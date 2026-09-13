Confirmed XI: Carrick names his XI to face City in the 199th Manchester Derby – Come on UNITED!

Today brings another chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries as Manchester United prepare to face Manchester City in the 199th Manchester derby.

Few fixtures capture the imagination quite like this one. Form, league position and recent results often go out of the window when the two sides meet, replaced by pride, passion and a fierce desire to earn local bragging rights. For players and supporters alike, derby day always carries extra significance.

United have enjoyed plenty of memorable moments against their neighbours over the years. From dramatic late winners to dominant performances on the biggest stages, the club’s history is filled with derby memories that continue to be celebrated by Reds around the world. Every new meeting offers the opportunity to create another.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with supporters ready to play their part from the first whistle. Derbies are often decided by fine margins, whether it’s a moment of brilliance, a defensive intervention or a show of determination when the pressure is at its highest. Those are the occasions that can turn players into heroes and matches into classics.

United’s squad will know what this fixture means to the fanbase. The intensity, commitment and hunger required to succeed in a derby are never negotiable, and delivering those qualities will be essential on Sunday.

For the younger players, these are the matches they dream of playing in. For the experienced members of the squad, it’s another chance to write their names into derby folklore. Together, they’ll be aiming to produce a performance worthy of the occasion.

The countdown is nearly over. The scarves are ready, the anticipation is building and Manchester is preparing to come to a standstill once again.

When the whistle blows, only one thing will matter: giving everything for the badge in one of the biggest games of the season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Substitutes

Darlow; Mazraoui, Yoro, Heaven; Mount, Santos; Zirkzee, Sesko, Lacey

Manchester City

Donnarumma;

Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol;

Fernandez, Anderson;

Foden, Cherki, Semenyo;

Haaland

Substitutes

Rulli, Reis, O’Reilly, Khusanov, Lewis, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Bouaddi, Allan

As the 199th Manchester derby approaches, several key players are expected to have a major influence on the outcome, with both Manchester United and Manchester City looking to their star names to deliver on the biggest stage.

For United, much of the creative responsibility will fall on Bruno Fernandes. The captain has built a reputation for producing in high-pressure matches and will be central to United’s attacking play. Whether operating between the lines, delivering dangerous set-pieces or providing the final pass, Fernandes has the vision and quality to unlock even the most organised defences. His leadership will also be crucial as United attempt to match City’s intensity throughout the contest.

Alongside him, Benjamin Sesko could be the player tasked with turning opportunities into goals. The striker’s combination of physical presence, pace and finishing ability makes him a constant threat in the penalty area. City’s defenders will need to be alert to his movement, particularly in transition, where Sesko has the attributes to exploit any space left behind.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo may once again demonstrate why he is regarded as one of England’s brightest young talents. The academy graduate has shown remarkable composure in big games, and his ability to receive possession under pressure and drive the team forward could be pivotal in helping United compete for control in the middle of the park.

For City, Erling Haaland remains the obvious danger man. His goalscoring record speaks for itself, and he possesses the ability to decide matches with a single touch. United’s defence will need to remain focused for the entire 90 minutes, as Haaland rarely requires multiple chances.

Behind him, Enzo Fernandez is expected to play a key role in dictating the tempo of City’s attacks. His passing range and intelligence allow him to connect defence and attack seamlessly, while his composure under pressure makes him a valuable asset in derby situations.

Meanwhile, Elliot Anderson could provide the energy and drive that often proves decisive in midfield battles. His work rate, ball-carrying ability and willingness to press aggressively may give City an extra dimension when looking to break down United’s structure.

If these six players perform to their potential, they could provide many of the defining moments in what promises to be another captivating chapter in Manchester derby history. ⚽🔴🔵

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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