakes begin to creep in, and players take the safe option and thereby not being able to play their natural game. With the average age of United squad, being one of the youngest in the Premier League, it is important for Mata to become more vocal and take a leading role in nurturing the youngsters. This would lay the platform for Mata to join the United coaching setup.

Outside of football, Mata is a philanthropist. He started Common Goal which is a pledge-based charity where professional players, coaches, managers, and businesses pledge 1% of their income to help charities that help disadvantaged people around the world. This meshes well with the vision of the Manchester United Foundation and the initiatives of Marcus Rashford. If Mata does not go into coaching in the future, he can become a great ambassador for Manchester United.

Even though Mata’s playing career winds down, the club is set to benefit from his presence as a coach or as an ambassador. This may be the beginning of the end of Juan Mata, the football player but there are many more chapters ahead. Here’s to many more years of Juan Manuel Mata Garcia.

Written by John Handel Kennedy

