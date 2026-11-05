United Rewind: United 4-1 Leicester City (2016): The Perfect Mourinho Performance

A New Era Looking for a Statement

When José Mourinho arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2016, expectations followed him through the doors of Old Trafford. The club had secured one of football’s most successful managers and backed him with an ambitious recruitment drive. Zlatan Ibrahimović arrived on a free transfer after another prolific season, Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined from Borussia Dortmund, and most notably, Paul Pogba returned to the club in a world-record transfer. The excitement was immense, but a difficult week featuring defeats to rivals Manchester City and Watford had quickly brought Mourinho’s new side back down to earth.

With the reigning Premier League champions visiting Old Trafford, United needed more than just three points. They needed a performance. What followed was arguably the finest display of Mourinho’s first season, as United completely dismantled a Leicester City side that had stunned the football world only months earlier by winning the title.

Leicester Arrive as Champions

Although Leicester’s fairytale title triumph remained fresh in the memory, their visit to Old Trafford came at a time when they were struggling to replicate the remarkable form that had carried them to glory. Nevertheless, a team containing the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Wes Morgan and Danny Drinkwater still demanded respect.

Mourinho recognised the opportunity. His United side started with purpose, intensity and aggression, pressing high up the pitch and refusing to allow Leicester any opportunity to settle into the game. From the opening minutes, there was a sense that United were determined to make a statement.

Smalling Breaks the Deadlock

After dominating possession and territory during the opening stages, United found the breakthrough after 22 minutes. A well-delivered corner found Chris Smalling, who rose highest in the penalty area and planted a powerful header beyond Ron-Robert Zieler.

The goal was no more than United deserved, but what happened next transformed a comfortable afternoon into an unforgettable one. Leicester had barely absorbed the impact of the first goal before Mourinho’s side struck again.

Mata Continues the Momentum

Just six minutes later, United doubled their advantage through Juan Mata. The Spaniard had become a vital figure early in Mourinho’s reign despite their previous history at Chelsea, and once again he demonstrated exactly why. Reacting quickest inside the penalty area, Mata calmly finished to make it 2-0 and leave Leicester staring down the barrel.

Old Trafford could sense vulnerability. United were moving the ball sharply, winning battles across the pitch and attacking with confidence. Leicester looked rattled, while United appeared unstoppable.

Pogba’s Old Trafford Moment

Among all the storylines surrounding Mourinho’s new-look team, none attracted more attention than the return of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman had come back with enormous expectations on his shoulders, and despite some encouraging performances, he was still waiting for his first goal since rejoining the club.

That moment arrived just before half-time.

Another corner caused confusion inside the Leicester box and Pogba reacted decisively, powering a header past Zieler and into the net. The celebration reflected what the goal meant to him. There was relief, delight and perhaps a feeling that his second chapter at Manchester United had properly begun.

For supporters, it was one of the defining images of the afternoon. Their record signing had finally announced himself at Old Trafford.

Rashford Caps a Devastating Half

Leicester desperately needed the half-time whistle, but United were not finished.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Marcus Rashford added a fourth goal to complete a devastating 45-minute display. The academy graduate had burst onto the scene earlier that year and was already becoming one of the most exciting young talents in English football. His finish ensured that United entered the interval with a scarcely believable 4-0 lead.

Four goals against the defending champions in a single half. Old Trafford had witnessed dominant performances before, but few had arrived with such speed and ruthlessness.

Mourinho’s Blueprint on Display

The second half lacked the chaos and excitement of the first, largely because the contest had already been decided. Leicester pulled a goal back through Demarai Gray, but there was never any real threat of a comeback. United remained organised, disciplined and in complete control.

What made the performance so impressive was the balance throughout the team. The defence was solid and aggressive, the midfield controlled the tempo, and the attacking players combined creativity with relentless energy. It was a side that looked fully aligned with Mourinho’s footballing philosophy.

There was structure without negativity, control without boredom and attacking quality without recklessness. Every area of the team complemented the others perfectly.

Why the Match Still Matters

The 2016/17 campaign would eventually be remembered for trophies. Mourinho delivered both the League Cup and Europa League, securing United’s return to the Champions League and adding silverware to the Old Trafford cabinet.

Yet this victory over Leicester stands out because it represented possibility. For one afternoon, supporters caught a glimpse of what Mourinho’s Manchester United could become. The blend of experience and youth looked ideal. Pogba was beginning to find his feet, Rashford continued his rise, Mata thrived under the new manager and Ibrahimović brought leadership and belief to the dressing room.

Most importantly, United looked like a team operating with complete clarity and confidence.

The Perfect Mourinho Performance

Every manager has matches that come to symbolise their time at a club. For Mourinho, there were bigger occasions and more significant victories than this one. Stockholm, Wembley and European success naturally command more attention.

But in terms of pure performance, few afternoons captured Mourinho’s vision better than the destruction of Leicester City.

The reigning champions arrived at Old Trafford hoping to test a United side still finding its identity. Instead, they were blown away by a relentless first-half display that combined intensity, quality and efficiency in equal measure.

Four goals. Four different scorers. Complete control.

For 45 glorious minutes, Mourinho’s Manchester United looked exactly as their manager intended.

United 4-1 Leicester City. Champions dismantled. A new era announced.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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