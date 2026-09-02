A Lack of Investment at Left-Back Causes Negativity for Manchester United – But There is Strength in Depth

Throughout the summer transfer window, Manchester United’s search for a left-back appeared to be one of the club’s clearest priorities. With Luke Shaw remaining the established first-choice option but entering another campaign with concerns over fitness and availability, Michael Carrick’s side were widely expected to strengthen a position that has lacked reliable depth in recent seasons.

A number of potential targets were linked with a move to Old Trafford as United explored the market for an experienced defender capable of competing with and supporting Shaw. The objective seemed straightforward: add proven cover at left-back, reduce the burden on the England international and ensure greater stability across a demanding season.

Yet despite months of speculation, discussions and reported interest in several candidates, the transfer window closed without a new arrival.

The result is a familiar situation for United. Shaw remains one of the Premier League’s most accomplished left-backs when fit, but there is little experienced specialist cover available behind him. While younger players may be capable of filling the role when required, none possess the level of top-flight experience many supporters believed the squad needed.

For much of the summer, it felt a matter of when, not if, United would sign a new left-back. Instead, the club’s pursuit ultimately produced plenty of rumours but no concrete addition. As attention now turns to the season ahead, questions remain over whether United have done enough to protect one of the most important positions in Carrick’s squad, or whether the decision to stand still could leave them vulnerable should Shaw face another spell on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has long been regarded as one of United’s most influential players when operating at left-back. Combining defensive intelligence with excellent technical ability, he provides balance on the left side through his ability to contribute in both phases of play.

Comfortable in possession, Shaw is adept at progressing the ball from deep areas, linking with midfielders and creating overloads down the flank. His crossing ability and composure in advanced positions allow him to provide a consistent attacking outlet, while his understanding of space helps him support attacks without neglecting his defensive responsibilities.

Defensively, Shaw’s positioning and reading of the game make him a reliable presence against a variety of opponents. He is capable of dealing with quick wingers in one-on-one situations and has the physicality to compete effectively in duels. His experience at both club and international level has also helped him develop into a vocal and dependable figure within the back line.

Perhaps Shaw’s greatest strength is his all-round profile. Few left-backs combine technical quality, defensive awareness and attacking contribution as effectively when fully fit. As a result, he remains Manchester United’s first-choice option in the position and a key component of the team’s structure whenever available.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths, with the Danish international capable of operating as both a traditional left-back and a more advanced wing-back. Comfortable carrying the ball forward and attacking space down the flank, he offers energy, athleticism and a willingness to contribute in the final third while still fulfilling his defensive responsibilities.

At left-back, Dorgu combines physicality with strong recovery pace, allowing him to compete effectively in one-on-one situations and track opposition wingers. His ability to press aggressively and cover large distances makes him well-suited to systems that require full-backs to play on the front foot.

Perhaps most importantly for United, Dorgu provides a different profile to Shaw while still being capable of operating in the same role. His age and athleticism offer long-term potential, but his experience in senior football has already shown that he is comfortable handling defensive duties as well as providing width in attack. That flexibility enables managers to use him as either a direct alternative to Shaw or alongside him in formations that rely heavily on attacking wing-backs.

For a squad needing greater depth on the left side, Dorgu represents a modern full-back capable of balancing defensive solidity with attacking intent.

Harry Amass

Harry Amass is regarded as one of United’s most promising young full-backs, possessing many of the qualities required to thrive at left-back in the modern game. Technically assured and comfortable in possession, he is capable of progressing the ball through carries or sharp passing combinations, helping his team build attacks from deep areas.

The academy graduate is particularly effective when moving forward, regularly providing width on the left flank and supporting attacks with intelligent overlapping runs. His confidence on the ball and willingness to take responsibility in possession have made him stand out throughout his development.

Defensively, Amass has shown an impressive understanding of positioning for a player of his age. While still developing physically and gaining experience at senior level, he demonstrates a strong work rate and commitment to tracking runners and competing in duels. His energy and mobility also allow him to recover quickly when possession is lost.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding Amass is not his talent but his experience. He has the attributes to become a long-term option at left-back for United, but as a young player still adapting to the demands of senior football, he is continuing to develop the consistency and game management that come with regular first-team exposure.

As a result, Amass represents an exciting prospect for the future and a capable squad option in the present, but asking him to carry significant responsibility over an entire season would place substantial pressure on a player still learning his trade at the highest level.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot’s versatility has made him one of United’s most dependable defenders, with the Portugal international proving capable of operating on either flank when required. Although naturally a right-back, Dalot has frequently filled in at left-back and has demonstrated an ability to adapt his game to the demands of the position.

Defensively, his athleticism, work rate and positional discipline allow him to cope effectively against a variety of opponents. He is comfortable defending one-on-one situations and possesses the stamina to contribute consistently at both ends of the pitch. His availability and reliability have also made him a trusted option whenever injuries have affected United’s defensive unit.

In possession, Dalot offers composure and technical quality, helping his side progress the ball through intelligent passing and forward runs. While playing on the left naturally limits some aspects of his attacking game, particularly when delivering crosses on his stronger right foot, he has shown the tactical intelligence to adjust by moving inside or combining with teammates in different areas of the pitch.

However, despite his effectiveness as a deputy, Dalot is not a specialist left-back. His performances in the role have often highlighted his adaptability rather than his natural suitability for the position. As a result, he can provide valuable cover for Luke Shaw when needed, but relying on him there for long periods can reduce United’s options elsewhere and leave the squad without a naturally left-footed presence on the flank.

His ability to perform on either side remains a significant asset, but it is best viewed as a solution to squad challenges rather than a long-term replacement for a specialist left-back.

Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazraoui’s versatility makes him a valuable option across the defensive line, including at left-back despite naturally favouring the right side. Throughout his career, the Morocco international has demonstrated the tactical intelligence and technical quality required to operate in multiple positions, allowing managers to deploy him wherever the team needs support.

When playing at left-back, Mazraoui brings composure in possession and a strong understanding of positional play. Comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, he can help progress attacks through intelligent passing, movement and close control. Rather than relying solely on overlapping runs, he often drifts into central areas to support build-up play, giving his team an extra option in midfield.

Defensively, Mazraoui is disciplined and adaptable. He reads the game well, positions himself effectively and possesses the mobility to deal with quick attackers in wide areas. His experience at the highest level, including in European competition and international football, allows him to perform the role with confidence even when operating on his less natural flank.

However, like Dalot, Mazraoui is not a specialist left-back. While he is more than capable of filling the position when required, his strongest qualities are often best utilised elsewhere. As a result, he can provide dependable cover for Luke Shaw and offer tactical flexibility, but relying on him as a long-term solution at left-back would likely be viewed as a compromise rather than an ideal arrangement.

His adaptability remains a major asset for Manchester United, yet his presence at left-back is often more a reflection of squad needs than his preferred role.

Lisandro Martinez & Ayden Heaven

Both Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven are capable of filling in at left-back when required, offering Carrick additional flexibility during periods of injury or squad rotation. Their natural defensive instincts, composure in possession and ability to progress the ball from deep positions can make them effective solutions in certain matches, particularly when a more conservative approach is needed from the full-back role.

Martinez’s technical quality and experience allow him to drift into wider areas comfortably, while his aggression and reading of the game ensure he remains competitive defensively. Similarly, Heaven possesses many of the attributes associated with modern defenders, including athleticism, confidence on the ball and strong defensive awareness.

However, neither player is a natural left-back. Both are primarily central defenders and are arguably best suited to operating in the heart of the defence, where their strengths can be maximised. Playing them on the left may provide short-term cover, but it can also limit their influence while reducing United’s options in central areas.

As a result, Martinez and Heaven can offer valuable emergency solutions on the flank, but their availability should be viewed as evidence of squad versatility rather than a long-term answer to the club’s need for specialist depth at left-back.

Diego León

Diego León is widely viewed as a promising long-term option at left-back for United, possessing many of the attributes modern managers demand from the position. The Paraguayan youngster is an attack-minded defender who enjoys driving forward with the ball, supporting attacks and providing width down the left flank. His pace, energy and willingness to get involved in the final third make him an exciting prospect with significant potential.

Defensively, León has shown encouraging qualities, including competitiveness in duels and the athleticism to recover quickly when possession is lost. His natural left-footedness also provides balance on the flank, allowing him to stretch play and deliver crosses from advanced areas.

However, despite his talent, León remains a young player who is still developing both physically and tactically. Adapting to the pace and intensity of Premier League football presents a significant challenge for any teenager, particularly at a club where expectations are so high. While he may be capable of contributing to the first-team squad, relying on him as the primary backup to Luke Shaw would place considerable responsibility on a player still learning his trade.

As a result, León appears better suited to a gradual introduction to senior football rather than being expected to solve Manchester United’s need for experienced depth at left-back immediately. He represents an exciting option for the future, but his development is likely to be most effective if allowed to progress without the pressure of carrying a major role from the outset.

The future of the left-back position for United

Looking ahead, the left-back position remains one of the most intriguing areas of United’s squad planning. The club possess a mixture of established quality, versatile solutions and promising young talent, but questions remain over whether there is enough proven depth behind Luke Shaw to navigate a demanding campaign.

Patrick Dorgu appears capable of becoming a long-term fixture on the left side, while Harry Amass and Diego León are highly regarded prospects who could develop into first-team regulars in the years ahead. Meanwhile, players such as Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven can all provide cover when required, offering valuable flexibility across the squad.

However, most of those options come with caveats. Dalot and Mazraoui are naturally more comfortable elsewhere, while Martinez and Heaven are arguably best suited to central defence. Amass and León, despite their potential, are still developing and lack the experience that often proves vital during difficult periods of a season.

As a result, United may find themselves revisiting the left-back market in either the January transfer window or next summer. The club’s young options provide excitement for the future, but there remains a strong argument for adding an experienced specialist capable of competing with Shaw while also mentoring the next generation.

Whether that need becomes a priority could depend largely on injuries and performances over the coming months. If Shaw remains available and Dorgu continues his development, United may feel comfortable with their existing options. However, should depth issues emerge once again, the absence of an experienced backup will likely place the position high on the club’s recruitment agenda.

For now, the left-back department contains promise and versatility, but the search for a proven, dependable option alongside Shaw may not be over. United’s long-term future in the position looks bright, yet there is still a case to be made for additional experience to bridge the gap between potential and certainty.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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