Confirmed XI: Shea Lacey starts against Atlético de Madrid; Amad, Dorgu & Mbeumo complete attack!

Manchester United take on Atletico de Madrid for the Snapdragon Cup in their third pre-season match of the summer, this time playing at the Strawberry Arena in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden. Michael Carrick’s United squad were beaten 1-0 by Wrexham in the first pre-season match but beat Rosenborg 5-0 over a week ago.

United took a 23-man squad to Sweden with the inclusion of both Altay Bayindir and Amad, who returned to training earlier in the week. Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans also returned to training at the end of the week, but it was too soon for the Belgian duo to be involved against Atléti in Sweden.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Santos, Mount;

Amad, Lacey, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir, Mee, Vitek; Amass, Kamason, Armer; J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Thwaites; Zirkzee, Williams, Gabriel

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak;

Dominguez, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri;

Vargas, Koke, Castillo, Ortiz;

Martin, Lookman

Substitutes

Rubio, Esquivel, Solà, Martinez, Giménez, Boñar, Puric, Hueso, Lemar, Mendoza, Hjulmand, Cubo, Luque, Esteban

United head coach Carrick will be seeking to have players who have played in the last two pre-season matches play more minutes to get ready for the Premier League encounter against Hull City in three weeks time. Obviously there will be more players returning from FIFA World Cup duty in the coming weeks.

This will be a tougher fixture for United with Atléti a much bigger team than Wrexham and Rosenborg and it will get tougher for United, who face Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg (8 Aug), Leeds United in Dublin (12 Aug) and AC Milan in Wroclaw (15 Aug) prior to the Premier League opener on the 22 August.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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