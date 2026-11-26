A Season Searching for Momentum

The early weeks of José Mourinho’s first season at Manchester United had been filled with excitement, expectation and growing scrutiny. The arrivals of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had generated considerable optimism, but inconsistent results meant the team was still searching for its identity. Consecutive defeats against Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford had halted United’s early momentum, while questions were already being asked about whether Mourinho’s new-look side could fulfil its enormous potential.

When United travelled to Swansea City on 6 November 2016, the pressure was beginning to build. The club needed a convincing performance and, more importantly, its biggest stars needed to deliver. By the final whistle, both objectives had been achieved. It was the afternoon when Pogba and Ibrahimović finally looked like the partnership United supporters had been dreaming about all summer.

The Spotlight on Pogba

No player attracted more attention than Paul Pogba during the opening months of the campaign. His return to Old Trafford from Juventus had broken the world transfer record, bringing with it an extraordinary level of expectation. Every performance was analysed, every touch scrutinised and every result linked in some way to United’s marquee signing.

Although there had been flashes of brilliance, Pogba was still waiting for a defining moment. He had shown glimpses of his quality in midfield, but supporters wanted to see the complete package that had made him one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

Against Swansea, they finally got it.

A Goal Worth the Wait

The breakthrough arrived after fifteen minutes and it was spectacular.

As the ball dropped invitingly outside the penalty area, Pogba reacted instinctively. The Frenchman struck a magnificent first-time volley that flew beyond the Swansea goalkeeper and into the corner of the net. It was the kind of goal that instantly reminded everyone why United had worked so hard to bring him back to the club.

The strike combined power, technique and confidence in equal measure. More importantly, it seemed to release a weight from Pogba’s shoulders. His celebration reflected both relief and joy, while the goal itself immediately altered the mood of the match.

United had their breakthrough and their record signing had his moment.

Enter Zlatan

If Pogba supplied the quality, Ibrahimović delivered the ruthlessness.

The Swedish striker had started his United career brilliantly before enduring a brief goal drought. Despite his influence on the team remaining obvious, there was a growing sense that he needed another big performance to reaffirm his importance.

Swansea provided the perfect stage.

Just six minutes after Pogba’s opener, Ibrahimović doubled United’s lead with a clinical finish. The move demonstrated everything Mourinho expected from his centre-forward. Intelligent movement, physical presence and composure in front of goal combined to produce a finish that left Swansea reeling.

Suddenly, United were playing with freedom and confidence. The football was quicker, the passing sharper and the belief throughout the side noticeably stronger.

The Partnership Begins to Flourish

What made the performance especially encouraging was the growing understanding between Pogba and Ibrahimović.

Much had been made of their arrivals during the summer. They were two of the biggest personalities in world football, both expected to lead United back towards the summit of English football. Yet until this point, supporters had only seen glimpses of what they could achieve together.

Against Swansea, it all started to come together.

Pogba controlled the game from midfield, driving United forward whenever the opportunity arose. Ibrahimović provided a focal point in attack, linking play intelligently while remaining a constant goal threat. Their combination gave United balance and direction, allowing Mourinho’s side to play with a level of confidence that had often been missing during the opening months of the season.

For the first time, the partnership genuinely looked natural.

Zlatan Seals the Victory

United’s dominance continued after the interval and it wasn’t long before Ibrahimović struck again.

His second goal of the afternoon effectively ended the contest and capped one of his finest performances in a United shirt. Neither of his finishes possessed the spectacular quality of Pogba’s opener, but both highlighted the qualities that had made Ibrahimović one of Europe’s elite forwards for more than a decade.

The striker was decisive when it mattered most.

At 3-0, United looked completely in control.

Swansea eventually pulled a goal back through Mike van der Hoorn, but it did little to alter the story of the afternoon. The result was secure and the points were heading back to Manchester.

A Glimpse of Mourinho’s Vision

Looking back, the significance of the victory extended beyond the scoreline.

This was one of the first occasions during Mourinho’s reign when supporters could clearly see what he was trying to build. The balance of the team looked right. There was control in midfield, creativity in possession and a ruthless edge in attack. The blend of Pogba’s dynamism and Ibrahimović’s experience gave the side a focal point around which everything else could operate.

It wasn’t a flawless performance, but it felt important because it offered a glimpse of what this team might eventually become.

For one afternoon, United’s two biggest summer signings delivered exactly what supporters had hoped for.

The Day Everything Clicked

The 2016/17 season would eventually bring silverware, with Mourinho guiding United to both the League Cup and Europa League. There would be bigger wins, more dramatic moments and ultimately more important victories.

Yet Swansea remains memorable because it marked the first time Pogba and Ibrahimović truly took centre stage together.

One produced a goal of extraordinary quality.

The other delivered two finishes of trademark authority.

Together, they inspired a performance that suggested brighter days were ahead.

Swansea 1-3 Manchester United.

Pogba dazzled. Zlatan delivered. And for one afternoon, Mourinho’s masterplan finally came to life.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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