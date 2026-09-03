United Rewind: The Four Days That Completed the Collection

As the 2016/17 season entered its final week, Manchester United’s fate rested on one night in Stockholm.

The Reds had already lifted the EFL Cup and Community Shield during José Mourinho’s first campaign in charge, but with a sixth-place Premier League finish confirmed, there was one final objective left to achieve. Four days separated United’s final league outing from the UEFA Europa League final, and those days would ultimately define the entire season.

One last task at Old Trafford

On 21 May 2017, United hosted Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

With the Europa League final looming, Mourinho’s priorities were clear. The manager rested several key players as attention increasingly shifted towards the decisive trip to Sweden. The league campaign had not unfolded as United would have hoped, but the opportunity to finish with European silverware and secure Champions League qualification remained firmly within reach.

The focus inside Old Trafford had already begun to drift towards Stockholm.

For supporters, there was a growing sense that everything would be judged by what happened next.

The road to Stockholm

United’s presence in the Europa League final had not come easily.

Mourinho’s side had battled through a demanding campaign to reach the club’s first final in the competition. Waiting for them at the Friends Arena were Ajax, an exciting young side packed with emerging talent and determined to add another European trophy to their illustrious history.

The backdrop to the occasion was particularly emotional. The match took place just two days after the tragic Manchester Arena attack, creating a sombre atmosphere around the city and adding further significance to the contest.

For United, there was a determination to provide a moment of pride for supporters during a difficult week.

Ninety minutes from history

The final itself proved to be one of United’s most disciplined European performances of the season.

After a cautious opening, the breakthrough arrived in the 18th minute. Paul Pogba’s strike took a deflection on its way past Ajax goalkeeper André Onana, giving the Reds a precious advantage.

United then doubled their lead early in the second half.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacted quickest inside the penalty area to convert from close range, putting Mourinho’s men firmly in control.

Ajax enjoyed large spells of possession and registered significantly more shots, but United defended with organisation and maturity. Ander Herrera produced an outstanding midfield display and was named UEFA’s Man of the Match, while Sergio Romero preserved the clean sheet behind a resilient defensive unit.

When the final whistle sounded, United were Europa League champions for the first time. The 2-0 victory had delivered the trophy Mourinho wanted most.

Completing the collection

The triumph carried importance beyond simply adding another trophy to the cabinet.

By winning the Europa League, United secured a place in the following season’s Champions League and completed a unique set of European honours. The club joined an exclusive group to have won the European Cup/Champions League, the Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

It was also the third trophy of Mourinho’s debut campaign following victories in the Community Shield and the EFL Cup, the latter secured at Wembley in February when Zlatan Ibrahimović’s late header sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton.

A season remembered through silverware

The 2016/17 campaign remains a fascinating chapter in United’s modern history.

League inconsistency prevented a higher finish, but cup competitions told a different story. Mourinho’s team delivered when it mattered most, collecting silverware and ending the season with a major European success.

Four days separated United’s final Premier League fixture from the Europa League final.

By the end of that week, the Reds had transformed a campaign filled with frustrations into one remembered for silverware, continental success and a place back among Europe’s elite.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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