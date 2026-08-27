United Rewind: Manchester United’s Last Champions League Campaign

A Return to Europe’s Grand Stage… and a Painful Exit

When Manchester United kicked off their 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign in Munich in September 2023, there was genuine optimism around Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag had guided the Reds back into Europe’s premier club competition after securing a third-place Premier League finish the previous season. The Carabao Cup had ended a six-year trophy drought, André Onana had arrived to replace David de Gea, and hopes were high that United could take another step forward on the continental stage.

Instead, what followed was one of the most frustrating European campaigns in recent club history.

Drawn into Group A

United were paired with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen in Group A. On paper, progression to the knockout stages looked achievable. Bayern were favourites to top the group, but second place appeared well within reach.

The reality proved very different.

An Entertaining but Costly Start

The campaign began at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich. United showed spirit after falling behind, but ultimately lost 4-3 in a chaotic encounter.

If that result could be excused against one of Europe’s strongest sides, the following weeks exposed the problems that would define the group stage.

A 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray left United pointless after two matches, despite Rasmus Højlund scoring twice.

Defensive errors, red cards and missed opportunities became recurring themes.

The Night of Onana’s Redemption

One of the campaign’s most memorable moments arrived against Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire headed home the only goal before a dramatic finale saw André Onana save a penalty deep into stoppage time to preserve a crucial 1-0 victory.

For a few days, it felt as though United’s European season had been rescued.

Old Trafford erupted. Momentum seemed to be building.

But the hope would not last.

Copenhagen Chaos

The return fixture in Denmark summed up United’s campaign perfectly.

Leading 2-0 and appearing in complete control, the Reds saw Marcus Rashford sent off before Copenhagen mounted a stunning comeback. United eventually lost 4-3 in a match packed with controversy and drama.

Instead of moving towards qualification, United were left facing an uphill battle.

Promise and Pain in Istanbul

Needing a result against Galatasaray in Istanbul, United produced some of their best attacking football of the group stage.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes helped establish a 2-0 lead before Scott McTominay appeared to secure victory at 3-1. Yet once again, defensive lapses proved costly as Galatasaray fought back to draw 3-3.

It was a result that felt like a defeat.

The Reds had scored three goals away from home and still failed to win.

The Final Chapter

Everything came down to the final group match at Old Trafford against Bayern Munich.

United needed victory and favourable results elsewhere to keep their European hopes alive. Instead, a Kingsley Coman goal handed Bayern a 1-0 victory. United finished bottom of Group A with four points from six matches.

The group standings told the story:

Bayern Munich – 16 points Copenhagen – 8 points Galatasaray – 5 points Manchester United – 4 points

For the first time since 2005/06, United finished bottom of a Champions League group and exited European competition entirely.

Looking Back

The statistics remain painful reading. United won just one of six group-stage matches, drew one and lost four. They also conceded 15 goals, the most by an English side in a Champions League group-stage campaign.

Yet the campaign is remembered not only for its failures but also for its contradictions.

There were flashes of brilliance from Højlund. There was Maguire’s redemption arc. There was Onana’s dramatic penalty save. There were moments when qualification seemed within touching distance.

But every step forward was followed by a setback.

The Rewind Verdict

United’s last Champions League adventure wasn’t defined by a lack of talent or effort. It was defined by inconsistency.

The 2023/24 campaign became a story of opportunities missed, leads surrendered and lessons learned. For a club that measures itself against Europe’s elite, it served as a reminder that returning to the Champions League is only the first step.

Competing with the continent’s best—and staying there—is an entirely different challenge.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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