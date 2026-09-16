Player Ratings: United Throw Away Two-Goal Lead; Dalot was one of the worst players on the pitch!

Manchester United threw away a commanding position and paid a heavy price, surrendering a two-goal lead in a dismal 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The result sees the Reds dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the first stage for the second season running, raising serious questions after a self-inflicted collapse at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from a thoroughly disappointing evening.

Karl Darlow – 3

A debut to forget for the goalkeeper. His hesitation in coming to claim the ball gifted Charalampos Kostoulas a simple finish, allowing Brighton back into the game. A costly error that shifted the momentum.

Diogo Dalot – 2

Endured a torrid evening. His careless pass gifted Brighton possession in a dangerous area, leading directly to their second goal moments later. Also found himself consistently troubled by Malick Yalcouyé.

Leny Yoro – 3

An early loose clearance set the tone for an uncomfortable display. Never looked fully assured at the back and could have done more to prevent Maxim De Cuyper from finding the net.

Ayden Heaven – 3

A disappointing performance from the young defender. An early attempt to win a foul only invited pressure after the referee waved away his appeals, while Yoro was forced to bail him out. He was heavily involved in the defensive mix-up that led to Brighton’s first and failed to inspire confidence throughout.

Noussair Mazraoui – 4

Did not show enough urgency to stop the delivery that ultimately led to De Cuyper’s goal. Defensively vulnerable on several occasions and struggled to impose himself.

Andrey Santos – 5

Began the match with energy and intent but gradually drifted out of the contest. Showed flashes of quality without managing to maintain his influence.

Youri Tielemans – 7

One of United’s few bright spots. Led by example with the captain’s armband, dictated play from midfield and played a major role in the opening goal. Produced several classy moments in possession and was unfortunate not to cap his display with a goal.

Shea Lacey – 8

Could hardly have asked for a better first start. His excellent strike from outside the box opened the scoring and set the tone for an encouraging and confident display.

Mason Mount – 8

Clinical when the opportunity arrived, taking his goal well to double United’s advantage. Combined intelligent movement with a strong work rate in one of the side’s better individual performances.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Brighton struggled to contain his pace and directness. Produced a brilliant run to create Mount’s goal and came agonisingly close to levelling late on. A dangerous outlet throughout, even if his final product was not always perfect.

Benjamin Sesko – 5

Worked hard but was left feeding on scraps for much of the evening. A lack of service prevented him from making a significant impact.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee – 4

Introduced to change the game but failed to influence proceedings. A frustrating cameo with little attacking threat.

Bryan Mbeumo – 4

Similar to Zirkzee, he struggled to get involved after coming on and offered little to alter the flow of the match.

Kobbie Mainoo – 5

Neat and tidy in possession without ever truly taking control. A steady but largely unspectacular contribution from the bench.

Bruno Fernandes – 5

Produced a wonderful touch to release Rashford through on goal and deserved an assist for the move. Beyond that moment, however, his influence was limited.

Matheus Cunha – 4

Failed to provide the spark United needed during the closing stages. A quiet substitute appearance that yielded very little.

Match Verdict

United’s Carabao Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment as a self-inflicted collapse handed Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. After racing into a two-goal lead through Shea Lacey and Mason Mount, United appeared to be cruising into the next round before a series of defensive errors completely changed the complexion of the contest.

Brighton capitalised ruthlessly on every lapse in concentration. Karl Darlow’s costly mistake gave the visitors a route back into the game before further defensive shortcomings allowed Fabian Hürzeler’s side to complete the turnaround. United’s back line looked vulnerable throughout, with individual mistakes proving far more damaging than any tactical shortcomings.

There were positives in attack, particularly from Lacey, Mount and Marcus Rashford, who regularly troubled Brighton’s defence and played a key role in both goals. However, those bright moments were ultimately overshadowed by a collective defensive display that lacked composure, organisation and responsibility when it mattered most.

For United, this defeat will sting. Being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle for a second consecutive season is disappointing enough, but surrendering a two-goal advantage makes the manner of the defeat even more frustrating. Brighton deserved credit for their resilience, yet United will know they were largely the architects of their own downfall on a miserable night at Old Trafford.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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