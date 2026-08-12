Confirmed XI: Lammens, Amass, Santos & Mbeumo start against Leeds United

Manchester United face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin this evening. Michael Carrick’s side have had a positive pre-season so far after being defeated 1-0 by Wrexham, beating Rosenborg 5-0, beating Atlético de Madrid 2-1 and drawing 1-1 to Paris Saint-Germain. Now Premier League opposition for United.

United and Leeds are fierce rivals, not that Leeds stand in the way of United winning any trophies as Leeds don’t have much chance of winning anything to be blatantly honest. But the history between the two clubs is massive and both sets of fans hate each other for good reasons. Leeds are a terrible club.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Amass;

Santos, T. Fletcher;

Amad, Zirkzee, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Heston, Honor, Mee, Armer, Shaw, Collyer, Fernandes, J. Fletcher, Tielemans, Cunha, Gabriel, Lacey, Thompson

Leeds United

Trafford;

Bornauw, Bijol, Muharemovic;

Bogle, Tanaka, Longstaff, Chadwick-Chaplin;

James, Aaronson;

Nmecha

Substitutes

Mahady, Cairns, Lien, Justin, Rodon, Cresswell, Mills, Stach, Ampadu, Wilson, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

Carrick has selected a strong squad for this clash and the players have been in Ireland for a number of days prior to the clash holding a training camp in County Kildare with the squad staying in Carton House, the ancestral seat of the Earls of Kildare and Dukes of Leinster for over 700 years.

United will face AC Milan at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław on Saturday 15 August; KO 15:45 BST in the final pre-season match of the summer tour. From then, United will have to do their training in Carrington ahead of the opening Premier League match against Hull City on Saturday 22 August; KO 12:30 BST.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.