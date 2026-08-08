Confirmed XI: Mazraoui starts against PSG; Dalot, Fernandes & Tielemans on the bench
Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in their fourth pre-season match of the summer, this time playing at the Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg. Michael Carrick’s squad beat Atlético de Madrid last week in a 2-1 victory which saw them lift the Snapdragon Cup for the second time.
Carrick named a 22-man squad for this match which includes Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans. Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha remain in Carrington this weekend with a view to getting them fit and involved for the last two pre-season fixtures against Leeds United and AC Milan.
Manchester United
Heaton;
Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;
Santos, Mount;
Amad, Lacey, Dorgu;
Mbeumo
Substitutes
Mee, Heath; Dalot, Yoro, Amass, Armer; Fernandes, Tielemans, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher; Zirkzee
Paris Saint-Germain
Safonov;
Boly, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Koukaba;
Mayulu, Beraldo, Fernandez;
Mbaye, Ayari, Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
Longoni, Chevalier, Fanne-Drame, Lucea, Marquinhos, Mendes, Neves, Bourdin, Ndjantou, Abo El Nay, Vitinha, Idder, Meite
United head coach Carrick will be seeking to get his team ready for the opening Premier League clash of the season against Hull City in a fortnight. Many players have played a lot of minutes already this pre-season and the likes of Mazraoui, Fernandes and Tielemans will need some minutes today.
United will face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday 12 August; KO 19:30 BST and AC Milan at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław on Saturday 15 August; KO 15:45 BST. From there the pre-season tour will have ben completed and United should be ready to face Hull City in the Premier League the following week.
Written by Paul
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