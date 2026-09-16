Confirmed XI: Carrick names team to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup; Lacey starts, Fernandes on the bench!

Old Trafford lights. Carabao Cup under the floodlights. A chance to respond.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton and a controversial 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester City, Manchester United return to M16 tonight with a point to prove as Brighton & Hove Albion stand in the way of a place in the next round.

The feeling around the Reds is clear: now is the time to react.

United have shown plenty of encouraging signs this season, but results in recent matches have left Erik ten Hag’s side searching for the response that often defines successful campaigns. The disappointment of dropping points against Everton was followed by the frustration and debate that surrounded the defeat to City, making tonight’s cup clash an opportunity to channel that emotion into a statement performance.

Few teams present a sterner examination than Brighton. Organised, ambitious and fearless in possession, the Seagulls have become one of the Premier League’s toughest opponents. Yet United supporters know that Old Trafford under the lights can produce a special atmosphere, particularly when silverware is on the line.

The Carabao Cup has provided memorable moments for the Reds in recent years, and the competition offers one of the quickest routes to lifting a trophy. Every round matters. Every challenge must be overcome. And every player pulling on the famous red shirt tonight will understand the importance of delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

The home crowd will be demanding energy, intensity and a response from the first whistle. The players will be eager to repay that faith and show the resilience that has so often characterised Manchester United teams throughout the club’s history.

Nights like these are what Old Trafford is built for.

A cup tie. A difficult opponent. A point to prove.

The Reds have the chance to put recent frustrations behind them and reignite momentum. Now, under the lights of the Theatre of Dreams, the focus turns to one thing only: getting back to winning ways.

Manchester United

Darlow;

Dalot, Heaven, Yoro, Mazraoui;

Santos, Tielemans;

Lacey, Mount, Rashford;

Sesko

Substitutes

Lammens; Maguire, Amass; Fernandes, Mainoo, T. Fletcher; Zirkzee, Cunha, Mbeumo

Brighton and Hove Albion

Steele;

Struijk, Vuskovic, Boscagli;

Costinha, Groß, Andres, Hadjam;

Yalcouye, O’Reilly;

Kostoulas

Substitutes

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, De Cuyper, Ayari

Manchester United have a proud history in the Carabao Cup, having lifted the trophy six times, making the Reds one of the competition’s most successful clubs.

The club’s first triumph came in 1992, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side defeated Nottingham Forest at Wembley. It was a significant victory, helping to lay the foundations for the unprecedented success that followed throughout the decade.

United then claimed the trophy again in 2006, beating Wigan Athletic 4-0 in Cardiff. Three years later, the Reds retained the honour with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Tottenham Hotspur after a goalless final at Wembley in 2009.

Further success followed in 2010, as goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney secured a memorable comeback victory against Aston Villa. United’s fifth League Cup arrived in 2017, when Zlatan Ibrahimović’s late winner earned a 3-2 triumph over Southampton and gave José Mourinho his first trophy as United manager.

The most recent success came in 2023, when Erik ten Hag guided the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley. Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford ended a six-year wait for silverware and sparked jubilant celebrations among players and supporters alike.

As United begin another League Cup campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight, memories of those previous triumphs will undoubtedly provide inspiration. The competition has often been a platform for memorable moments, emerging talent and trophy-winning success for the club.

With six League Cup victories already in the trophy cabinet, United know exactly what it takes to go all the way. A win over Brighton would be the first step on another potential journey to Wembley, where the Reds will hope to add a seventh League Cup crown to their illustrious history.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.