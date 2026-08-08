Confirmed XI: Mazraoui starts against PSG; Dalot, Fernandes & Tielemans on the bench

Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in their fourth pre-season match of the summer, this time playing at the Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg. Michael Carrick’s squad beat Atlético de Madrid last week in a 2-1 victory which saw them lift the Snapdragon Cup for the second time.

Carrick named a 22-man squad for this match which includes Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans. Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha remain in Carrington this weekend with a view to getting them fit and involved for the last two pre-season fixtures against Leeds United and AC Milan.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Santos, Mount;

Amad, Lacey, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Mee, Heath; Dalot, Yoro, Amass, Armer; Fernandes, Tielemans, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher; Zirkzee

Paris Saint-Germain

Safonov;

Boly, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Koukaba;

Mayulu, Beraldo, Fernandez;

Mbaye, Ayari, Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

Longoni, Chevalier, Fanne-Drame, Lucea, Marquinhos, Mendes, Neves, Bourdin, Ndjantou, Abo El Nay, Vitinha, Idder, Meite

United head coach Carrick will be seeking to get his team ready for the opening Premier League clash of the season against Hull City in a fortnight. Many players have played a lot of minutes already this pre-season and the likes of Mazraoui, Fernandes and Tielemans will need some minutes today.

United will face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday 12 August; KO 19:30 BST and AC Milan at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław on Saturday 15 August; KO 15:45 BST. From there the pre-season tour will have ben completed and United should be ready to face Hull City in the Premier League the following week.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.