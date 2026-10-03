Where Are They Now? The Manchester United XI That Beat Arsenal 8-2

There are Manchester United victories, there are emphatic victories, and then there is 8-2.

On 28 August 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson’s defending Premier League champions tore Arsenal apart at Old Trafford. Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick, Ashley Young struck twice, while Danny Welbeck, Nani and substitute Ji-Sung Park also found the net.

Even Robin van Persie, still an Arsenal player at this point, saw a penalty saved by David De Gea.

United’s starting XI that afternoon was fascinating. Established champions were mixed with young players who appeared ready to become the foundations of Ferguson’s next great side.

Some fulfilled enormous potential. Some had their careers reshaped by injuries. Others have since become managers, coaches and media personalities.

15 years later, where are they now?

GK: David De Gea

It seems remarkable looking back that the goalkeeper involved in one of United’s most famous Premier League victories had barely begun his Old Trafford career.

De Gea had joined United from Atlético Madrid that summer and was still only 20. Against Arsenal he produced one of the early highlights of his United career, denying Van Persie from the penalty spot.

What followed was considerably bigger.

The Spaniard remained at United until 2023, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions and collecting honours including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

After spending a year away from football following his Old Trafford departure, De Gea returned with Fiorentina in 2024.

Where is he now?

De Gea remains with Fiorentina in 2026 and captains the Serie A club.

From a 20-year-old attempting to replace Edwin van der Sar to one of United’s longest-serving goalkeepers, few members of this XI subsequently became as synonymous with the club.

RB: Chris Smalling

Smalling started this match somewhere slightly unusual.

Primarily a centre-back, he lined up at right-back against Arsenal, with Phil Jones and Jonny Evans occupying the middle.

He eventually made more than 300 appearances for United across all competitions, winning two Premier League titles among several major honours. His Old Trafford career wound down after Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge, and a successful loan at Roma subsequently became permanent.

Italy brought another trophy when Roma won the Europa Conference League.

After leaving Roma in 2024, Smalling joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha, where he remained until 2026.

Where is he now?

As of September 2026, Smalling is without a club following his departure from Al-Fayha.

CB: Phil Jones

This was just the beginning for Phil Jones.

He had joined United from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 and was immediately trusted by Ferguson. With Rio Ferdinand only fit enough for the bench and Nemanja Vidić unavailable, Jones started alongside Evans against Arsenal.

His United career would ultimately last until 2023.

Jones became a Premier League champion in 2013, but injuries increasingly restricted his involvement, particularly towards the end of his Old Trafford career.

After finishing his playing career, he moved towards coaching.

Where is he now?

Jones is now a first-team coach at Sheffield United, having previously worked within United’s academy and returned to Blackburn as part of the coaching staff.

One of the youngsters on the pitch that afternoon is now entering the next phase of his football education on the touchline.

CB: Jonny Evans

Of all the careers in this XI, Evans’ story arguably came full circle most dramatically.

A product of United’s academy, the Northern Ireland defender established himself as an increasingly dependable member of Ferguson’s squad and collected three Premier League titles during his first Old Trafford spell.

He departed for West Bromwich Albion in 2015 before joining Leicester City three years later.

Then came the unexpected return.

Evans rejoined United in 2023 and spent another two seasons at Old Trafford, adding the 2024 FA Cup to his collection before retiring from professional football in 2025.

Few watching that 8-2 could have imagined that, more than a decade later, Evans would still be turning out for United.

LB: Patrice Evra (C)

Among all the young faces in Ferguson’s team, Patrice Evra represented the old guard.

He captained United against Arsenal that afternoon.

The Frenchman remained at Old Trafford until 2014 before continuing his career with Juventus, Marseille and eventually West Ham.

Where is he now?

Evra remains a prominent personality around the game following retirement, including football analysis and ambassadorial work. In July 2026, he was offering analysis of the World Cup and his former club United as an ambassador for Stake.

RM: Nani

At his best, Nani was one of the Premier League’s great entertainers.

Arsenal discovered that first-hand.

The Portuguese winger scored United’s fifth goal of the afternoon before being replaced by Ji-sung Park, who promptly scored another.

Nani remained with United until 2015, having been part of several trophy-winning sides during the Ferguson years.

What followed was a remarkably varied journey through European and international football, with the winger continuing his career away from Old Trafford long after United’s legendary manager had retired.

Whatever came afterwards, the sight of Nani terrorising Premier League full-backs remains an enduring image of that United era.

CM: Tom Cleverley

If the 8-2 felt like the beginning of something new, Tom Cleverley symbolised it.

The academy graduate returned from a productive loan spell at Wigan and broke into Ferguson’s starting XI during the opening weeks of 2011/12.

He would eventually become a Premier League champion with United in 2013 before leaving permanently for Everton in 2015. Later spells followed at Watford, where he eventually retired in 2023.

His second career then began.

Where is he now?

Cleverley is head coach of Plymouth Argyle after previously managing Watford.

The midfielder once attempting to establish himself in Ferguson’s engine room is now making the decisions from the dugout himself.

CM: Anderson

There was always something wonderfully unpredictable about Anderson.

Against Arsenal, the Brazilian partnered academy graduate Cleverley before eventually making way for Ryan Giggs.

He had already experienced considerable success at United, having arrived from Porto in 2007, and was part of the squad that won the Champions League in Moscow during his first season.

The Brazilian eventually left Old Trafford permanently in 2015.

Of all the names on this list, his post-United journey is among the biggest reminders of just how much time has passed since that extraordinary Sunday afternoon.

LM: Ashley Young

This was only the beginning of Ashley Young’s United career, and what an introduction it was.

Having arrived from Aston Villa that summer, Young produced two spectacular goals in the 8-2, scoring in the 28th minute and again in stoppage time.

The winger would reinvent himself during his time at United.

By the time he departed in 2020, he had accumulated 192 Premier League appearances for the club and had even become United captain. A successful move to Inter Milan followed before later spells at Aston Villa, Everton and Ipswich Town.

Where is he now?

Young retired from playing in 2026 after his spell with Ipswich and has moved into punditry.

ST: Wayne Rooney

If anybody owned the afternoon, it was Wayne Rooney.

Three goals against Arsenal took home the headlines, including two free-kicks and a penalty.

Rooney remained at United until 2017 and left as the club’s record goalscorer, having scored 253 times for United.

After playing for Everton, DC United and Derby County, he moved into management, taking charge of Derby, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Where is he now?

Rooney has established himself in broadcasting and returned to the BBC’s Match of the Day rotation for the 2026/27 season. He is also involved in a new BBC football quiz programme.

He recently suggested that United or Everton would be the two jobs capable of tempting him back towards management.

ST: Danny Welbeck

Perhaps nobody better represents the youthful optimism surrounding United that afternoon than Danny Welbeck.

The Manchester-born academy graduate opened the scoring after 22 minutes before injury forced him off during the first half.

Welbeck remained with his boyhood club until 2014, when he joined Arsenal. Later spells took him to Watford and Brighton.

And remarkably, his story is still being written.

Where is he now?

At 35, Welbeck is still playing Premier League football, having joined Chelsea in 2026 after six years with Brighton.

Fifteen years after scoring United’s first goal in the 8-2, the academy graduate is the only member of this starting XI still playing in England’s top flight.

An afternoon belonging to another era

Look at the team sheet now and the 8-2 feels like a footballing time capsule.

De Gea was beginning a United career that would span more than a decade. Jones and Cleverley appeared to represent the next generation. Evra and Rooney provided the championship-winning experience.

Young had barely started his United story.

Welbeck was living every academy graduate’s dream.

And Sir Alex Ferguson was still sitting in the Old Trafford dugout.

They came together for one remarkable afternoon and produced a scoreline that remains instantly recognisable to supporters.

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal.

You barely need to say anything else.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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